Detached garage fire forces evacuation of nearby apartment building

Fire guts row of garages in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries were reported after a garage fire lit up the early morning sky in South Fargo Sunday. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that at 3:27 a.m. Sunday morning, Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a fire involving a detached row of garages at 1517 34th St S. Upon arrival, the structure was heavily involved in fire and winds were pushing the fire towards the nearby apartment building. Firefighters were able to protect the apartment building and then worked to extinguish the involved garages.
Victim identified in fatal motorcycle crash near Vargas
(Vergas)--Authorities in Otter Tail County have identified the victim in a fatal crash near Vergas. According to the report, George Hough, 70, of Elbow Lake, has been identified as the motorcyclist who died in a crash late last week. Hough was reportedly riding his motorcycle eastbound on County Highway 4,...
Possible shots fired near Moorhead gas station
(Moorhead, MN) -- WDAY Radio is looking into reports of possible shots fired near the Holiday Gas Station off 11th street north in Moorhead late Tuesday night. Multiple people took to social media saying shots were fired in the area, just a few blocks from the County courthouse. We've reached...
Local Chiefs, Sheriffs fire up grills for annual cook off
(Fargo, ND) -- The 17th Annual Night To Unite Chiefs and Sheriffs Burger Cook-Off has a winner. This year's cook-off was hosted Tuesday by the Fargo Police Department at Lindenwood Park. Seven police and sheriff's departments were represented in the contest. Each chief or sheriff cooked one burger that was judged by a panel.
Fatal Accident July 28 On Cty. Hwy. 1
Joseph Bernstetter of Fergus Falls was traveling westbound on Co. Hwy. 1 near the intersection of Co. Hwy. 83 in a 2003 Nissan Maxima Thursday, July 28 about 3:51 p.m. It appeared that he had crossed over the center line striking Mitchell and Violet Davis of Fergus Falls head on. Joseph, age 35, sustained fatal injuries. Mitchell, age 65, the driver of a 2008 Ford Edge sustained serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls. His passenger, Violet, age 63, also sustained serious injuries and was flown by helicopter to Essentia Health in Fargo. Minnesota State Patrol assisted in reconstructing the accident. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Minnesota State Patrol, Battle Lake Fire Department and Rescue, Henning Ambulance, Ringdahl Ambulance and Lifelink 3. Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor.
Legal expert weighs in on deadly shooting of Mapleton man by officers
MAPLETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One legal expert and former police officer is weighing in on what’s next in the long review process of Monday’s shooting by four Fargo officers which killed a Mapleton man. The four officers have been placed on paid administrative leave as investigators...
Fargo Man Dead After Crashing Spyder Motorcycle Near Horace
CASS CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A Fargo man is dead after crashing his Spyder motorcycle about 2 miles southwest of Horace. That crash happened Sunday afternoon just before 4. Highway Patrol says 75-year-old Charles Bekkerus left Highway 16 and crashed into a sunflower field. A passerby noticed the motorcycle...
Pickup driver dies days after crash with Semi near Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A pickup driver has died from his injuries after a crash on I-94 near Fargo. Authorities say 71-year-old Reed Satrom crashed into the back of a tractor trailer Friday. His vehicle caught fire and he and he and his passenger were hospitalized. Satrom died Monday of his...
Car catches fire following rollover crash in rural Cass County
ARTHUR, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A 19-year-old Minnesota man was hurt after his car rolled over and caught on fire. The crash happened around 3:45 Saturday near the intersection of County Road 34 and 160th Avenue SE in rural Arthur, which is about 15 minutes north of Casselton. The Cass...
UPDATE: Fargo Police respond to report of shots fired
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police arrested one person after authorities say a man called in a fake report of a woman being shot. The prank call came in around around 5 a.m. on Monday, August 1 to the 1100 block of 16th St. N. for a report of a woman being shot.
Tips to avoid youth drowning in open waters
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Summer is almost over and many families may be looking to squeeze in last-minute vacations near open waters. After a toddler was found face down in an Otter Tail County lake experts are issuing a warning to parents. “I think the first thing they...
Vandals breaking flags, damaging greens at El Zagal Golf Course
FARGO (KVRR) – Vandals have been destroying property at El Zagal Golf Course. Fargo Park District Enterprise Director Carolyn Boutain says the course was hit at least three times in July. Several flag sticks were broken or stolen and holes were punched in the ground. Boutain says the incidents...
Train car jumps tracks in Breckenridge, MN
BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Crews made quick work of a train car that jumped the tracks in Breckenridge, MN. Scanner traffic indicates it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1 at 8th St. and Minnesota Ave. An official with the Red River Valley Railroad says the train...
Man pleads guilty to stabbing woman, forcing her out of car in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo man is pleading guilty after police say he stabbed a woman while they were driving in a van, forcing her to jump from the vehicle. Tyler Mollner is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and theft. The 28-year-old has pleaded guilty to all three charges.
ND & MN: Fatal crashes and injury accidents
A 75-year old Fargo man was killed when he crashed his motorcycle into a sunflower field southwest of Horace (ND) on Sunday. The North Dakota Patrol says the victim was heading east on County Road 17 when he drove into the ditch and into the field shortly before 4:00 p.m. The driver fell off the bike. A passerby noticed the motorcycle in the field and called 9-1-1. The victim was transported to Essentia Health where he later died of his injuries.
