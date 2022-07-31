Ninja Experience comes to the Washington Town & Country Fair

www.emissourian.com
Washington Missourian
Meet you at the Fair
The wait is over. The Washington Town & Country Fair opens this week. The 2022 theme, “The time of my life,” sums up the Fair experience pretty admirably for a great many. Fair week is the best week of the summer for a whole lot of people because the Fair provides the ultimate entertainment venue. It offers something for everyone, young and old alike. Whether you’re looking for quality family time, a good time with friends or a great date night option, the Fair delivers. It’s the perfect place to have the time of your life.
Washington Missourian
Hellebusch crowned 2022 Town & Country Fair Queen
Wednesday night was quite special for Maria Hellebusch. “I’m still floating. I still cannot believe that this just happened,” Hellebusch told The Missourian immediately following her coronation as the 2022 Washington Town & Country Fair Queen. “I was not expecting this at all,” she said. “This is something...
Washington Missourian
Storms move Town & Country Fair Queen Contest, close Fairgrounds
A lack of cooperation from Mother Nature has caused Washington Town & Country Fair officials to rearrange two staples of the Fair's opening night line-up and close the Fairgrounds for the evening. Per a post to the Washington Town & Country Fair Facebook page, the Fairgrounds have been closed this...
Do You Love Meat? This Meat-Themed Store Would Be Heaven For You
It should be no surprise that in the state of Missouri, we love meat! I haven't run into too many vegetarians around town. I know my co-workers all enjoy various kinds of meat. If you happen to be a big steak connoisseur, you may want to check out Paul's Market in St Louis. Let's find out why they call it "The Biggest Little Steak Store".
Washington Missourian
Kennel deal OK'd by planning board
After a two-and-a-half-hour meeting July 25, the Union Planning and Zoning Commission reached a similar decision on a local kennel expansion as it did earlier this year. The board recommended a conditional use permit for an expansion of Linny’s Kennel, located at 783 Meade Farm Road, that would add 41 pens, nearly doubling its current size.
West Newsmagazine
Coyotes become a problem for residents
Over the last few months, many Manchester residents have expressed concern over coyotes becoming a nuisance and even a threat to their families and pets. Therefore, the city is planning to meet with representatives from the Missouri Department of Conservation to discuss ways to lessen the chance of residents finding themselves in a dangerous situation.
Grbic Restaurant to close its doors after 20 years
DUTCHTOWN, Mo. — A Bosnian restaurant, which first opened in the Dutchtown neighborhood in 2002, will close its doors after a final dinner Aug. 28. Grbic Restaurant, owned and operated by Sulejman and Ermina Grbic, will shutter the restaurant side of the business but will convert that portion of the building into a private event space. The Grbic family, which also includes the owners' children Ermin and Senada Grbic, already operates a special event business they opened in 2007 with a banquet hall inside the same building, at 4071 Keokuk St. Grbic Market Inc. owns the entire property, according to city of St. Louis real estate records.
A Website claims they found the Best Dive Bar in Missouri
Everyone has their favorite local dive bar spot, so trying to decide what is the best dive bar in each state sounds impossible, but one website claims they figured it out, and their pick for the best in Missouri looks awesome!. According to the website tripsavy.com, the best dive bar...
Watch How Kali the Saint Louis Zoo Polar Bear Deals with the Heat
Having a hard time dealing with the heat this week? You should try it if you're a polar bear. On second thought, don't. The Saint Louis Zoo has shared video showing how Kali, their polar bear is dealing with record temps. The Saint Louis Zoo just dropped video today showing...
$1.89M Eureka home sits on bluff overlooking Meramec River
EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million. The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 5,115-square-foot home is complete with unique features like the […]
forsythwoman.com
On the Road Again: How to Spend Seven Days in Missouri
Missouri is likely not on your travel bucket list, but that doesn’t mean it should be underestimated as a great vacation spot for all ages. Here’s how to spend seven days in the “Show Me” State. Day 1: Arrive in St. Louis. Book a multi-city flight...
Washington Missourian
Washington expanding to eight fall teams
The end of summer is fast approaching, and Washington High School could see a greater-than-usual turnout for fall sports in just a few weeks. That’s because Washington will add yet another team to its fall lineup, increasing its number of varsity fall programs from seven to eight.
KMOV
Beagles rescued from medical facility arrive in St. Louis
BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - The Animal Protective Association (APA) in Brentwood stepped up Tuesday to help a new batch of dogs. Workers brought in a group of beagles rescued from a medical facility in Virginia. The dogs were scheduled for medical testing and were among 4,000 pets surrendered from the facility.
midriversnewsmagazine.com
Traveling Man: Dardenne Prairie man logs miles per day cleaning up the community
James Painter started walking in his neighborhood two years ago, soon after his beloved wife of 63 years passed away. He said he needed to get in shape after sitting with her for so long at the end of her life. “A couple of years ago, I couldn’t walk around...
kjluradio.com
New area code announced for 314 region
A new area code will go into effect in the St. Louis area later this month. The Missouri Public Service Commission announced earlier this year that both the city and suburbs of St. Louis, currently covered by the 314 area code, will add a 557 area code. The state has instituted an overlay program that allows codes to co-exist, and all existing 314 numbers to remain valid.
Strong storms cause damage, power outages in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — Heavy rain fell in St. Louis a little more than a week after historic rainfall hit the region, causing flooding. A storm with intense lightning moved through Wednesday night, and more storms fired up Thursday morning. Thursday Morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash...
Enter the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Win a new home in O'Fallon, Missouri with a $100 ticket.
stlmag.com
Words of wisdom from some of St. Louis' leading St. Louis physicians
SLUCare Physician Group, SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. Becoming a pediatrician was always Mangalat’s career goal, but she had no idea just how impactful the work would be. In medical school, Mangalat cared for children suffering from intestinal failure. Their lives were difficult, with many hospital visits and few of the markers of a normal childhood. Watching kids face such daunting health challenges, Mangalat found it inspiring to see them carry on joyfully despite their condition. “The resiliency and happiness of these kids who were sick in the hospital, and then they’re running around with their backpacks carrying their life-saving IV nutrition supply—it was incredible,” Mangalat says. “Just to be a part of the medical team that helps these kids have as much of a normal life as possible is a real privilege for me.”
Washington Missourian
Bulls, pulls and bikes set for Fair
The Washington Town & Country Fair has lots of options for things to watch people ride. Whether it’s tractors, motorcycles, or bulls, fans can see it all at the Motor Sports Arena during fair week again this year.
557 area code will be activated in 314 region this month
The new 557 area code will be given to customers in the 314 region who request new service or additional phone lines.
