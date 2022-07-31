"Full House" Star Jodie Sweetin Marries Longtime Boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski

When I first saw Latino Filmmakers Network's Instagram post of "Gordita Chronicles"'s cancellation on HBO Max, I was disappointed but not surprised. In 2022, Latinx shows continue to get canceled at a rate that makes it hard to not take personally. If a critically acclaimed family sitcom with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes rating couldn't survive the curse of the Hollywood Latinx family TV show, what can? Many believed this was the one. Since the cancellation was announced, the public's passionate outrage has manifested into a full-on #SaveGorditaChronicles digital campaign with the hope that another network picks up the beloved show. As LFN said, "We want to see what happens in the 2nd season. Somebody pick it up!"

TV SERIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO