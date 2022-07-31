Sheriff: Train derailment north of Cook, Minnesota

www.fox9.com
Leader of 4-Corvette caravan crashes, dies in western Minnesota
CHISAGO LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities in eastern Minnesota say the lead driver in a convoy of four Corvettes was killed Saturday night when he lost control and crashed.The four sports cars were traveling on Lofton Avenue near 250th Street in Chisago Lake Township when the crash occurred around 10 a.m.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said the lead driver left the road and hit a utility pole. His car rolled several times, landing upside down and pinning him underneath.The driver -- 38-year-old David Mclean of Brooklyn Park -- died at the scene.The sheriff's office said "speed appears to be a contributing factor," and the crash is being investigated.
Standoff involving multiple SWAT units west of Twin Cities
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office is involved in an ongoing standoff with a man that began Monday evening. The man has barricaded himself inside a house located on the 17300 block of 745th Ave., south of Dassel, Minnesota. Deputies and SWAT were sent to the area on a report of a man threatening to kill family members. He has refused to comply and remains inside the home, authorities said Tuesday.
Minnesota DPS gets K9 to sniff out illegal cash
ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has a new K9 on the team that is trained to sniff out U.S. currency. K9 Bia will work with the Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division. Bia is a 1 1/2-year-old female German shorthair pointer. Her skills will...
Pilot Arrested After Plane Crash in Minnesota
Sturgeon Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - Officials in east-central Minnesota are reporting the arrest of a pilot following a plane crash Friday evening. According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call around 6:30 PM that indicated an airplane had crashed along a rural road about 5 miles east of the town of Sturgeon Lake. A news release says the Sheriff's Office also received reports that the pilot was possibly intoxicated.
More than a dozen train cars derail in northern Minnesota
More than a dozen rail cars derailed in St. Louis County Saturday evening. According to the county sheriff's office, the derailment happened at about 7:47 p.m. The Canadian National Railway reported that it happened about seven miles north of Cook. Deputies said the train was northbound with 123 rail cars...
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
Unreal! Watch 9 Semi Trucks All Tip Over On Windy Minnesota Highway
Being a truck driver would be a super hard job, between long days away from home, dealing with traffic, terrible drivers deadlines, and don't forget weather conditions. I have a ton of respect for these men and women who do their best to make sure we all have access to products we need in our favorite stores.
3 St. Paul homes, garages and cars hit by stray gunfire Monday night
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Reports of two unknown males shooting at each other Monday night in St. Paul led to three separate properties hit by stray gunfire, and no suspects in custody. On Aug. 1, at around 8:38 p.m., St. Paul Police Department officers responded to the area...
Iowa State Patrol issues a warning about a Missouri murder suspect
(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Iowa State Patrol has issued an alert for people to be on the lookout for a man wanted for murder in Adair County, MISSOURI. Jesse Rongey is #WANTED is considered Armed & Dangerous. If you have any information, please contact Adair County (Missouri) Sheriff’s Office at 660-665-5621 or the U.S. Marshal’s Office at 877-926-8332 or usmarshals.gov/tips. (click on the image to enlarge)
Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Aug 1, 2022
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked ATV riders in the Beltrami Island State Forest and checked boaters on Lake of the Woods. Violations for the week included possession of an overlimit of walleyes, jet skis operating at above-wakeless speeds too close to shore, jumping wakes, operating late, and allowing a 10-year-old to operate.
DNR warns Minnesota boat owners of inaccessible launches and dangerously low water levels
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Not all boats are floating right now because water levels are dangerously low on many Twin Cities lakes and rivers.If you were hoping to cool off in this heat by boating, it might not be your best option because the DNR says you risk damaging the bottom of your boat.The DNR says low water levels are making access on boat launches difficult. They said the most problematic launches on Twin Cities lakes right now are Sand Point and Dewitt launches on Prior Lake, and then the only launch on Spring Lake, which is next door to...
Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of...
Overnight storms knock out power to thousands across Minnesota
Minnesota utilities were reporting about 40,000 homes and businesses without power early Wednesday, in the wake of severe storms that barreled across parts of the state overnight. Those storms brought wind gusts as high as 81 mph near Hector in Renville County just after 11 p.m. Tuesday. Other wind reports...
2 buildings damaged in St. Paul after cars drive into them
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A St. Paul business was badly damaged after a car crashed into the building, and caused another vehicle to crash into a different building.The SUV crashed into the front of Checkerbar Food and Liquor on Arcade Street at about 10 p.m.Police say that the SUV first crashed into another vehicle before crashing into the building. The other vehicle crashed into another buildingThe driver of the SUV, a 47-year-old woman, was extracted from her vehicle and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening issues. Police believe that the driver may have been intoxicated at the time of the crash.The other vehicle had two women in their 20s inside, both of whom were treated on the scene for minor injuries.Both buildings have been determined to be structurally sound.
Southern Minnesota News
Four injured in Highway 60 crash
Four people were injured in a crash on Highway 60 west of Butterfield Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge pickup was eastbound on Highway 60 when it went off the roadway and rolled onto its side. The driver of the pickup, 17-year-old Tokala Timothy Decory, of Mounds...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
SOMERSET, Wis. (AP) — A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were critically wounded after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon. Knudson said investigators were working to determine what led to the stabbings and whether the victims and suspect knew each other. They were tubing with two different groups that included about 20 people.
Minnesota State Fair will have 46 new specialty beers in 2022
(FOX 9) - There will be 46 brand-new brews and beverages at the Minnesota State Fair this year, and 43 returning specialty beverages that are only found at the Great Minnesota Get-Together. Here are the 46 new beverages that are premiering at the fair this year:. Arctic Moscow Mule Slushie...
Opening showdown gets pointed between Walz, Jensen
Billed as an opening conversation with the leading candidates for Minnesota governor, a forum Wednesday produced sharp exchanges throughout — about COVID-19, farm policy and the general role of government. The first head-to-head showdown between DFL Gov. Tim Walz and presumptive Republican nominee Scott Jensen was held at Farmfest,...
Fireworks fly between Walz and Jensen at first face-to-face gubernatorial showdown
MORGAN, Minnesota — Hundreds packed a shed in southwestern Minnesota Wednesday to watch incumbent DFL Gov. Tim Walz and GOP challenger Dr. Scott Jensen spar over issues in a preview of what promises to be a contentious battle for governor. The forum, moderated by Blois Olson of WCCO Radio,...
The hottest heat index in Minnesota Tuesday was 115 degrees
The heat index in Hutchinson, Minnesota on Tuesday afternoon climbed to an unbearable 115 degrees. That's according to the National Weather Service, which released the hottest heat indices in Minnesota from Tuesday's scorcher. The extremely hot "feels like" temp reached 115 in Hutchinson at 4:55 p.m. The NWS doesn't say...
