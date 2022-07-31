Acting school’s arrival brought on by volume of talent in Palm Springs

thepalmspringspost.com
nbcpalmsprings.com
Streaming Viewers get a First Look at Trio in Palm Springs
A Palm Springs favorite will be featured in a travel show this weekend covering the Coachella Valley. Trio and its owner Tony Marchese will be featured in “Destination Coachella Valley” on NBC’s 1st Look, season 13 on episode 19, hosted by Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio. 1st...
sunset.com
Whimsical Garden Ideas from the Ultimate Palm Springs Backyard
A typical weekend evening for the endless supply of visitors at Casa de Ardillas (which translates to “House of Squirrels”) starts with a negroni and an “over-the-top” cheese plate. “After that, guests and I usually cook together—Mediterranean-style with grilled fish and vegetables, or Mexican food from the local farmer’s market with tamales, grilled vegetables, salsa, guacamole, and chiles,” says owner Charlie Kimble, the chief revenue officer at Ponto, a blockchain infrastructure company, who splits his time between New York and Palm Springs. Next comes dinner in the olive grove, and after that, expect a dance party by the infinity pool, where guests use the raised edge as a stage.
sunset.com
Summer Is the Best Time to Visit Palm Springs. And No, I’m Not Joking.
Palm Springs’ exploding popularity means summer is the best time to visit the California desert city and unofficial mid-century modern capital of the West Coast. It’ll be hot, I know. (OK, it will be extremely hot.) But you will expertly avoid the crowds if you plan a getaway during the warmest months. Gone are the swarms of bachelorette parties and architecture buffs. Palm Canyon Drive clears out for a leisurely drive through downtown with stunning views of the surrounding mountains. You’ve got a much better chance of getting in at the hottest ticket in town, chef Gabriel Woo’s Bar Cecil restaurant. And a dip in your hotel pool (I personally fancy Sparrows Lodge or the newly renovated Colony Palms) just feels that much better.
JustLuxe.com
Hidden Charms of Palm Springs
You don’t need to travel to Las Vegas to find rejuvenating spas, luxurious accommodations, cozy restaurants and casino action. Palm Springs has become a destination for travelers searching for an alternative to Sin City. A short two-hour drive from Los Angeles or an easy flight to the city’s international airport from other starting points, sheltered by the San Jacino mountains and the famed warm, dry climate, Palm Springs offers a wide variety of resorts, restaurants and outings.
thepalmspringspost.com
‘It’s a scary time’: Local drag performer on receiving end of national right-wing hate
For the second time in the past few months, hateful followers of right-wing media have set their sights on Palm Springs. This time, a local drag performer is being targeted after a video of a child dancing at a popular brunch was posted online. The original video — which The...
oneedm.com
Splash House Will Heat Up Palm Springs Again in August
Splash House, the ever-popular summer festival series, has spectacular artist lineups for the second and third editions of its recently-enhanced triple weekend season in 2022. Celebrating its ninth year and fresh off of a successful first June edition since 2019, Splash House continues to establish itself as a world-class favorite in the summer festival calendar by blending innovative electronic music, poolside partying, and resort amenities with Palm Springs‘ famous desert landscapes. The August editions of Splash House start off with the weekend of August 12-14. The festival then returns on the weekend of August 19-21.
newsmirror.net
Calimesa concert series rocks on
Breezin’ rolled right in and brought some R&B sound to last week’s Concerts on the Green at the Calimesa Event Center. With songs like “Chain of Fools,” “Ain’t Nobody” and “How Long Has This Been Going On,” Breezin’ got the crowd moving and grooving on Thursday, July 28. Suzi Karr brought her granddaughter Kalie, 7, who had fun dancing with her buddy Mia, age 4. Between somersaults, twirling and giggles, the two young ladies seemed to have a blast showing off their moves.
cvindependent.com
More Than Snowbirds: Canada’s The Dreamboats Find a New Home for Their Rock ’n’ Roll Revival Sound in the Coachella Valley
The Dreamboats may be from Canada—but they’ve been adopted as locals by many Coachella Valley music fans. The four-piece rock ’n’ roll revival band has become a Modernism Week staple, and has performed at all over desert, bringing a nonstop rockin’ show with ’50s/’60s vibe. They’re set to perform at 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, in downtown Indio as part of the Second Saturdays Center Stage series.
coachellavalleyweekly.com
Sol Y Sombra to Hold Grand Opening at New Paloma Resort
Chad Gardner owns existing restaurants within the Coachella Valley, such as Willie’s in Rancho Mirage, 1501 Uptown Bistro, 533 Viet Fusion, and Roly China Fusion in Palm Springs. He has brought the full force of his creativity and foodie flair to Sol y Sombra, raising the area’s bar for dining.
Acqua California Bistro at the River closes its doors
Acqua California Bistro at the River in Rancho Mirage has ended its operations. The restaurant's owners announced the closure on Monday. "We are thankful for the loyal guests who dined with us during the time we were open at The River in Rancho Mirage," reads a post on the restaurant's website. Acqua California Bistro reopened The post Acqua California Bistro at the River closes its doors appeared first on KESQ.
La Quinta surf resort proposes smaller wave basin, other changes
The developer for a proposed La Quinta surf resort is announcing changes he hopes will win opponents over. The controversial Coral Mountain Resort has been at the center of hours of public debate and concern from the community. "Through the public process, we've listened, we've heard from the public," said John Gamlin, president of CM The post La Quinta surf resort proposes smaller wave basin, other changes appeared first on KESQ.
globalmunchkins.com
15 Exciting Things To Do In Riverside California with Kids!
Just 30 minutes from Temecula Wine Country is one of the largest cities in Southern California’s Inland Empire, Riverside is filled with tons of fun attractions and sights to see! From the lively downtown historic district to the beautiful botanic gardens and beyond, there are many reasons why people choose to visit Riverside.
tmpresale.com
The Commodores at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula Dec 11, 2022 – presale password
The Commodores presale code has been added! While this limited time presale opportunity exists, you’ll have the chance to buy tickets for The Commodores before the public!. Right now is the best time to get your tickets – before they go onsale and sell out! Order your tickets today to see The Commodores in Temecula!
thepalmspringspost.com
Conservation group secures 30 additional acres in Palm Springs
Fresh off announcing a major land acquisition for a planned preserve last week, Oswit Land Trust (OLT) has acquired even more land in Palm Springs. Driving the news: OLT President Jane Garrison said Tuesday the organization has purchased 30 acres that contains parts of the South Lykken hiking trail in an effort to spare the land from development.
Vehicle reported stolen in Los Angeles found in Desert Hot Springs
Desert Hot Springs police officers located a vehicle that was reported stolen in Los Angeles. According to DHSPD, day shift patrol officers spotted the vehicle being driven around the city. The driver pulled into the parking lot of the Chase Bank / Carl's Jr over on Hacienda Avenue and Palm Drive. Officers made contact with The post Vehicle reported stolen in Los Angeles found in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
New owner plans ‘middle-class’ housing in Cathedral City development stalled by bankruptcy
The new owners of an undeveloped section of the Verano Master Planned Community in Cathedral City tell News Channel 3 their goal "is to create a product and new supply that will fit the needs of the growing middle-class community in the Desert (without breaking the bank)" The neighborhood is located at Verano and Rio The post New owner plans ‘middle-class’ housing in Cathedral City development stalled by bankruptcy appeared first on KESQ.
L.A. Weekly
Erik Verdian Dead, Kevin Atteberry Arrested after DUI Collision on East Palm Canyon Drive [Palm Springs, CA]
31-Year-Old Man Pronounced Dead after Rear-End Accident on Sunrise Way. The incident happened around 9:07 p.m., at the intersection of East Palm Canyon Drive and Sunrise Way. Per reports, Atteberry was driving south when he rear-ended Verdian’s vehicle while he was stopped at a stop sign. The initial impact then caused a collision with multiple other vehicles.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coachella Valley Schools Back To School COVID Protocols
As the start of the school year approaches, multiple school districts across the Coachella Valley have released COVID protocols for their students. School’s are working to keep both their students and staff safe this school year. Desert Sands Unified School District’s start date is August 16, Palm Springs Unified...
Banning camp: ‘Opportunity Village’ up and running; occupants hope to turn their lives around
After months in the making, a new emergency shelter for the homeless in Banning is now up and running. It’s set up across the street from the former encampment, seen from the I-10 heading into the valley. The new 'Opportunity Village' is a place where some can call home for the next 90 days. “I’m The post Banning camp: ‘Opportunity Village’ up and running; occupants hope to turn their lives around appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ
Monsoonal moisture for the week ahead
Conditions remain similar to weekend as we kick off the workweek. Chances for thunderstorms regionally, especially for areas of higher elevation, continue into Monday. Thick, muggy air will continue to filter into the Coachella Valley for the week ahead. Chances for thunderstorms return late in the week and into the...
Comments / 2