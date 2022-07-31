ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halifax County, NC

cbs17

Severe thunderstorm warning expires for multiple counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued multiple severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties Sunday afternoon. The severe thunderstorm warning began at 1:28 p.m. and expired at 2:30 p.m. for Edgecombe County and Halifax County. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in Vance, Warren, Nash,...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Plane loses power, lands safely on North Carolina highway

CRESWELL, N.C. (WNCT) — A small plane lost power Monday morning and made an emergency landing on U.S. Highway 64 outside Creswell. No one was hurt when the plane was forced to land on the highway near Creswell just outside Plymouth, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the aircraft’s landing gear was […]
CRESWELL, NC
southhillenterprise.com

Fire Crews respond to Park View HS on Monday

On Monday, August 1 at 4:35 PM, the South Hill VFD, La Crosse VFD, Buckhorn VFD, Southside Rescue and Mecklenburg County Sheriffs Office were dispatched to Park View High School for a reported Structure Fire. Fire Chief Michael Vaughn arrived on scene to find smoke showing from the delta side...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
County
Halifax County, NC
City
Enfield, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Halifax, NC
City
Rocky Mount, NC
lakegastongazette-observer.com

ECU Health North Hospital awards $88,750 in grants to Halifax County and surrounding area organizations

ECU Health North Hospital recently awarded thirteen grants totaling $88,750.00 for health-related projects to organizations in Halifax County and surrounding communities. This year’s awards mark the third year of hospital’s Community Benefits Grants Program. The program has now distributed more than $280,000 throughout Halifax County and surrounding areas in support of 41 programs.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
WITN

Evening outage left thousands without power

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of people were without power Saturday evening, according to Greenville Utilities Commission. GUC reported 3,775 confirmed outages spanning from E 2nd St down to Fire Tower Road as of 7:45 p.m. Power is expected to be restored just before 9:30 Saturday night. WITN is awaiting...
GREENVILLE, NC
warrenrecord.com

Beloved wildlife rehabilitator’s legacy continues

Frank Newell devoted more than 60 years of his life to wildlife rehabilitation before his death in 2020. Many of those decades also included work with the nonprofit Eastern Bluebird Rescue Group that grew out of his efforts to construct bluebird houses to prevent bluebirds from becoming extinct in the local area.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Last deputy injured in Monday shooting released from ECU Health

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Wednesday afternoon, Corporal Andrew Cox left ECU Health in Greenville. He was the last deputy to be discharged following Monday’s deadly shooting. Corporal Andrew Cox was escorted by a heavy police presence to welcome him home. This, just one day after people cheered on...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount man shot in morning domestic-related shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating another shooting in Rocky Mount. Around 9:00 a.m. officers got a shots fired call in the 4000 block of Sunset Avenue, but then determined it happened at 300 South Halifax Road. The 48-year-old man was shot in the back and was able...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
jocoreport.com

Tips Lead To Arrest Of Mother And Daughter

CORINTH HOLDERS – A mother and daughter in Johnston County are facing charges after tips led authorities to them. On July 21, 2022, the Johnston County Report posted a surveillance photo from the Dollar General at 4207 NC Highway 231, across from Corinth Holders Elementary School, of two women who reportedly stole a purse mistakenly left in a shopping cart by a customer.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Greenville Utilities launches energy-saving thermostat program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Utilities is launching a pilot program in an effort to reduce energy consumption. GUC says the Smart Thermostat Pilot Program is a partnership with ecobee, a smart thermostat company, and will give incentives for customers who have an ecobee smart thermostat in their home and sign up for the program.
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

1 shot in Roanoke Rapids Sunday night, police looking for suspect

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids police say they’re looking for the suspect in a shooting that hurt one person and damaged a home Sunday night. At approximately 9:33 p.m., officers say they responded to the 100 block of Jackson Street in regards to a shots fired call with one person being shot.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
roanokebeacon.com

Plymouth woman reunited with class ring

Plymouth resident Ernestine P. Moore was recently reunited with her class ring after believing it to be lost, effectively bringing a 27-year-old mystery to a satisfying conclusion. Thanks to the work of detectorists Gary Wester and Keith Morgan, Moore’s ring was uncovered in a lot near her home on Chestnut...
PLYMOUTH, NC
WNCT

Food Lion donates to Last Days Tabernacle

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Food for the whole family. Last Days Tabernacle received $1,500 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to feed neighbors in times of need. The donation helps support the mission to assist ending hunger in the community. The $1,500 will be used to purchase items from Food Lion to feed 50+ […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount police investigating afternoon shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting that left one man injured. The Rocky Mount Police Department says at about 12:41 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of Sunset Avenue. They found 23-year-old Nahsier Abdul-Malik there with a gunshot wound to the foot.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Man wanted in Subway armed robbery: Roanoke Rapids police

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is looking for a man police say committed an armed robbery Saturday night. At about 10:15 p.m., police say the man robbed the Subway on Julian Allsbrook Highway at gunpoint, then attempted to rob a woman on the 200 block of Chockoyotte St.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC

