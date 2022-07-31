Obituary & Services: Eunice Holcomb

www.kttn.com
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Glenda Jones
Glenda Jones, 71, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at the Putnam County Care Center in Unionville on Monday, August 1, 2022. She had been in declining health for some time. Glenda May (Wood) Jones was born in Unionville on July 23, 1951, the daughter of Glen W. and Zorada A....
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: John H. Warren, Jr
John H. Warren, Jr., age 84, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, July 31, 2022, after a brief illness. John was born the son of John H. and Margaret (Utley) Warren on August 23, 1937. He was united in marriage to Mary Looney on March 21, 1958. John and Mary were married for 64 years.
KCTV 5
Local jeweler seeks owner of precious engagement ring found at Arrowhead
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A Blue Springs jeweler suddenly became a diamond detective when a woman walked in this week to say she’d found a ring at the George Strait concert at Arrowhead on Saturday. “They said, ‘I’m hoping you’ll tell me that this is just a really...
Lightning strike injures 2 workers in Olathe
Olathe first responders said two workers at a rock quarry suffered minor injuries after lighting hit one of their vehicles.
Four new restaurants opening in Blue Springs
Four restaurants are opening in less than a mile in Blue Springs, including a pizza place, Hawaiian-style food, and two Mexican restaurants.
plattecountylandmark.com
Two rollover crashes in Platte County
A 47-year-old man from Iowa was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 29 about a mile south of Platte City on Monday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2014 Nissan Armada driven by Joshua J. Winslow of Prescott, Ia. went off the right side of the roadway, then apparently overcorrected and ended up on its top in a lane of interstate traffic. Winslow was transported to North Kansas City Hospital suffering from what the patrol’s report describes as moderate injuries.
kttn.com
Life Options Green Hills hires Nurse Manager to oversee medical services
Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy + Health Center is pleased to introduce Linda Marshall as their Nurse Manager. Mrs. Marshall oversees and facilitates all of the medical services Life Options provides. Marshall shares, “I am honored and excited to take on the role of Nurse Manager. I look forward to reaching out, educating, and supporting our community’s women, men, and families. Through this role, I can help Life Options Green Hills grow to reach women and families.”
Crews removed badly damaged mobile home dumped under bridge in KCMO
Jackson County, Mo., workers removed a mobile home wrecked by vandals and illegally dumped under a bridge.
northeastnews.net
Historic Northeast Homes Tour returns
After the COVID-19 pandemic took the world by storm, the Northeast Kansas City Historical Society (NEKCHS) was forced to halt the popular Northeast home tours, until now. The society will host its Ninth Annual Homes Tour Saturday, October 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All seven properties are within...
KCTV 5
Plowboys BBQ closing all restaurant locations, signaling end of 9-year run
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Plowboys BBQ is closing the doors to all of its restaurants, says its four founders are all retiring “from restaurant life”. The local BBQ franchise closed its Overland Park location in December, citing “pandemic challenges,” leaving its Kansas City location and its flagship Blue Springs location on 7 Highway. Now those locations will also be closed permanently, effective Aug. 14, Plowboys owners announced Tuesday morning.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Missourians 'Very Nervous' About Kansas Abortion Vote
This reporting was supported by the International Women's Media Foundation's Reproductive Rights Reporting Fund. Kansas City, Missouri, residents voting at the iconic World War I Museum and Memorial were casting ballots for a whole host of local and state primary races today. But for many, an issue not on their ballot was front of mind: the vote in Kansas about whether that state should have a constitutional right to abortion.
Crews relocate memorial honoring Johnson County deputy
Johnson County Sheriff's office and Overland Park relocate a memorial dedicated to fallen Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Collins.
Cyclist left on crutches after hitting large hole in KC street
A bike ride turned disastrous for one KC-area man. He was prepping for a milestone event, but now he's at home recovering.
Prairie Village ends e-scooter rental program
Prairie Village City Council voted to discontinue its scooter rental program with Bird.
Found: 11-year-old safe after leaving Northland home
Kansas City Police located a missing 11-year-old girl. She disappeared from her Northland home Tuesday night.
kttn.com
Inflatables to be offered at North Central Missouri Fair in lieu of carnival
North Central Missouri Fair officials have announced inflatables will be available at the fairgrounds in Trenton on three nights this week. Fair Board President Andy Burress reports with the assistance of CFM Insurance, the inflatables will be free of charge for people of any age to use. The inflatables will...
kttn.com
Audio: Mid-America Music Festival kicks off Friday in Trenton
There will be some new activities at the Mid-America Music Festival at the Black Silo Winery of Trenton this weekend. Spokesperson Andrea McKown, appearing on Open Line with John Anthony, said there will be a 50/50 cash raffle on August 5th and 6th. Fifty percent of the proceeds will go to a winner, and the other 50% will go to the charities chosen by the Black Silo Foundation. Those charities are Camp Rainbow, Bright Futures Chillicothe, the Green Hills Animal Shelter, and Main Street Trenton.
KCTV 5
Whit Merrifield posts goodbye message: ‘I became a man in Kansas City’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A day after news broke of Whit Merrifield being traded to the Toronto Blue Jays, he has posted a goodbye message to Kansas City on Twitter. For the past 7 years, you have been my home. For the past 13 years, the Royals organization has been the only baseball family I’ve known. Like all great relationships, we shared the highs and lows together. The good times, and the not so good times. That’s why I believe my love for you is, and will always be, so strong.
Kansas City couple goes weeks without water, gas with landlord unreachable
A Kansas City couple had been living in their home for two weeks without water or gas. Countless calls to their landlord had gone unanswered.
martincitytelegraph.com
Dr. Benoist Troost: Beyond the Street Which Bears His Name. . . For Now
In recent weeks, there has been an effort to rename Troost Ave. Launched by Chris Goode, owner of Ruby Jean’s Juicery and prior member of the Parks Board, wants to rename the 10-plus mile street “Truth Avenue.”. At the heart of the argument is Dr. Benoist Troost, a...
