ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Lamar Benefield: Visionary with a taste for Birmingham

By Nicole S. Daniel
AL.com
AL.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.al.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
comebacktown.com

Birmingham, how do we get our millennials back?

Today’s guest columnist is Brian McCoy. I was a dusty teen in the former coal mining camp, Docena, Alabama playing outside in the mud just 22 years ago. After serving as a community activist in Birmingham and graduating from UAB in 2006, I had to focus on my career.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Olympic javelin thrower finds home in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Olympian javelin thrower calls Birmingham home thanks to a throwing community created right here in the Magic City! Curtis Thompson is part of the U.S.A. Javelin Project. A javelin weighs less than a WBRC microphone, so about a pound. Meaning it takes a lot of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Education
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Education
Bham Now

9 of the tastiest breakfast burritos in Birmingham

Looking for yummy breakfast burritos in Birmingham? We’ve got you covered with some of the tastiest options ranging from taco trucks to breweries. Keep reading for the delish details, listed in no particular order. 1. Monday Night Brewing. According to national digital publication Far & Wide, Monday Night Social...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Pastor Mike Jr. wins big at the 2022 Stellar Awards

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT)– The hits keep coming for Pastor Mike Jr. The gospel music artist’s ascent in the gospel music world is simply amazing. He’s won 11 Stellar Music Awards in the last three years. Pastor Mike Jr, said, “the first time since 2006, 2007 that someone won Artist of the Year, back to back. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Terry Saban tweaks rule, will build 19th Habitat house

Per recent tradition, every new Alabama national title comes with construction. To date, 18 houses have been built in conjunction with Habitat for Humanity in a project linked to the Nick’s Kids Foundation. Well, the Crimson Tide fell one game short of another national championship in January, a fact Nick Saban’s wife Terry Saban is willing to overlook.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Smith
Person
Eric Bledsoe
Person
Rickey Smiley
Person
Chris Paul
Bham Now

5 Birmingham social bike rides for all experience levels

The word’s in—bike riding may be the best way to see our city and meet other locals. Explore all the classic and beautiful sights of Birmingham with these five social bike rides. Keep reading to see how you can pedal around town with other Bhamers. 1. Le Tour...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ now open in Trussville

The newest Alabama location of pitmaster Rodney Scott’s chain of restaurants is open. Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ is now serving at 312 Main St. in Trussville. The menu is the same as current locations in Birmingham, Charleston and Atlanta, with South Carolina-style pulled pork, sauces, pit-smoked ribs, wings, and sandwiches served alongside mac and cheese, collard greens and hushpuppies with honey butter.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miles College#Homelessness#Long Lines#The Birmingham Times#Ga
AL.com

University of Alabama adds ‘chosen’ name option to student ID

The University of Alabama now allows students to use their chosen or preferred name on mobile student ID. The university’s assistant director of communications Shane Dorrill wrote via email that this option has been available on physical cards for several years, but after a software update, will be available online as well.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Back To School: Where to get free supplies in central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 2022-23 school year is fast approaching in Alabama! There are several back-to-school events scheduled in the coming days with free supplies being offered. Check out a list of events offering free supplies for students below. BACK TO SCHOOL 2022. Aug. 1-3 Love Crusade for Peace...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Homeless
urbanviewsrva.com

HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities

13-year-old girl becomes youngest Black student accepted into medical school. After only graduating high school a year ago, 13-year-old Alena Analeigh Wicker has been accepted to the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Heersink School of Medicine, Birmingham, AL. Wicker plans to begin her studies in 2024 after getting accepted...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

5 tips for the World’s Longest Yard Sale

Sometimes you just need a mannequin covered in rhinestones. Or a World War II-era gas mask. Or a reminder of your childhood: dolls, games, lunchboxes, VHS tapes. Even if you only need day-to-day items – dishes, jewelry, bras, saws, fishing tackle, shoes, etc. – you will most likely find them at the World’s Longest Yard Sale. The 2022 event runs from Thursday, Aug. 4 – Sunday, Aug. 7 and covers 690 miles through six states, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
280living.com

Openings and closings: an update on restaurants along U.S. 280

Two restaurants along the U.S. 280 Corridor announced their closures over the weekend, while several more are set to open. Superior Grill, a popular tex-mex restaurant on the corridor had their last day of business on July 30. 280 Living was told last month that the closing date would be...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
187K+
Followers
54K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy