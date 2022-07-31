Wasatch County sheriff asks for public's help finding missing man

kutv.com
Police looking for man who stole $2,000 saddle in Weber County
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Weber County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking the public for help in identifying a theft suspect. On July 26, the suspect reportedly entered a local store and walked out with a hand made DL Moe saddle worth over $2,000. Witnesses say the suspect got into a gold colored pickup truck […]
KUTV
Taylorsville police ask for public's help to identify suspect in 7-Eleven robbery
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect involved in a gas station robbery Monday night. Officials said the incident took place at the 7-Eleven store located at 3180 West 5400 South around 11:30 p.m. According to Taylorsville police, the suspect walked...
Murray Police searching for alleged car thief
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this woman? The Murray Police Department is searching for a woman accused of stealing a minivan. Her image was captured on camera standing outside moments before she allegedly drove away with the stolen vehicle. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt, royal blue shorts and has light-colored […]
Fraud suspect goes on ‘crime spree’ in Salt Lake County
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – South Jordan Police report that an unidentified person went on a crime spree throughout Salt Lake County and up into Idaho in July. Police say the person is linked to multiple frauds. If you recognize the person in the image below or have any information regarding this case, please contact […]
KSLTV
Bountiful man killed, three juveniles injured in I-70 crash
GREEN RIVER, Utah — A Bountiful man died in a single-car crash on I-70 near Green River last week. Three children were in the Toyota 4Runner with 51-year-old William D. Barnett when it veered off the shoulder of I-70 on July 27. The Department of Public Safety said the...
KUTV
Teen walking near West Valley park overnight injured in alleged drive-by shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A 16-year-old boy was transported with non-life-threatening injuries during the early hours Thursday morning after a drive-by shooting, authorities said. According to information released by the West Valley City Police Department, the boy was walking near Hunter Ridge Park, 4369 S. 5710 West.
KUTV
Salt Lake City reaches 21 fatal crashes in 2022
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In just a few days, there have been three fatal traffic-related crashes in Salt Lake City, including two in the past 24 hours. On Wednesday morning at 2290 South 1300 East, a motorcyclist was struck and killed in the most recent fatal incident. Tuesday...
KUTV
Identity released in fatal hit-and-run in Salt Lake City, suspect still at large
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police released the identity of the man who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision Sunday night. Salt Lake City officers responded to a reported hit-and-run incident in the area of 1300 South and Major Street, located between Main Street and State Street around 11 p.m.
KUTV
16-year-old arrested for involvement in suspicious teen death near Lindon park
LINDON, Utah (KUTV) — Police announced that a 16-year-old boy was arrested for his involvement following a suspicious death of a teen near a Lindon park. According to preliminary information, Lindon police said two groups of individuals met at a location where an altercation occurred. "During the course of...
KUTV
Man killed in officer-involved shooting near Utah-Arizona border
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officers shot and killed a male suspect near the Southern Utah border with Arizona Wednesday morning. The pursuit originated at approximately 7:20 a.m. when Utah Highway Patrol received calls of a suspicious vehicle in the Port of Entry on northbound I-15. According to a...
utahstories.com
Is There a Homeless Serial Killer on the Loose Who The Salt Lake City Police Department is Refusing to Investigate?
In Utah Stories’ ongoing interviews with unsheltered homeless individuals, we learned from two homeless people that up to several dozen homeless people have been murdered in the past eight months. Is this true?. As of Friday, July 27th, The SLCPD is refusing to speak about or provide any statements...
Utah mother sentenced to prison for murdering 4-year-old daughter
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A mother charged with murdering her 4-year-old daughter on New Year’s Eve in 2019 has been sentenced to prison on Wednesday. The woman, 32-year-old Nicole Lester, has been charged with one count of aggravated murder and will be serving anywhere from 25 years to life in prison. At the […]
Body of missing man located in Wasatch County
A man who had been missing since July 28 in Wasatch County was found dead Sunday, officials report..
KSLTV
Suspect takes off clothes after ramming car into wall, then tries to steal bystander’s bike
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — A man is facing assault charges after allegedly hitting a car multiple times, getting naked, and fighting bystanders. According to arresting documents, Shawn Smith, 32, rammed into a woman’s car on 850 E., 5300 South at approximately 8:45 p.m. Monday. The woman told South...
KUTV
Layton home destroyed after birthday party meal reportedly catches fire
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Crews on Wednesday responded to a house fire that investigators believe started when when a pan of oil ignited as a family was preparing a birthday party meal. According to Layton Fire Marshal Doug Bitton, authorities received a call at approximately 8:30 a.m. of a...
KUTV
30-year-old Utah man identified after drowning at southern Idaho waterfall
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KUTV) — A man from Payson has been identified after police said he was sucked into a waterfall chute in Idaho and drowned. Corey Grant Collard, 30, was visiting Pillar Falls in Idaho with his friends at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Monday when the incident occurred.
KUTV
Lindon police investigating suspicious death of 16-year-old boy
LINDON, Utah (KUTV) — Police were dispatched to the scene of a suspicious death where a 16-year-old boy's body was found near a Lindon park. Officers said they arrived to the area near Lindon View Park and Murdock Trailhead in the early morning hours on Monday. They said based...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Lindon police say trailhead fight between two groups led to 16-year-old’s death
LINDON, Utah, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One 16-year-old boy died and another was arrested Monday following an early morning fight between two groups at a Lindon trailhead, police said. Two groups met at the Lindon View Murdock Canal Trailhead between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Monday and...
KUTV
Man who allegedly tried to burn spider faces reckless burn charges after wildfire sparked
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A man who told authorities he accidentally started a wildfire that burned 40 acres in Springville on Aug. 1 is facing a reckless burn charge as well as charges relating to drug possession, according to a probable cause statement. Cory Allan Martin, 26, of Draper,...
kslnewsradio.com
16-year-old allegedly shoots fire arm and runs from Salt Lake City Police
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police arrested a 16-year-old after he allegedly shot a firearm and ran from police. According to a press release, police received reports at around 3 a.m. on July 31. They were informed that someone had shot a firearm once and pointed it at several people. This happened in the area of 2000 W. Sir Charles Drive.
