Lamar Benefield: Visionary with a taste for Birmingham

Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Birmingham, how do we get our millennials back?
Today’s guest columnist is Brian McCoy. I was a dusty teen in the former coal mining camp, Docena, Alabama playing outside in the mud just 22 years ago. After serving as a community activist in Birmingham and graduating from UAB in 2006, I had to focus on my career.
Dissatisfied With Public Education, These Parents Founded Black Homeschoolers of Birmingham
In 2020, with a shared vision, Yalonda Chandler and Jennifer Duckworth co-founded Black Homeschoolers of Birmingham (BHOB)—a community of homeschool families with a “vision … to create a safe place for Black and brown children to learn, play, and grow,” according to the group’s website.
Olympic javelin thrower finds home in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Olympian javelin thrower calls Birmingham home thanks to a throwing community created right here in the Magic City! Curtis Thompson is part of the U.S.A. Javelin Project. A javelin weighs less than a WBRC microphone, so about a pound. Meaning it takes a lot of...
Women Breaking Barriers: Rashada LeRoy, executive producer of The World Games 2022 ceremonies
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — When the world came to Birmingham last month, a Dothan woman played a large role behind the scenes to make the artistry and technicalities come to life for The World Games 2022's opening and closing ceremonies. In the video above, WVTM 13's Carla Wade introduces you...
Bham Now
9 of the tastiest breakfast burritos in Birmingham
Looking for yummy breakfast burritos in Birmingham? We’ve got you covered with some of the tastiest options ranging from taco trucks to breweries. Keep reading for the delish details, listed in no particular order. 1. Monday Night Brewing. According to national digital publication Far & Wide, Monday Night Social...
Birmingham's first youth homeless shelter complete, set to open in fall
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham’s first-ever youth homeless shelter is complete and ready to open soon. In the video above, learn about the amenities and the at-home feel people have in this five-year plan.
Pastor Mike Jr. wins big at the 2022 Stellar Awards
Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT)– The hits keep coming for Pastor Mike Jr. The gospel music artist’s ascent in the gospel music world is simply amazing. He’s won 11 Stellar Music Awards in the last three years. Pastor Mike Jr, said, “the first time since 2006, 2007 that someone won Artist of the Year, back to back. […]
Terry Saban tweaks rule, will build 19th Habitat house
Per recent tradition, every new Alabama national title comes with construction. To date, 18 houses have been built in conjunction with Habitat for Humanity in a project linked to the Nick’s Kids Foundation. Well, the Crimson Tide fell one game short of another national championship in January, a fact Nick Saban’s wife Terry Saban is willing to overlook.
11 spots to grab a scrumptious chocolate chip cookie in Birmingham now
Whether you love ’em soft and warm or crispy and crumbly, Birmingham loves a good cookie. We polled our audience to find out where to find the best chocolate chip cookie in Birmingham. Hundreds responded. In no particular order, here are the top seven spots you voted for. 1....
5 Birmingham social bike rides for all experience levels
The word’s in—bike riding may be the best way to see our city and meet other locals. Explore all the classic and beautiful sights of Birmingham with these five social bike rides. Keep reading to see how you can pedal around town with other Bhamers. 1. Le Tour...
Birmingham City School teachers ready to welcome students back
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham City School teachers are ready to welcome students back. School starts on Aug. 8. Learn more in the video above.
Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ now open in Trussville
The newest Alabama location of pitmaster Rodney Scott’s chain of restaurants is open. Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ is now serving at 312 Main St. in Trussville. The menu is the same as current locations in Birmingham, Charleston and Atlanta, with South Carolina-style pulled pork, sauces, pit-smoked ribs, wings, and sandwiches served alongside mac and cheese, collard greens and hushpuppies with honey butter.
University of Alabama adds ‘chosen’ name option to student ID
The University of Alabama now allows students to use their chosen or preferred name on mobile student ID. The university’s assistant director of communications Shane Dorrill wrote via email that this option has been available on physical cards for several years, but after a software update, will be available online as well.
Back To School: Where to get free supplies in central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 2022-23 school year is fast approaching in Alabama! There are several back-to-school events scheduled in the coming days with free supplies being offered. Check out a list of events offering free supplies for students below. BACK TO SCHOOL 2022. Aug. 1-3 Love Crusade for Peace...
HTHS senior named Distinguished Young Woman of Jefferson County 2023
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A senior at Hewitt-Trussville High School was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Jefferson County 2023 during the program held at John Carroll Catholic High School on Saturday, July 23. Anne Stewart Rogers is the daughter of Jeremy and Becky Rogers of Trussville. In addition to being named […]
The City of Birmingham is giving the 2025 World Police and Fire Games $2 million
It’s official—the 2025 World Police and Fire Games are coming to Birmingham. After the excitement of The World Games 2022, you know our city couldn’t stay away from another big sporting event and now the Birmingham City Council just agreed to a $2 million deal to be the host city. Keep reading to find out all the details.
NEW: $15M Marshall Steakhouse and Resort to expand into Birmingham on Hallmark Farms property
Award-winning Marshall Steakhouse and Resort (Marshall Steakhouse) is expanding into Birmingham on 95 acres of the “Hallmark Farms” property. Keep reading to find out what to expect. All about Hallmark Farms. Even if you’re not familiar with the history of Hallmark Farms, you’ve likely seen the iconic property...
HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities
13-year-old girl becomes youngest Black student accepted into medical school. After only graduating high school a year ago, 13-year-old Alena Analeigh Wicker has been accepted to the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Heersink School of Medicine, Birmingham, AL. Wicker plans to begin her studies in 2024 after getting accepted...
5 tips for the World’s Longest Yard Sale
Sometimes you just need a mannequin covered in rhinestones. Or a World War II-era gas mask. Or a reminder of your childhood: dolls, games, lunchboxes, VHS tapes. Even if you only need day-to-day items – dishes, jewelry, bras, saws, fishing tackle, shoes, etc. – you will most likely find them at the World’s Longest Yard Sale. The 2022 event runs from Thursday, Aug. 4 – Sunday, Aug. 7 and covers 690 miles through six states, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan.
Openings and closings: an update on restaurants along U.S. 280
Two restaurants along the U.S. 280 Corridor announced their closures over the weekend, while several more are set to open. Superior Grill, a popular tex-mex restaurant on the corridor had their last day of business on July 30. 280 Living was told last month that the closing date would be...
