Bethany, MO

Obituary & Services: Eunice Holcomb

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 4 days ago
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Glenda Jones

Glenda Jones, 71, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at the Putnam County Care Center in Unionville on Monday, August 1, 2022. She had been in declining health for some time. Glenda May (Wood) Jones was born in Unionville on July 23, 1951, the daughter of Glen W. and Zorada A....
UNIONVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: John H. Warren, Jr

John H. Warren, Jr., age 84, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, July 31, 2022, after a brief illness. John was born the son of John H. and Margaret (Utley) Warren on August 23, 1937. He was united in marriage to Mary Looney on March 21, 1958. John and Mary were married for 64 years.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Two rollover crashes in Platte County

A 47-year-old man from Iowa was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 29 about a mile south of Platte City on Monday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2014 Nissan Armada driven by Joshua J. Winslow of Prescott, Ia. went off the right side of the roadway, then apparently overcorrected and ended up on its top in a lane of interstate traffic. Winslow was transported to North Kansas City Hospital suffering from what the patrol’s report describes as moderate injuries.
Life Options Green Hills hires Nurse Manager to oversee medical services

Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy + Health Center is pleased to introduce Linda Marshall as their Nurse Manager. Mrs. Marshall oversees and facilitates all of the medical services Life Options provides. Marshall shares, “I am honored and excited to take on the role of Nurse Manager. I look forward to reaching out, educating, and supporting our community’s women, men, and families. Through this role, I can help Life Options Green Hills grow to reach women and families.”
Historic Northeast Homes Tour returns

After the COVID-19 pandemic took the world by storm, the Northeast Kansas City Historical Society (NEKCHS) was forced to halt the popular Northeast home tours, until now. The society will host its Ninth Annual Homes Tour Saturday, October 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All seven properties are within...
Plowboys BBQ closing all restaurant locations, signaling end of 9-year run

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Plowboys BBQ is closing the doors to all of its restaurants, says its four founders are all retiring “from restaurant life”. The local BBQ franchise closed its Overland Park location in December, citing “pandemic challenges,” leaving its Kansas City location and its flagship Blue Springs location on 7 Highway. Now those locations will also be closed permanently, effective Aug. 14, Plowboys owners announced Tuesday morning.
Missourians 'Very Nervous' About Kansas Abortion Vote

This reporting was supported by the International Women's Media Foundation's Reproductive Rights Reporting Fund. Kansas City, Missouri, residents voting at the iconic World War I Museum and Memorial were casting ballots for a whole host of local and state primary races today. But for many, an issue not on their ballot was front of mind: the vote in Kansas about whether that state should have a constitutional right to abortion.
Audio: Mid-America Music Festival kicks off Friday in Trenton

There will be some new activities at the Mid-America Music Festival at the Black Silo Winery of Trenton this weekend. Spokesperson Andrea McKown, appearing on Open Line with John Anthony, said there will be a 50/50 cash raffle on August 5th and 6th. Fifty percent of the proceeds will go to a winner, and the other 50% will go to the charities chosen by the Black Silo Foundation. Those charities are Camp Rainbow, Bright Futures Chillicothe, the Green Hills Animal Shelter, and Main Street Trenton.
Whit Merrifield posts goodbye message: ‘I became a man in Kansas City’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A day after news broke of Whit Merrifield being traded to the Toronto Blue Jays, he has posted a goodbye message to Kansas City on Twitter. For the past 7 years, you have been my home. For the past 13 years, the Royals organization has been the only baseball family I’ve known. Like all great relationships, we shared the highs and lows together. The good times, and the not so good times. That’s why I believe my love for you is, and will always be, so strong.
