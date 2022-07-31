5 children, 2 adults killed in fiery wrong-way crash on interstate, Illinois police say

At least seven people are dead after a fiery crash along U.S. Interstate 90 in Illinois on Sunday, July 31, investigators told news outlets.

Around 2 a.m., a van driving the wrong way on I-90 crashed into a car at mile marker 33, near the town of Hampshire, Illinois State Police said in a release.

Both vehicles went up in flames, ISP said. A woman and five children in the van were killed, along with another woman in the car they collided with.

One person was taken by helicopter to a hospital in critical condition, the release said.

Police had not released the identities of anyone involved as of the afternoon of July 31.

