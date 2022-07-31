Group focuses on new tourism effort

www.pencitycurrent.com
City working on mandated sewer separations
FORT MADISON - An EPA-mandated sewer separation project is getting increased attention from city officials as a deadline of 2029 grows closer. The project involves separating the city's sanitary sewer and storm sewer lines to keep untreated sewage from mixing with regular storm water draining into the Mississippi River. The...
State looking for input on new broadband map
DES MOINES – Today, Governor Reynolds and the Department of Management Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) announced the release of a new broadband map of Iowa, reporting the conditions of broadband availability in accordance with federal grant guidelines at over 1 million locations throughout the state. The public can view the map here.
City to spend $200K on Block building repairs
FORT MADISON - A move to shore up the west side of the crumbling Block building in downtown Fort Madison may cost the city close to a quarter million dollars. At Tuesday's regular City Council meeting, Mayor Matt Mohrfeld said the city could be looking at $240,000 to repair the building according to estimates and contingencies the city has received recently.
Fort Madison named All-Star Community
FORT MADISON - The City of Fort Madison was named a 2022 All-Star Community by the Iowa League of Cities for its Historic Santa Fe Depot Renovation. The city will be recognized at an Awards Banquet at the League’s Annual Conference & Exhibit, held in Waterloo from September 28-30. The All-Star Community Award is the most prestigious honor given by the League to cities. Entries are judged by a panel of former city officials and others familiar with municipal government. Judges determine winners based on innovative efforts in areas such as urban renewal, development, preservation, collaborative efforts or quality of life improvements. Fort Madison was among three of Iowa’s 940 cities to garner such recognition.
For the Record – August 3, 2022
08/01/22 – 12:17 a.m. – Fort Madison police arrested Cason Alan Barker, 20, of Fort Madison, at the intersection of 28th Street and Avenue I, on charges of possession of a controlled substance, eluding – injury, OWI, drug, and driving under suspension. He was taken to Lee County Jail.
Dems rally around ice cream
It's a plan to spend $54 million on 10,000 students. I think they should be spending $54 million more on the 480,000 public school students in this state, That's our answer.”. The Lee County Democrats sponsored a social Sunday at the Ivor Fowler Center that featured Lt. Gov. candidate Eric...
DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home obituary – Joseph A. Kraus, 96, Keokuk
Joseph A. Kraus, 96, of Keokuk, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at his home in Keokuk, Iowa. Joseph was born on April 3, 1926, in Keokuk, Iowa, the son of William J. and Valeria M. (Wilkens) Kraus. He graduated from St. Peter’s High School in 1944, and served in the United States Army from 1944 until 1946 during World War II. He achieved the rank of Sergeant and was honorably discharged. He participated during the occupation of France and served Mass as a faithful Catholic. On May 13, 1950, he was united in marriage to Lillian F. Grogan. She preceded him in death on October 21, 2020.
Vigen Memorial Home – Georgia “Kay” Adams, 73, Keokuk
Georgia “Kay” Adams, 73, of Keokuk, IA died Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. She was born July 17, 1948 the daughter of Vernon Joseph and Alice Lucille Steenberg Swift. Kay graduated from Keokuk High School with the class of 1965. On September 3,...
Iowa man sentenced for failing to file income tax returns
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa man was sentenced on Monday for failing to file income tax returns, according to the US Attorney's Office Southern District of Iowa. Fifty-one-year-old Bradley Earl Ewart, of Wapello, was sentenced to six months in prison. Ewart pleaded guilty on March 24 to two counts of failure to file income tax returns, one for each of the calendar years 2016 and 2018.
Derailment closes State Street railroad crossing in Galesburg
On Tuesday, August 2 at approximately 9 p.m., Knox County deputies responded to a train derailment in East Galesburg. The train, which belongs to BNSF, was traveling west to east and left the tracks east of the crossing at State Street in East Galesburg. No injuries reported in the incident. The cause of the derailment […]
Iowa continues to see increase of COVID cases
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Iowa continues to see an increase in COVID cases this summer. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there has been a total of 7,264 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. This brings Iowa's total number of cases since the start of the pandemic...
Real estate transfers in Adams County from July 18-22, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. ACF Holdings, LLC of Golden sold an apartment building at 304...
National Night Out returns to Burlington
Burlington, IA- Authorities in Burlington are inviting the public to attend the 2022 National Night Out. National Night Out is an annual event that allows the public to meet and interact with local law enforcement and first responders. This year’s event will take place Tuesday, August 2nd from 6 to...
Macomb railroad crossings closed due to 'situation,' city says
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The city of Macomb reported on Tuesday night that railroad crossings are closed from East Street to N. Pearl Street at least for the couple hours because of a "situation." City leaders did not expound on the circumstances of the situation that caused the closures.
Pedestrian killed by train in Macomb
One person is dead following a train accident Tuesday in Macomb. The Macomb Fire Department and Life Guard Ambulance responded to the train tracks west of Bower Road at 5:47 p.m. At the scene, first-responders determined a pedestrian died in the accident. Several rail crossings were closed during the investigation...
Iowa Farmer Dies In Tragic Farm Accident
Its never easy when a family member or friend passes away, especially one that people in the community know. The community of Wapello County mourns a local farmer after a tragic farm accident. At 10:40 am, the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and the Mahaska Ambulance Service were called to a...
FM woman wins $300K on Crossword scratch ticket
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman who won a $300,000 lottery prize said her big win came at a great time. “I’m getting ready to retire in January, so this is going to make me not worry so much,” Tammy Arevalo told officials Friday as she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Clive.
[WATCH] Woman Has Strange Experience ‘Living’ In Iowa Landmark
You can say that Nikki Delventhal has lived all across the country. One of the most recent places she's called home is a popular tourist destination in Iowa. Delventhal is traveling all across the country and living out of her own vehicle; a 2006 Toyota Prius. The woman is a travel vlogger and shares her stories of venturing all over in her car, as well as some adorable photos of her dog Camper.
VEHICLE COLLISION WITH RESIDENCE IN OTTUMWA RESULTS IN FATALITY
OTTUMWA – On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at approximately 9:54 a.m., a vehicle collided with a residence located at 601 East Williams. Preliminary investigation suggests that the vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed on Williams Street and lost control causing the vehicle to strike a residence.
Lottery officials say 5 Iowa tickets were a number off of Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) — Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
