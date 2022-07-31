New Bedford Superintendent Anderson Gives an Update on Schools [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]

wbsm.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Video Shows Whale Smacking Small Boat in Cape Cod BayDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" FundraiserDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Last Chance for Citizens to Oppose "Radioactive Water" Discharged into Cape Cod BayDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
New Bedford Mayor Mitchell Talks Security for Feast Weekend
New Bedford is ready to welcome back the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament for the first time since 2019, and Mayor Jon Mitchell said there will be “a big police presence” during the event, which runs from Thursday, August 4 through Sunday, August 7. “There’s no particular security...
Dartmouth High Among Massachusetts Schools Banning Cell Phones in Classroom
Some Massachusetts schools, including Dartmouth High, are banning cell phones in the classroom, but not everyone is on board and they have their reasons. Yes, in just a few weeks, the school year will kick off and parents, as well as teachers, have a lot to consider when it comes to what's best for their children's education.
capeandislands.org
Shelter, and the housing crisis in New Bedford
On The Point, we discuss the series of public art exhibitions, programs and workshops around the theme of Shelter with DATMA (Design Art Technology Massachusetts) CEO Lindsay Mis. Programming throughout New Bedford continues through this summer and into next year. Later in the hour: ballooning real estate prices and low...
newbedfordguide.com
GNB Voc-Tech ‘Hall of Famer’ nominated to High School’s District Committee
Mayor Jon Mitchell has nominated a Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical High School alumna and Hall of Famer to the high school’s district committee. Carol Pimentel, in addition to her induction into GNB Voc-Tech’s Athletic Hall of Fame, also has been honored with the high school’s Career Achievement Award. She has had an extensive career in public service for the City and financial management for the University of Massachusetts higher education system. Her career highlights include service as City Auditor from 1986-89; director of the Mayor’s Office of Community Development from 1989-92; senior auditor for the President’s Office of the University of Massachusetts from 1992-93; and budget director and internal audit director roles for UMass-Dartmouth from 1993-2010.
Captain Jack Peterson and New Bedford’s Portuguese Feast Parade
The return this weekend of the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament after a two-year hiatus reminds me of my good friend, the late radio legend Joel Polonsky, better known around these parts as "Captain" Jack Peterson. Captain Jack wasn't Portuguese, nor did he hail from New Bedford, but Jack loved...
WPRI
The biggest Portuguese festival in U.S. returns to New Bedford
The Feast of the Blessed Sacrament is back! John Alves stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Thursday morning to share the details of this 4-day family-friendly event, making its big return since the start of the pandemic. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in...
These 5 Cities in Massachusetts Have the Most Bizarre Names
Every state has some pretty unique names for cities. Some are certainly more bizarre than others. Given the region of the U.S. that Massachusetts is located in, along with the history of the state, it's really no surprise there would be some towns that would have some not-so-common names. What towns come to mind that you can think of?
New Motorcycle Parking Area for New Bedford Portuguese Feast
When New Bedford's Feast of the Blessed Sacrament returns this weekend, there will be one notable change: the designated motorcycle parking area has a new location. The last feast was in 2019 before the COVID pandemic forced a two-year hiatus. That last feast featured a bit of a controversy as bikers who for years parked their motorcycles in front of the Panthers Club on Madeira Avenue across the street from the main entrance to the feast grounds had to find a new place to park.
New Bedford ‘Herstory’ Is Much More Than Women and Fishing
Why do grandparents tell such great stories? Is it because they are a reference of a different time?. There are plenty of stories from the men of New Bedford's fishing industry, but there's not much mentioned about the retired women of fishing. "We're asking women 65-plus from fishing families and...
newbedfordguide.com
OPINION: “New Bedford Mayor shows complete disregard for community and health!”
“Yet again, the City of New Bedford stands to exploit its community. Two weeks ago, the mayor acted unilaterally by entering into an agreement with Parallel Products, now ironically called South Coast Renewables, without public participation or knowledge. Within this agreement, the mayor agrees to not oppose any future applications of approval for the company’s project which, due to ambiguous contract language, could include the reconsideration of biosolids processing, once again without seeking or requiring community consultation or consent.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River, New Bedford, Taunton, receive millions from Massachusetts Clean Water Trust’s Board of Trustees to address water, sewer projects
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Clean Water Trust’s Board of Trustees approved $153,857,953 in new grants and low-interest loans at its meeting on August 3, 2022. Announced in June, the Trust is offering $20 million in loans with 100% loan forgiveness for planning activities assisting public water suppliers with completing planning projects for lead service line inventories and replacement programs. Fall River’s lead service line inventory and revised replacement project marks the first project of this kind to be approved by the Board of Trustees. The loan is expected to be fully forgiven once the project is completed.
ecori.org
Time to ZAP Blackstone Again
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. — The Woodstock of cleanups was held Sept. 9, 1972, along the Blackstone River. Ten thousand volunteers spent the day pulling appliances, cars, mattresses, shopping carts, tires, furniture, and even a small bus from the waters and banks of the distressed river. The cleanup effort from...
Remembering Somerset’s Selina Oehmen and Finding a Cure [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
Somerset's Selina Oehmen was a sweet and sassy young girl who loved musical theater, softball, Girl Scouts, and helping out at church. She was the youngest of three children brought into this world by Michelle and Ken Oehmen. Michelle said it was their "dream" family. Their world changed however in...
The Garbage Collectors of New Bedford Don’t Get Enough Respect
To all the garbage collectors of the SouthCoast, particularly New Bedford, I raise a beer for you. There are two types of people in the world: those who get mad or stressed out when stuck behind a garbage truck and those who understand that it's not an easy job. When I moved to the city a couple of years ago, I would always be in the wrong place at the wrong time on trash collection day. I could be one block away from my house, just about home-free, and then turn the corner and find myself waiting behind a disposal truck.
New Bedford Opens Cooling Centers, Extends Lifeguard Coverage for Heat Wave
NEW BEDFORD — As southern New England goes under a National Weather Service heat advisory starting today through Friday night, New Bedford officials say the city will extend lifeguard coverage at its beaches and open cooling centers through the weekend. A release from city administrators on Thursday stated that...
nrinow.news
Former N.S. middle school principal dies at age 48
NORTH SMITHFIELD – An educator who led North Smithfield Middle School from the time it opened in 2008 right up until he left the district earlier this year has died. John Lahar, a resident of Mendon, Mass. died this week at the age of 48. A Bellingham, Mass. native,...
Fall River’s Chow Mein Sandwich Has a Chop Suey Counterpart in Salem
Fall River’s chow mein sandwich is a legend in these parts, a simple yet effective meal really fills you up without putting a dent in your wallet. It is believed to have been invented sometime in the 1930s or '40s as a way to provide a cheap, hot meal at a time when money was especially tight.
ABC6.com
New tick just found in Rhode Island multiplying fast
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Your backyard is home to so many insects. When it comes to ticks, there’s a new one that’s spreading incredibly fast. First recognized in America in New Jersey in 2017, the Asian longhorned tick is a relative newcomer to Rhode Island backyards. It prefers deer and dogs over humans or rodents for a meal. Food preference isn’t only what makes this a tick of note.
newbedfordguide.com
Fairhaven Fire Department announces passing of Lt. Kevin Polson, military veteran
“The Fairhaven Call Firefighters Association and Fairhaven Fire-EMS are extremely saddened to announce the passing of Lieutenant Kevin Polson. Lt. Polson, started with the Fairhaven Fire Department in 1995, he was a proud call firefighter, Kevin earned a promotion to the rank of Lieutenant and served the Town of Fairhaven for 25+ years. Kevin was a proud Military Veteran, a proud Department of Corrections Officer, and a proud family man!
GoLocalProv
RI Priest Removed From Barrington and Cranston Churches After Allegations Now at New Church
Priest Eric Silva was removed from two Rhode Island Catholic churches in February of 2022 for improper behavior. Now, he has back at another Rhode Island Catholic church offering mass. Earlier this year, Silva had been assigned to St. Luke’s Church in Barrington and was a visiting priest in Cranston....
