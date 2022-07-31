Euro 2022: England survive chaotic goalmouth scramble in final against Germany

www.bbc.co.uk
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
BBC
Patrick Vieira: Crystal Palace boss says 'important to keep taking the knee'
Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira says "it is important to keep taking the knee" to tackle discrimination. The pre-match anti-racism gesture will be scaled back this season to certain rounds of Premier League games plus the FA and League Cup finals. Premier League captains took the decision to limit taking...
BBC
Mark Buddle: Australian motorcycle gang boss extradited from Turkey
The boss of one of Australia's biggest motorcycle gangs has been extradited from Turkey to face criminal charges in his home country. Mark Buddle - head of the Comancheros and sometimes described as Australia's most wanted man - was taken into custody at Darwin Airport on Wednesday. He will face...
BBC
Molly Caudery: Cornish pole vaulter says Commonwealth silver medal 'felt like a dream'
Cornish pole vaulter Molly Caudery said it felt like a "dream" to win a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games, eight months after cutting her finger off in a freak accident. The 22-year-old took silver with a jump of 4.45m. Nina Kennedy of Australia won gold with 4.60m. Caudery had...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Cycling crash was nearly 'complete catastrophe', say family involved
A family involved in the horror cycling crash during the Commonwealth Games say they came "close to a complete catastrophe" that could have "seriously injured or killed" their two young children. On the final lap of a qualifying heat for the men's scratch race on Sunday, a high-speed collision involving...
BBC
Albert Jarrett: War veteran Commonwealth Games baton bearer dies
A celebrated war veteran, who was a baton bearer for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, has died. Aged 98, Albert Jarrett became the second oldest person to carry the Queen's Baton when it was in Solihull on 26 July. He was born in Jamaica in 1924 and came over to...
