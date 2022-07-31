alerts.weather.gov
cbs17
Severe thunderstorm warning expires for multiple counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued multiple severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties Sunday afternoon. The severe thunderstorm warning began at 1:28 p.m. and expired at 2:30 p.m. for Edgecombe County and Halifax County. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in Vance, Warren, Nash,...
WRAL
WRAL's Anthony Baglione breaks down the threat from tornado warning in Mecklenburg County, VA
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. WRAL's Anthony Baglione breaks down the threat from tornado warning in Mecklenburg County, VA. A tornado warning has been issued for Mecklenburg County, VA until...
Plane loses power, lands safely on North Carolina highway
CRESWELL, N.C. (WNCT) — A small plane lost power Monday morning and made an emergency landing on U.S. Highway 64 outside Creswell. No one was hurt when the plane was forced to land on the highway near Creswell just outside Plymouth, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the aircraft’s landing gear was […]
southhillenterprise.com
Fire Crews respond to Park View HS on Monday
On Monday, August 1 at 4:35 PM, the South Hill VFD, La Crosse VFD, Buckhorn VFD, Southside Rescue and Mecklenburg County Sheriffs Office were dispatched to Park View High School for a reported Structure Fire. Fire Chief Michael Vaughn arrived on scene to find smoke showing from the delta side...
lakegastongazette-observer.com
ECU Health North Hospital awards $88,750 in grants to Halifax County and surrounding area organizations
ECU Health North Hospital recently awarded thirteen grants totaling $88,750.00 for health-related projects to organizations in Halifax County and surrounding communities. This year’s awards mark the third year of hospital’s Community Benefits Grants Program. The program has now distributed more than $280,000 throughout Halifax County and surrounding areas in support of 41 programs.
WITN
Evening outage left thousands without power
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of people were without power Saturday evening, according to Greenville Utilities Commission. GUC reported 3,775 confirmed outages spanning from E 2nd St down to Fire Tower Road as of 7:45 p.m. Power is expected to be restored just before 9:30 Saturday night. WITN is awaiting...
warrenrecord.com
Beloved wildlife rehabilitator’s legacy continues
Frank Newell devoted more than 60 years of his life to wildlife rehabilitation before his death in 2020. Many of those decades also included work with the nonprofit Eastern Bluebird Rescue Group that grew out of his efforts to construct bluebird houses to prevent bluebirds from becoming extinct in the local area.
wcti12.com
Last deputy injured in Monday shooting released from ECU Health
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Wednesday afternoon, Corporal Andrew Cox left ECU Health in Greenville. He was the last deputy to be discharged following Monday’s deadly shooting. Corporal Andrew Cox was escorted by a heavy police presence to welcome him home. This, just one day after people cheered on...
cbs17
Johnston County sheriff takes over Kenly Police Department following resignation
KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has officially taken over law enforcement duties for the Town of Kenly. It comes after resignation letters were submitted from the Kenly police chief and officers just two weeks ago. The sheriff’s office officially took over at 2 p.m....
WITN
Rocky Mount man shot in morning domestic-related shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating another shooting in Rocky Mount. Around 9:00 a.m. officers got a shots fired call in the 4000 block of Sunset Avenue, but then determined it happened at 300 South Halifax Road. The 48-year-old man was shot in the back and was able...
WITN
Martin General Hospital ICU closed starting Monday due to staffing shortages
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One hospital here in the East is closing its ICU unit starting Monday due to staffing shortages. The Williamston hospital’s staff said staffing difficulties have forced them to close their ICU. The medical-surgical and emergency departments will still be open and functional. According to...
jocoreport.com
Tips Lead To Arrest Of Mother And Daughter
CORINTH HOLDERS – A mother and daughter in Johnston County are facing charges after tips led authorities to them. On July 21, 2022, the Johnston County Report posted a surveillance photo from the Dollar General at 4207 NC Highway 231, across from Corinth Holders Elementary School, of two women who reportedly stole a purse mistakenly left in a shopping cart by a customer.
WITN
Greenville Utilities launches energy-saving thermostat program
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Utilities is launching a pilot program in an effort to reduce energy consumption. GUC says the Smart Thermostat Pilot Program is a partnership with ecobee, a smart thermostat company, and will give incentives for customers who have an ecobee smart thermostat in their home and sign up for the program.
cbs17
1 shot in Roanoke Rapids Sunday night, police looking for suspect
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids police say they’re looking for the suspect in a shooting that hurt one person and damaged a home Sunday night. At approximately 9:33 p.m., officers say they responded to the 100 block of Jackson Street in regards to a shots fired call with one person being shot.
Rocky Mount woman accused of defrauding insurance company of $3,000 by altering car title
A Rocky Mount woman is accused of altering the title on her car to make it appear that she had no liens on the vehicle, state agents say.
roanokebeacon.com
Plymouth woman reunited with class ring
Plymouth resident Ernestine P. Moore was recently reunited with her class ring after believing it to be lost, effectively bringing a 27-year-old mystery to a satisfying conclusion. Thanks to the work of detectorists Gary Wester and Keith Morgan, Moore’s ring was uncovered in a lot near her home on Chestnut...
Food Lion donates to Last Days Tabernacle
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Food for the whole family. Last Days Tabernacle received $1,500 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to feed neighbors in times of need. The donation helps support the mission to assist ending hunger in the community. The $1,500 will be used to purchase items from Food Lion to feed 50+ […]
cbs17
Man nabbed after victim severely injured in 1 of 3 Rocky Mount paintball attacks, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A person suffered a severe eye injury in a drive-by paintball attack late Sunday afternoon in Rocky Mount, police said. A man was arrested Monday morning after the attack — and two others linked to him, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.
WITN
Rocky Mount police investigating afternoon shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting that left one man injured. The Rocky Mount Police Department says at about 12:41 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of Sunset Avenue. They found 23-year-old Nahsier Abdul-Malik there with a gunshot wound to the foot.
cbs17
Man wanted in Subway armed robbery: Roanoke Rapids police
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is looking for a man police say committed an armed robbery Saturday night. At about 10:15 p.m., police say the man robbed the Subway on Julian Allsbrook Highway at gunpoint, then attempted to rob a woman on the 200 block of Chockoyotte St.
