5th Annual “Books & Baseball Day” is happening today at Wade Stadium

www.wdio.com
WDIO-TV
You can own a piece of Historic Duluth Central High School
You can get your hands on a piece of Duluth’s history this weekend. Items from the old historic Duluth Central High School will be up for auction. The auction will take place on Saturday, starting at ten o’clock at Nordic Auction. Forrest Evavold, a collector and owner of...
WDIO-TV
Up North: A hidden Duluth legend emerges for second skiing Hall of Fame honor
The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame regards her as the Johnny Appleseed of skiing. A member of their class of 2014 Jeannie Thoren, now living in Duluth, will earn yet another enshrinement later this month. Last week Thoren, sitting in her East Duluth basement dubbed the “Women’s Ski...
WDIO-TV
Summer camp for kids with autism coming up in Duluth next week
Islands of Brilliance is excited to bring a new summer camp experience to Duluth. It’s designed specifically for kids with autism, combining art, design, storytelling, creative technologies, movement, and outdoor activities. Co-founder of Islands, Mark Fairbanks, said, “We’re always looking at ways to integrate our students into different activities...
West Duluth’s 2022 Spirit Valley Days Features A Full Schedule of Events
10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Book Sale by Friends of the Library (West Duluth Library) Proceeds go to help funding the Library. 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Italian American Club – Sandwich and Sausage Sale (Mr. D’s Bar & Grill) 2 p.m.-9 p.m. Open House Health & Resource...
WDIO-TV
GMN Birthdays: 8/4/2022
The GMN Birthday Club is a great way to wish a Happy Birthday to a family member or friend! Each morning, Monday through Friday, The Good Morning Northland team will give a very special birthday greeting at roughly 6:25 a.m. Wish someone you care about a Happy Birthday, LIVE during Good Morning Northland!
FOX 21 Online
Head of the Lakes Fair Comes Back Once Again
SUPERIOR, Wisc.– The Head of the Lakes Fair in Superior kicked off with the ‘sneak a peak’ night. Bringing in all their favorite rides, carnival games, and fair food. Organizers are excited to show off what they offer this year, and to see the smiles on everyone’s faces…
WDIO-TV
Pop-Up CoLab opens in downtown Duluth
There is a new way to support local business in a one-stop shop. A Pop-Up CoLab opened in downtown Duluth Tuesday. It currently houses eight small businessses that offer everything from cosmetics to clothing to cheesecake. “It means a whole lot to me because where I come from, things like...
WDIO-TV
Superior Football holds first practice
Tuesday marked the start of the 2022-23 football season for Wisconsin high school teams. The Superior Spartans were able to take to the field for the first time, focusing more Tuesday not on systems, but overall compete level. “Every oppurtunity you have, compete as hard as you can. Every oppurtunity...
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: RJ
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
WDIO-TV
Introduction to Dann Saxton
Monday on Good Morning Northland, we introduced you to Dann Saxton, our future Good Morning Northland anchor. Dann is originally from the town of Grenada in Southern Minnesota. He moved to Los Angeles, California where he spent 22 years following dreams of acting and music. Dann says he did a...
Historic Duluth Chinese Restaurant Closing End Of August
One of Duluth's favorite Chinese restaurants with historic ties is set to close at the end of the month. Its roots go all the way back to the 1950s with several notable events happening in its past. Huie's Chopsticks Inn will be closing on September 1st. The last day of...
cbs3duluth.com
New baby monkey makes arrival at the Lake Superior Zoo
DULUTH, MN -- The Lake Superior Zoo welcomed a new baby Angolan Colobus monkey!. Kero, the mom, and Ndizi, the dad, welcomed the new baby on July 11. Zookeepers said Kero is doing a great job taking care of her new baby. She has a lot of experience as she has given birth to several babies over the years.
WDIO-TV
MMA Outdoor War in Superior II returns
Coming up on August 6th with the Head of the Lakes Fair the MMA Outdoor War II is coming back to Superior. Many spectators are expected to attend Gondik Law Speedway for the 17 fight event. The doors open at 2:00pm and the fight starts at 3:00pm. Promoter Robert Mrotek...
WDIO-TV
UMD stud Anna Klein going pro with Minnesota Whitecaps
After capping off a stellar five year career with the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team in the 2022 NCAA championship game, Anna Klein is now skating into the pros. The former Bulldog captain, and Edina native, is continuing her career in her home state signing a...
Popular Duluth News Anchor Announces Contract Extension
The Twin Ports area is lucky to have such great TV news, and one of the area's most popular news anchors has announced that he will be staying put for now. With plenty of competition between WDIO, KBJR, CBS3, and FOX 21 for viewers, and much of the same news being covered between them, it comes down to the talent of the reporters, and most importantly the anchors.
Popular Canal Park Restaurant Is Expanding To Island Lake Area
Earlier this month the owners of the very popular Lake Avenue Restaurant and Bar in Canal Park opened Lake Ave DriveIn where the old Porky's Drive-In used to be in Gnesen Township. Customers get to enjoy delicious smash burgers and ice cream, while the adjacent restaurant (the old Boondocks Saloon and Grill) is being gutted and remodeled It will open later this year as Lake Effect Restaurant and Bar at Island Lake.
cbs3duluth.com
Duluth fire crews battling Lincoln Park house fire
DULUTH, MN-- Duluth fire crews are battling a house fire in the Lincoln Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to our reporter on scene, it started around 3:30 p.m. near Piedmont Ave. and W. 1 St. Workers at Genes AutoBody said they saw the flames from across the street. It’s unclear...
WDIO-TV
National Night Out builds community relationships with law enforcement, fire
Hundreds gathered at the Hermantown Governmental Services building on Tuesday evening as part of National Night Out. “I’m here to support my sister. She is one of the Hermantown police officers, and we brought the whole family, and we’re just here to enjoy and have a good time,” said attendee Megan Gottschald. “I’m looking forward to spending some time with people in the Hermantown community and enjoying some good food.”
Here’s What Conditions To Expect This Month In Duluth
It seems like summer is in the rearview mirror already. While this isn't entirely true, it's not here for much longer in true Twin Ports fashion. Last month, the Old Farmer's Almanac was forecasting a pretty typical summer month with periods of sunshine and periods of warmth. I feel like we got a pretty good mix of both, including some very hot days.
