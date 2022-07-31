Did Trump Bury Ivana on His Golf Course to Claim a Tax Break?

The reason that a Trump's spokesperson declined to comment when asked by The Daily Beast about the burial of Ivana yielding a tax break on the property was because they didn't want to dignify the question with an answer. And rightly so!
To much time wasted worrying g about this one man. What about the Copeland preacher who has acres and acres of land he doesn’t pay taxes on. The entire tax system needs tk be changed. All those millions they make and spend on themselves when they the mega preachers themselves can feed the ISA and fox our healthcare with extra for bridges and sound Barriers on all highways in towns.
Did Hunter Biden make millions off his daddy's name and give 10% to the big guy? Try running a story on something that matters.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Comments / 78