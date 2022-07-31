ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma County, AZ

Udall: Here's why we must save the Colorado River

Anthem Independent
Anthem Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tiquM_0gzdApqu00

The Colorado River is in crisis. There is an emergency need of 2 to 4 million acre-feet of water in storage to save the river.

The 23-year mega drought on the river brings us to an unprecedented but expected Tier 2b shortage declaration for 2023.

The August river modeling will show Lake Mead to be below elevation 1045 feet above sea level in January, which is the operating criteria for a Tier 2b shortage declaration.

At the June 14, 2022, U.S. Senate Energy & Natural Resources committee hearing, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton, in response to Sen. Mark Kelly’s question about Colorado River operations, said Reclamation will make decisions for managing the river to protect the system if basin users are unable to reach a plan to keep an additional 2 million to 4 million acre-feet of water in Lake Mead by mid-August.

Reclamation officials continue to meet with the Arizona Department of Water Resources, Central Arizona Water Conservation District, Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, Imperial Irrigation District, tribal leaders, the seven (Colorado River) Basin states’ representatives and others to develop the mid-August target plan. There are no easy solutions, but a great deal of time and effort is being spent to reach consensus on how we move forward as a Basin.

The Agribusiness & Water Council of Arizona sees a large portion of that effort in the Yuma area. Yuma County agriculture, through the Yuma County Agriculture Water Coalition, along with other Lower Basin users, seeks a four-year plan that avoids contract fallowing, and water transfers but requires mitigation compensation for voluntary cooperation. The proposal reduces Lake Mead depletions by one acre-foot per acre over the 925,000-acre Lower Basin agriculture for roughly 925,000 acre-feet each year of the four-year program.

Farming proceeds with each of the 925,000 acres being farmed with one less acre-foot of water. Farmers will decide what and how much they plant. Crop decisions are governed in large part by available water. The one less acre-foot of water reduces crop production.

During the winter of 2023-24 leafy green vegetables, normally abundantly available, will not be as available. This 1-acre-foot decrease has been estimated to have a potential economic loss of around $340,000,000 to Yuma County agriculture.

While the Yuma agriculture industry feels such reductions under the proposed plan are challenging, significant increases in such reductions, i.e., taking more water from crop production, will result in devastating impacts to agriculturally dependent communities and support industries.

If this happens, U.S. consumers would see significantly less leafy greens and vegetables in their grocery stores in the 2023-24 winter. The Yuma growing area provides the United States with 90% of its leafy green winter vegetables. That production cannot be replicated anywhere else.

When looking at Colorado River water use, common sense compels looking at all reductions in Colorado River water consumption. Everyone needs reduce river use. For example, let us recover the nearly 4 million acre-feet of recharged water stored underground by city contractors; expand and implement municipal water reuse; and reduce outdoor watering and indoor water use.

Our food supply and food security depend on agriculture, some of which is uniquely based in Yuma County. Our national security is maintained when we produce the food we eat.

Water and food are life. We must act accordingly.

About the author

Chris Udall is executive director of the Agribusiness & Water Council of Arizona. Visit agribusinessarizona.org .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Yuma County, AZ
Government
State
Arizona State
State
California State
County
Yuma County, AZ
City
Colorado City, AZ
Local
Colorado Government
City
Colorado City, CO
Local
Arizona Government
scottsdale.org

City’s water plan may be down the drain, mayor fears

New action threatened by the federal government to maintain a critical minimum level in Lake Powell and Lake Mead has blown up Scottsdale’s water conservation plans, Mayor David Ortega believes. The steady and measured progression in conservation measures spelled out in the city’s Drought Management Plan has been superseded...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Sedona Red Rock News

2022 unofficial Election Day results are in

Primary Election results from Yavapai County, Coconino County and the state of Arizona, as of 8:52 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. These numbers are being updated as the counties and state update them. Yavapai County. Precincts Reporting: 94%. Registered Voters: 161,391. Ballots Cast: 64,972. Voter Turnout: 40.26%. Coconino County. Precincts...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado River#River Basin#Water Conservation
SFGate

Wind-whipped fire leaves Northern California hamlet in ashes

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — A week ago, the scenic Northern California hamlet of Klamath River was home to about 200 people and had a community center, post office and a corner grocery store. Now, after a wildfire raged through the forested region near the Oregon state line, four people are dead and the store is among the few buildings not reduced to ashes.
ENVIRONMENT
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona Primary Elections: Live updates, results as they come in

PHOENIX - We're watching Arizona Primary Election races from across the state, which includes those running for governor, attorney general, U.S. Senate, Secretary of State, House seats and other highly contended races. We'll be providing up-to-date information on candidates, their progress in respective races and results as they come in.
ARIZONA STATE
ourbigescape.com

14 Bullhead City Free Boondocking Locations for Cold Winter (Updated 2022)

Bullhead City free boondocking is simple and easy to find near town. This is a post to help you find one of the many free locations when the weather is cold or for Summer as well. Snowbirds flock to the Arizona and Nevada areas to spend the Winter in areas like Quartzsite and these are so good stopovers en-route or for summer fun on the river in warm weather.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
InMaricopa

Worst Commute in Arizona? Where does Maricopa place?

Maricopans have the third-worst commuting time in all of Arizona, according to 2020 census data. On average, city residents commute 38.1 minutes to work – one-way – about 12.3 minutes longer than the average Arizonan. That means full-timers spend more than 100 more hours in the car annually traveling to and from work than the average state resident.
MARICOPA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTVU FOX 2

Nearly a dozen pups born to California wolf families

SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Two of California’s three existing wolf families, the Lassen pack and the Whaleback pack, have given birth to a total of 11 pups this year, according to a quarterly report published Tuesday by the California Department of Fish and Game. "These furry little tykes are really...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Yana Bostongirl

Colorado's Million Dollar Highway is One of the Deadliest Roads in the US

There are many stories about how Colorado's Route 550 got its moniker as the Million Dollar Highway. Some claim it came from an early traveler who stated she would drive the cliff-hugging road again only if she was paid a million dollars. Other stories claim the nickname finds its origins in the million-dollar views of the San Juan mountains and yet another suggests it could be due to the high cost of building the road.
COLORADO STATE
Arizona Mirror

Kari Lake declares victory in the Republican governor’s primary

Kari Lake said her slim lead in the GOP gubernatorial primary election would hold up and she declared victory Wednesday afternoon, even as more than 100,000 ballots were being counted in Maricopa County.  Lake, who leads by about 12,000 votes over wealthy developer Karrin Taylor Robson as of Wednesday evening, baselessly claimed that she overcame […] The post Kari Lake declares victory in the Republican governor’s primary appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Anthem Independent

Anthem Independent

Anthem, Phoenix, AZ
205
Followers
1K+
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

A community news source serving the Anthem development in Arizona as well as portions of north Phoenix, focusing on the local people, places and neighbors.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/anthem-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy