Memphis, TN

Man dies after getting hit by car in Parkway Village, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Stock photo of an ambulance. Stock photo of an ambulance. (CUSTOM/Marco_Piunti/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a crash on Saturday in Parkway Village.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to the area of Knight Arnold Road and Boxdale Street just before 7 p.m. on July 30 for an accident involving a car and a person.

One victim was found and taken to Regional One Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

According to police, the driver of the car remained on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

