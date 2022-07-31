AIW Bill Alfonso Hardcore Tournament Results 7.30.22: Championship On The Line, More

411mania.com
Related
411mania.com
WWE Announces Suspension & Fine to Ronda Rousey For SummerSlam Attack
Ronda Rousey is paying the price for her actions against a WWE official at SummerSlam, “suspending” and “fining” her on Monday. The company announced today that Rousey has been (in-storyline, of course) given a suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for attacking the referee after her match with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. Morgan retained the title because the referee missed her tapping out and counted a pinfall because Rousey’s shoulders were down.
PWMania
Becky Lynch Takes Shot at Roman Reigns
This week, Becky Lynch took a shot at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Twitter. Reigns and Lynch were shown side by side with their respective red and blue brand titles on the WWE On FOX Twitter account. The account asked, “WHO DID IT BETTER?”. The Man replied...
wrestlinginc.com
The Street Profits Hint At Major Character Change After WWE Raw
The Street Profits are seemingly done with fun and games. In a rather uncharacteristic backstage segment after the 8/1 “WWE Raw” episode, Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins admitted that it was time for them to get serious. Ford began the interview on “Raw Talk” by referencing Seth Rollins’...
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Injured SmackDown Star Is Looking Great In Recovery
He’s getting there. Injuries are one of the few things that can slow down any wrestler no matter how hot they are. Someone can be just fine one day and then be out for months starting on the next, and that can be absolutely devastating for a wrestler’s career. That was the case earlier this year, and now we have a positive update on their long road to recovery.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrestlinginc.com
Is WWE Teasing The Breakup Of Top Tag Team?
Could WWE be teasing the breakup of a top tag team? On tonight’s “Monday Night Raw,” Seth’ Freakin’ Rollins came out and began antagonizing The Street Profits. Rollins told Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins that they should just break up since they have been losing a lot, most recently at SummerSlam, where The Usos retained their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits with WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett serving as a special guest referee.
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Reveals Top WWE Star She Had A Crush On
Over the years, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan has made no bones about how much she idolized John Cena growing up, revealing several times that she had a massive crush on the 16-time World Champion. Besides their mutual love for pro wrestling, Morgan and Cena are also renowned sneaker...
See highlights of Ric Flair’s Last Match
Ric Flair has always made “looking as only I can look” part of his Nature Boy shtick. At the aptly named Ric Flair’s Last Match event in Nashville on July 31, he lived up to that mantra by bleeding for the fans (literally) one final time. Teamed with real-life son-in-law Andrade El Idolo, Flair took on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in a tag team bout complete with a story that Jim Crockett Promotions had built up prior to the event: that Lethal, who grew up idolizing Flair, had trained him for his swan song but turned jealous when the Nature...
PWMania
Spoiler: Major Names Expected to Return to WWE
As PWMania.com previously reported, it is anticipated that Triple H will bring back wrestlers who have either left the company or were released. Expect to see one significant star return very soon. According to information provided to WrestlingNews.co, a deal has been reached for Sasha Banks and Naomi to return...
RELATED PEOPLE
PWMania
Ronda Rousey Suspended from WWE in Latest Storyline Update
Following her attack on referee Dan Engler at SummerSlam, WWE has announced a storyline suspension for Ronda Rousey. She was penalized “an undisclosed amount” of money, according to WWE, for her behavior on Saturday night. After losing to SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, Rousey appeared to turn heel.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Official Calls Ric Flair’s Last Match Their ‘Last Chapter’
Ric Flair’s last match wasn’t just the end of the Nature Boy. It also seemingly marked the end of a legendary refereeing career. On a recent episode of the “Battleground” podcast, referee Mike Chioda said that “Doing Ric Flair’s last match is going to be the last chapter of my career,”
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Comments On Vince McMahon’s WWE Retirement
Vince McMahon broke the news via Twitter on Friday, July 22nd, that he would retire from all roles in WWE. “To Vince McMahon personally, right now I’m sitting in my ocean front podcast studio, and my son and I will drive 1.6 miles down the beach to our ocean front home, and without you believing in me, I would have none of this,” Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash said on his “Kliq This podcast.” “I just wanted to personally say thank you and thank you for what you’ve done for our industry.
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Fightful:
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
WWE News: Video of SummerSlam Tryouts, Top 10 NXT 2.0 Moments, This Is Awesome Looks at Superstar Entrances
– WWE released a video offering an inside look at the recent SummerSlam Tryouts that took place last week:. – WWE showcased the Top 10 NXT Moments for this week’s show:. – The next episode of WWE This Is Awesome will showcase the best Superstar entrances. You can check out a preview clip for the new episode below. The new episode will begin streaming on Friday, August 5 on Peacock.
411mania.com
Damian Priest Thinks Buying & Reviving ROH Is a ‘Positive’ for the Business
– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2022, WWE Superstar Damian Priest discussed Tony Khan purchasing Ring of Honor (ROH) and the company’s revival under his ownership. Priest noted on Tony Khan buying ROH, “Anytime that there’s another avenue for the boys...
411mania.com
Spoiler On Talent Backstage At Tonight’s WWE Raw
A new report has a spoiler on a star backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Edge is backstage at tonight’s Raw and is likely to appear after he showed up at SummerSlam and helped The Mysterios defeat the Judgement Day. Edge had been out...
PWMania
Becky Lynch Suffers a Separated Shoulder
Following initial reports that there were no injuries at WWE SummerSlam, it is now confirmed that Becky Lynch has a separated shoulder. Lynch is injured, according to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live. Although it is unknown how long she will be sidelined, WWE will probably need to change its plans as a result of the injury.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Women Of Wrestling: Rebooted Promotion Reveals Premiere Date, TV Deal
Women of Wrestling is coming to television. As announced in a press release, the "world's premier all-female sports entertainment entity" will make its way to TV screens nationwide during the weekend of September 17th. The release reveals that WOW will be distributed by Paramount, and has been "cleared in 100% of the United States." Beyond the domestic markets, WOW has already secured licensing deals in Canada, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore.
411mania.com
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 08.01.22 – Rollins Talks SummerSlam, The Street Profits Discuss Their Losing Streak, and More!
-Well, Ciampa just picked up two wins in one night so HHH is definitely in charge and right now that is what is best for business. Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. -Headlines: Edge vows to destroy...
411mania.com
Tonight’s WWE Raw Reportedly a ‘Statement’ Show, May Be Commercial Free For First Hour
WWE reportedly has big plans for tonight’s episode of Raw, which may be a “statement show” and ad-free for hour one according to a couple of reports. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp posted to Twitter on Monday to say that tonight’s episode “sounds like a ‘statement’ show,” though exactly what that means isn’t clear.
stillrealtous.com
Major Update On Sasha Banks And Naomi Returning To WWE
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of Raw back in May and since then there’s been a lot of talk about whether or not the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions could return to the company at some point. Recently WWE got fans talking when the company seemingly referenced Sasha and Naomi’s finishing moves by posting the words “rearview” and “statement” in a tweet hyping up Raw after SummerSlam.
Comments / 0