ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Report: Bulls Guard Coby White Likely Be Shopped Near Deadline

By Ryan Taylor
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lakersnation.com

Lakers Rumors: Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan Signs Four-Year Contract To Remain Face Of Kobe Bryant’s Nike Shoe Line

Kobe Bryant’s signature shoes hit production lines again after Vanessa Bryant announced the late Los Angeles Lakers legend’s brand would remain with Nike. Many NBA stars — including Lakers forward Anthony Davis — started to stockpile the precious Kobes when news broke about a potential end to Nike’s partnership with the Bryant estate. But in March 2022, Vanessa confirmed the Bryant family’s reunion with the sportswear manufacturer in an agreement that included financial support for the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Former lottery pick signs with Celtics

A former NBA Draft lottery pick is trying to make it back in the league. Noah Vonleh agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday. Vonleh last played in the NBA for four games in the 2020-2021 season. After that, he spent...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
FOX Sports

Bulls and Dragic finalize $2.9 million, 1-year contract

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls and guard Goran Dragic finalized a one-year, $2.9 million contract on Tuesday. The Bulls tweeted a welcome message in announcing the deal about a month after the two sides reached an agreement. The 36-year-old Dragic has averaged 13.7 points and shot 36.2% on...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Goran Dragić
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Coby White
Person
Ayo Dosunmu
Yardbarker

Eddy Curry Shares The Wildest Stories That Happened In The Chicago Bulls' Locker Room: "I Remember One Time, Tyson And Gill Got Into It. Gill Knew Mixed Martial Arts."

Eddy Curry was supposed to be one of the NBA's biggest stars, but his career never ended up being the glittering success people hoped. After an alleged congenital heart condition slowed his ascendancy in the league, the star had issues with health and weight before his NBA career ended in 2012 with the Dallas Mavericks.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports Chicago#The Bulls#The Chicago Sun Times
Yardbarker

Is League Interest In Collin Sexton Heating Up?

The Cavaliers and Collin Sexton are at an apparent impasse. Sexton, a restricted free agent, has yet to get an offer anywhere close to the $18-22 million he’s seeking. And the Cavs are in no rush to up their three-year, $40 million extension, considering the other bidders are…nonexistent.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

What Can Fans Expect From Lauri Markkanen Next Season?

Who were the Cavaliers‘ top shooters from three last season?. Kevin Love is a given; the three has been a strong part of his game for some time now. Darius Garland clocks in as an obvious two, as the team’s primary shooting and playmaking threat. But what about...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Zach LaVine, Other Bulls Holding Group Workout In LA

Along with recently re-signed Zach LaVine, the group will include DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams, Ayo Dosunmu, Coby White and possibly Lonzo Ball, who missed the second half of the season with a knee injury. Ball is a native of LA and lives there during the offseason, so it...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Bears Rookie Has Brutally Honest Admission On Soldier Field

With a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected former Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. The incoming rookie had no in-person experience with the Bears organization — but was familiar with Soldier Field from his time in the virtual world on Madden. On Wednesday, Brisker...
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

Rookie DE Dominique Robinson 'turning heads' in training camp

LAKE FOREST, Ill., — It's been nearly a week since the Chicago Bears reported to Halas Hall for training camp with one of the key storylines being the performance of the Bears rookie class, a group that has impressed throughout the offseason. Through the first six practices, defensive backs Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker have impressed on defense with multiple takeaways while wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. has quickly developed into a favorite target for quarterback Justin Fields.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
85K+
Followers
68K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy