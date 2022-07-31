ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Did Trump Bury Ivana on His Golf Course to Claim a Tax Break?

By Alice Tecotzky
Daily Beast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 78

Guest
3d ago

The reason that a Trump's spokesperson declined to comment when asked by The Daily Beast about the burial of Ivana yielding a tax break on the property was because they didn't want to dignify the question with an answer. And rightly so!

Reply(3)
30
guest
3d ago

To much time wasted worrying g about this one man. What about the Copeland preacher who has acres and acres of land he doesn’t pay taxes on. The entire tax system needs tk be changed. All those millions they make and spend on themselves when they the mega preachers themselves can feed the ISA and fox our healthcare with extra for bridges and sound Barriers on all highways in towns.

Reply(15)
16
Connie Shelp
3d ago

Did Hunter Biden make millions off his daddy's name and give 10% to the big guy? Try running a story on something that matters.

Reply(7)
57
 

The Guardian

Why are the younger Trumps so awful? Did you hear the speeches at Ivana’s funeral?

They fuck you up, your mum and dad. They may not mean to, but they do. They beat you with a wooden spoon and snidely emasculate you, too. If you read the New York Times’s coverage of Ivana Trump’s funeral last week, you will know exactly to whom that snippet of revised Philip Larkin refers. It is hard to feel sorry for extremely awful, obscenely rich people – particularly in the middle of a cost of living crisis – but I found myself feeling weirdly sad for the Trumps this weekend, after reading about Ivana’s opulent but miserable send-off. Donald Trump’s first wife, who was found dead at the bottom of her stairs this month, had a gold-hued coffin (of course), but the speeches were the real centrepiece. Her kids and a former nanny all gave eulogies that were bizarre and tragic in equal measure.
POTUS
The Atlantic

What Donald Trump Got Out of His Divorce From Ivana

The funeral for the first wife of former President Donald Trump, Ivana, took place on a hot July day at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, not far from the townhouse where she died at the age of 73. Her golden casket sat next to a large poster board of her 1992 Vanity Fair cover, which read Ivana Be a Star! The story, by Bob Colacello, chronicled the junketing and jet-setting that went along with Ivana’s effort to reinvent herself after her 1990 divorce from Donald.
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

11 Photos of Ivana Trump’s Family & Friends at Her NYC Funeral

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. After her sudden passing last week, Ivana Trump’s funeral was held at 1:30 PM on July 20 on the Upper East Side, where she lived for most of her life. Many of her beloved friends and family from around the world tearfully came to give their condolences at the historic Manhattan St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report

Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
POTUS
CBS Miami

Medical examiner: Ivana Trump died of blunt impact injuries

NEW YORK -- Ivana Trump died from blunt impact injuries, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner said Friday.Sources told CBS2 Trump was found dead on a staircase in her Manhattan apartment Thursday after police were called for a wellness check.The medical examiner's office says Trump suffered blunt impact injuries to her torso and her death has been ruled accidental.Trump was 73 years old. She was former president Donald Trump's first wife and the mother of his eldest children -- Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
