Little Rock, AR

Little Rock to name basketball court in honor of Foley

KTLO
 3 days ago
www.ktlo.com

hitthatline.com

Hogs’ Nick Smith gets top player honor from USA TODAY

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Incoming Arkansas freshman Nick Smith was tabbed the USA TODAY National High School Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Fellow Razorback Derrian Ford was one of 24 finalists up for the award as well. According to USA TODAY:. “Smith masterfully used his 6-foot-5 frame to create...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
247Sports

Dax Courtney announces medical retirement from football

Arkansas freshman tight end Dax Courtney will medically retire from football, he announced via his personal social media accounts on Monday. The Clarendon (Ark.) native was a signee of the 2022 class and initially chose the Razorbacks over Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, Missouri, Penn State and others. Courtney...
CLARENDON, AR
KATV

Little Rock Touchdown Club announces impressive 2022 speaker lineup

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The president of the Little Rock Touchdown Club, David Bazzel, announced the 2022 Touchdown Club lineup Tuesday morning. Bazzel, an inductee into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame, was joined by George Makris, Jr., chairman and CEO of Simmons First National Corporation. The lineup of...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Topgolf announces official location for Little Rock venue

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Months after Topgolf was announced to be heading to Little Rock, we finally know exactly where we'll have to go to get some swings in!. Officials announced on Tuesday that Little Rock's Topgolf location will be found north of the I-430 and Colonel Glenn Road intersection, residing within the the Village at Brodie Creek.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
aymag.com

Motown! A Community Profile on Morrilton, Arkansas

There’s only one Morrilton in the whole country. Believe it or not, this Conway County community was very nearly named Moosetown! More about that later. Let’s begin with some tantalizing tidbits about the fascinating municipality: It serves as the proud gateway to Arkansas’s first state park. The town is the home of one of the state’s most truly unique manufacturing operations. A local business produces the official ham and bacon of the Arkansas Razorbacks. One of America’s preeminent historians was a graduate of Morrilton High School. And Morrilton’s past includes one of the most notable political dynasties in the South.
MORRILTON, AR
fox16.com

RAINFALL ROUNDUP: How much rain did Arkansas see last week?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Much-needed rain fell across Arkansas last week. Many areas saw several inches, however, there were a few spots that only received a few tenths of an inch. All of Arkansas was in need of rainfall. The current drought monitor that came out last Thursday shows...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Jones trying to do the impossible, or at least the unlikely

Chris Jones looked about as comfortable as a man could look while stretched out on the concrete steps at the Benton Farmers Market Monday afternoon. He laughed when I told him he’s a good candidate who’s not going to win. “Look, the impossible doesn’t become possible until it’s...
ARKANSAS STATE
onlyinark.com

Jacksonville Museum of Military History

Arkansas has an incredible military history, much of which is unknown by many. The Jacksonville Museum of Military History exists to educate the public through various military history exhibits and is an incredible treasure. We’ve driven through Jacksonville hundreds of times over the years. We’ve been to the splash zone,...
JACKSONVILLE, AR
onlyinark.com

Lake Ouachita, Arkansas’s Largest Lake

Arkansas’s lakes are one of its best attractions. With over 2,400 named ponds, lakes and reservoirs, the state has a lot of water. Its largest lake is Lake Ouachita, which sprawls through the Ozark National Forest just west of Hot Springs. Lake Ouachita didn’t always exist, though. It was created by the Army Corps of Engineers as part of flood control measures for the Ouachita River. Fortunately for the state, those flood control measures also created the largest and most pristine lake in Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
#Ohio Valley Conference#Basketball Court#Ncaa Tournament#Little Rock Athletics#The Jack Stephens Center#Stanford
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Birth Announcement: Lucy Frances Lambert

Courtney and Mark Lambert of Little Rock announce the birth of their daughter, Lucy Frances Lambert. Lucy arrived on Sunday, June 5, at UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock. She weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 20.5 inches in length. Paternal grandparents are Carol Jo and Tony Lambert of...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
WREG

Ark. man found with illegal Chinese giant salamanders

MEMPHIS, Tenn — An Arkansas man has been sentenced for importing and possessing illegal reptiles according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Arkansas. Jackson Roe, 27, of Conway was sentenced Monday for illegally selling and transporting a variety of reptiles in and out of the United States after U.S. Fish and […]
CONWAY, AR
THV11

Go-kart facility coming to Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A building in Pine Bluff known as the Admiral Benbow Inn has been an eyesore to residents for years— rather than demolishing it, the city is racing to put something fun in its place. "The Admiral Benbow Inn was an iconic hotel," Becky Simpson,...
PINE BLUFF, AR

