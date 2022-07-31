Pirates 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes scratched, doesn't believe sore left knee to be serious

An awkward landing on a pivotal play Saturday night left Ke’Bryan Hayes with a left knee so sore that the Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman was scratched from Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

“It sucks anytime you can’t be on the field and help your team,” said Hayes, who is listed as day to day. “One of my main goals this year is to be available every day.”

Hayes was injured in the 10th inning of the 2-1 loss to the Phillies Saturday night, when Rhys Hoskins hit a sharp grounder to first baseman Michael Chavis, whose throw to third base veered away from Hayes, causing him to fall backwards.

“My foot kind of wedged up against the base and when I went back, my foot was kind of stuck on the base and my weight kind of rolled me over,” Hayes said. “I kind of felt something intially when I did it. That’s why I laid there a little bit. But over the night it was fine, probably just because of my adrenaline. But when I woke up it was pretty sore. It was hurting.”

The errant throw by Chavis allowed Didi Gregorius to score the go-ahead run for the Phillies. Afterward, Chavis told reporters he “just wanted to punch myself in the face.”

“Initially, I (thought) that Ke’ got hurt,” Chavis said. “It was such an awkward play and his cleat got caught. I couldn’t tell if it skipped, if it hit the runner. I couldn’t really tell what happened, but he just looked awkward, so like immediately, I’m just like, ‘Did I just hurt Ke’?’ I was worried about that.”

Hayes didn’t blame Chavis for his decision to try to get the lead runner out in extra innings.

“You rarely see that play. It was the right play,” Hayes said. “The throw kind of led me back this way and I got jammed up, unfortunately.

Josh VanMeter started at third base in place of Hayes, going 0 for 2 with two walks and two strikeouts and one putout and three assists in Sunday’s 8-2 loss. It was the sixth position VanMeter has played for the Pirates this season after being used at second base, first base, catcher, pitcher and right field.

Hayes doesn’t believe the injury, described by the Pirates as “left knee discomfort” to be serious or for it to keep him from playing Tuesday when the Milwaukee Brewers visit PNC Park for a three-game series.

“I don’t think so because there was no swelling,” Hayes said. “It’s just sore.”