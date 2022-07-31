"Full House" Star Jodie Sweetin Marries Longtime Boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski

www.popsugar.com
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Malia Obama looks just like her parents at a spa day in Los Angeles
Malia Obama knows how to practice self-care. The 24-year-old was spotted heading out to a spa day in Los Angeles last week, and she looked like the perfect mix of her dad Barack Obama and mom Michelle Obama. The former First Daughter looked effortlessly cool in a...
Jamie Foxx Has 2 Daughters — Meet His Girls, Corinne and Annalise
It's clear from his TV interviews, red carpet events, and social media posts that Jamie Foxx is one proud papa! The 54-year-old actor and comedian, and star of the upcoming Netflix movie "Day Shift," is the father of daughters Corinne Foxx and Annalise Bishop. Both of his girls are from different, prior relationships. The two share almost a 15-year age-gap, but it's obvious that hasn't stopped them from having a close bond and spending time together as a family of three, including on the red carpet at his big premieres, like "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
Bitter Wynona Judd Plots To Contest Late Mom’s $25 Million Will, Blames Sister Ashley For ‘Baffling’ Decision To Cut Her Out Of Inheritance
Wynonna Judd is said to be speaking with attorneys about formally contesting her late mom’s will which left total control of her $25 million fortune and estate to her widower husband.As Radar revealed, Naomi Judd made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley in her official last will and testament in what some called a baffling decision.Instead, the Grammy award-winning country legend rested all power with her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland.The decision has sparked a bitter battle between the squabbling sisters with Ashley believed to be siding with her late mom and Larry.“Wynonna was banking on getting...
Martha Stewart Celebrates Turning 81 With a Selfie After a "Bit Too Much" Chardonnay
Martha Stewart is 81 and ready for fun. The lifestyle guru — who, over the years, has had her own television shows, magazine, and houseware line, among other things — celebrated turning 81 on Aug. 3 in a way likely all too familiar to other birthday revelers. Posting...
Jane Fonda Opens Up About Getting a Facelift: "I'm Not Proud"
At age 84, Jane Fonda wants you to stop being afraid of getting older. The "Grace and Frankie" star got real about her plastic-surgery regrets in a recent chat with Vogue about her partnership with H&M Move, a new "movewear" brand hoping to democratize sportswear. In the interview, published on Aug. 2, Fonda emphasized the importance of your health over the number of your age.
Melanie Lynskey Recalls Being Body Shamed While Filming "Coyote Ugly"
Melanie Lynskey continues to speak out against stringent body-image standards in the entertainment industry. In a recent Hollywood Reporter interview with her "Yellowjackets" costars, the actor revealed the immense scrutiny and body shaming she's experienced throughout her career, but especially while filming "Coyote Ugly." Lynskey portrayed Gloria, the best friend...
Jennifer Garner's Advice on Injectables: "Be Cautious"
Jennifer Garner wants you to do less. During a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar about her new hair-care partnership with Virtue, the actor shared some skepticism about cosmetic injections, which are becoming more commonly used among younger age groups. Though she didn't say she was entirely against injectables like Botox or dermal fillers, Garner warned against doing too much, too soon.
Kendall Jenner Adds a Tiny Cowboy Tattoo to Her Collection
Kendall Jenner's tiny-tattoo collection just grew a little bigger. The model and entrepreneur went to Kate McDuffie for her new ink, and this latest addition matches the vibe of the rest of her body art perfectly. Jenner's new tattoo of a cowboy boot was placed discreetly on the inside of...
Sophie Turner Shares Adorable Baby-Bump Photo After Welcoming Second Child
Sophie Turner has given fans an intimate glimpse into her second pregnancy as she posted a never-seen-before throwback snap on Instagram of her baby bump. The adorable photo shows Turner lying on her back in bed wearing black leggings, a black crop top, and a classic khaki bomber jacket with orange lining. With her blooming baby bump peeking out, the "Game of Thrones" actor looks blissfully peaceful with her hands behind her head, her eyes closed, and a soft smile. In true Turner fashion, she humorously captioned the image, "Full of baby."
"Sweet Life: LA" Star Jerrold Smith II Talks Working With Issa Rae: "She's Literally Amazing"
"Sweet Life: Los Angeles" is back for season two, and our favorite LA besties have a whole lot more in store for us. The unscripted Issa Rae-produced series — centered on an ambitious group of Black 20-somethings living in South LA — returns for another summer premiere on Aug. 4, but much has changed for the crew since they made their TV debuts last year.
Everyone Jesse Williams Has Dated Over the Years
Jesse Williams has a history of playing heartthrobs in movies, from his debut as Leo in "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" and his breakout role as the ripped and charming plastic surgeon Jackson Avery to his appearances in music videos like Demi Lovato's "Tell Me You Love Me." Life imitates art, because the former school teacher is a bona-fide heartthrob in real life, too. But life imitates art in other ways, too. Just like his "Grey's Anatomy" character Jackson, Williams's love life has had its ups and downs.
Selena Gomez Celebrates 30 in a Strappy, Cutout Swimsuit
Selena Gomez is living Jenna Rink's childhood dream come true. After celebrating her 30th birthday on July 22 — her sequined A-line dress with the feathered trim was gorgeous — Gomez aptly gave off flirty and thriving vibes while wearing a Solkissed Sabrina one-piece swimsuit on TikTok. The video, posted on Aug. 2, features the "Only Murders in the Building" star hydrating her skin with a facial mist as she playfully mouths along to audio that says, "What part of my face says, 'Talk to me'? None, absolutely none."
Enjoy These Sweet Photos of Simu Liu and Jade Bender
Simu Liu and Jade Bender have been all smiles lately. During the 2022 ESPY Awards on July 20, the pair seemingly confirmed their relationship as they made their joint red carpet debut. Liu and Bender didn't show off much PDA that night, but they didn't hesitate to pose for a couple of cozied-up photos.
Bindi Irwin's Daughter Can't Hold Back Excitement Over Photo of "Grandpa Crocodile" Steve Irwin
Bindi Irwin's 1-year-old daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, has grown up surrounded by incredible animals and wildlife at the Australia Zoo — just like her late grandfather, Steve Irwin, would have loved. On Aug. 1, the conservationist shared an Instagram video of her daughter toddling past the zoo's Tasmanian devil habitat, which is currently undergoing renovations. To block off the construction site, the zoo put up barriers marked with photos of the late Crocodile Hunter in a construction hat. During their stroll past the habitat, Grace — whose middle name was inspired by Steve — was quick to stop and excitedly point out the photo of her "Grandpa Crocodile" to her mom.
Pallavi Sharda and Suraj Sharma Hope "Wedding Season" Inspires South Asians to "Be Brave"
The fake-relationship trope is getting a refresh in Pallavi Sharda and Suraj Sharma's new Netflix rom-com. Feeling pressured by their parents to find spouses, "Wedding Season" finds Asha (Sharda) and Ravi (Sharma) resorting to a faux romance in order to survive a summer of weddings, which they've been forced to attend by their families. But, of course, it doesn't take long for Asha and Ravi to develop real feelings for each other. Now, they must learn to balance their relationship, respective careers, and parents' expectations, all while keeping their South Asian culture front of mind.
‘Big Brother 24’: Nicole Says ‘Shut up’ After Monte’s Warning, Fans Ask ‘Is She About to Evict Herself?’
Nicole Layog ignores an important warning on 'Big Brother 24' that could've saved her game.
Vanessa Morgan Walks Us Through Her Most Meaningful Tattoos
Vanessa Morgan has more than 10 known tattoos so far. The actor got her first tattoo in 2016 and has been adding to her collection since. She has ink for her son, her husband, her mom and sister, and more. Tattoos often tell a story about the wearer, and that...
"Gordita Chronicles" Is the Latest Hollywood Latinx Family TV Show to Get Canceled
When I first saw Latino Filmmakers Network's Instagram post of "Gordita Chronicles"'s cancellation on HBO Max, I was disappointed but not surprised. In 2022, Latinx shows continue to get canceled at a rate that makes it hard to not take personally. If a critically acclaimed family sitcom with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes rating couldn't survive the curse of the Hollywood Latinx family TV show, what can? Many believed this was the one. Since the cancellation was announced, the public's passionate outrage has manifested into a full-on #SaveGorditaChronicles digital campaign with the hope that another network picks up the beloved show. As LFN said, "We want to see what happens in the 2nd season. Somebody pick it up!"
Ellen Pompeo Is Scaling Back on Her Role in "Grey's Anatomy"
Fans of "Grey's Anatomy" know the show wouldn't be the same without Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey. But according to Variety, we'll be seeing a lot less of Dr. Grey this upcoming season due to her role in a new untitled Hulu show based on real events. Although it will be great to see Pompeo in a new part, it means that she will be taking a backseat for the 19th season of the ABC series, appearing in only eight of the 19 upcoming episodes. That being said, she will still narrate every episode, and continue to serve as one of the show's executive producers.
