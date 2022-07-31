Cyclists end 3,000-mile journey for charity in Surfside Beach

www.wmbfnews.com
5 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
“The Doctors Told My Husband I May Not Make It Through the Night”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgetown, SC
One of the Best Soul Food Restaurants in Georgetown, SCKennardo G. James
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina Andras
WMBF
Historic, hidden Myrtle Beach cemetery being restored after many years
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tucked away behind the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and the Myrtle Beach Health Department, the Oak Street Cemetery is something that’s been out of sight and out of mind for many years. It sits on a lot measuring three-fourths of an acre and is...
abcnews4.com
Ohio man returns to Myrtle Beach with family after fulfilling dying wish for dream wedding
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Three months after an Ohio man traveled with his wife and children for his dying wish, a dream wedding in Myrtle Beach, they have returned to celebrate a miraculous milestone. With the help of his doctors and a group of complete strangers, Hunter Knisley...
WMBF
The American Red Cross Blood Drive is happening today through 7pm at Coastal Grand Mall and Magnolia Mall
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Donate blood, save a life. You can donate blood on Wednesday, August 3rd through 7pm at Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach or Magnolia Mall in Florence. 1 pint of blood can save up to 3 lives. You can simply show up to donate or...
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach welcomes first amphibious boat
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad added an amphibious search and rescue boat, crafted by Ocean Craft Marine, to its fleet. Greg Richardson with the North Myrtle Beach Water Rescue Squad said before the boat arrived they would use jet skis for water. Now...
Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach ends after 21-year ride
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach has officially come to an end after a 21-year ride. The event began in 2001 and attracted people from across the country to the Grand Strand on an annual basis. “We’re the largest Mustang-based event in the country each year,” organizer Brad Worley said. […]
5 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you love going out with your friends and grabbing some burgers on the way, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come highly recommended. And the best part about it is that no matter how you prefer your burger, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. Here are the five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should visit:
Conway 8-year-old serves up lemonade to help classmates buy school supplies, clothing
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Amarah Barnett is going into third grade at Waccamaw Elementary School. At 8 years old, she already has left her mark on the community. Barnett is in her second year of serving lemonade to raise money to buy school supplies and clothing for her classmates who cannot afford them. Her dad, […]
wpde.com
New Starbucks, Mexican-themed restaurant possible for Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A new Starbucks and a new Mexican-themed restaurant called "Cinco de Mayo Fiesta" could be coming to Myrtle Beach. The two new applications are set to be discussed by the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board on Thursday. The Cinco de Mayo Fiesta, if approved...
WMBF
Kentucky flooding halts distillery products in the Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Rescue efforts continue in Kentucky and the process of cleaning up is underway in some areas. “The basement is flooded and of course, we’ve just been working on the upstairs to try to get it where we can produce again because that’s mainly where we produce at,” said Colin Fultz, the of owner Kentucky Mist Distillery.
visitmyrtlebeach.com
One of the Most Architecturally-Significant Homes in America
A father’s ploy to get his son out of Nazi Germany resulted in Myrtle Beach getting one of our country’s most architecturally-significant homes. It’s called Youpon Dunes, named for a type of holly bush that is sometimes spelled yaupon. It is historically-significant locally because it was the winter residence of the visionary Simeon B. Chapin who was instrumental in Myrtle Beach’s early development. But on a national scale, it is one of the earliest, freestanding Postmodern, homes in the country. In fact, the MoMA, The Museum of Modern Art in New York, held an exhibition, in the summer of 1933 (July 10th through September 30th), solely for the designs of this house before it was even built.
Myrtle Beach chef earns spot in national seafood competition
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Myrtle Beach native is bringing the Grand Strand name to a national seafood stage after earning a spot in this year’s Great American Seafood Cook-Off. Hamilton Vereen, born and raised in Myrtle Beach, is one of 14 chefs who earned a spot in...
The Post and Courier
Former Myrtle Beach Pavilion site to host fall gospel festival featuring Grammy winners
MYRTLE BEACH — The site of the former Myrtle Beach Pavilion continues to host regional and national events since its 2006 closure, and this time it is a gospel festival going into its fourth year. Slated for Sept. 2-3, the Myrtle Beach Waves of Praise Gospel Festival will feature...
WMBF
Shine Cafe in Downtown Conway is a local hidden gem
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Shine Cafe has been a local favorite since they opened in 2019. You’ll feel like you’re walking into your Aunt Leslie’s house to enjoy fresh made goodness. A lot of the menu offerings include items straight from their own garden. Come along...
WMBF
Market Common’s Peace, Love and Little Donuts closing after passing of beloved owner
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Market Common’s Peace, Love and Little Donuts is closing its doors after the passing of the beloved owner, Clayton Matthews. The community is remembering Matthews for the positive person he was. He called everyone sweetie, was a big supporter of Coastal Carolina baseball and was friends with nearly everyone in the Market Common community.
WMBF
Horry County’s special needs stickers help with peace of mind
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department is issuing “special needs stickers” to first responders for service calls. It’s a new approach to handling special needs in Horry County. Safety and peace of mind are things all families value, including those with people with...
Mustang Week Breaks Record At Grand Strand’s Final Event
The week was a mixed bag for the attendees and residents who wants the event to leave the area…. Todd Smith, the event organizer of Mustang Week, wanted the event to leave its mark on the area during the last Mustang Week in Grand Strand. The city has made it clear that the event has worn out its welcome, so even with the record, it’s a very bittersweet time for car people.
WMBF
Report: Around $20 per hour needed to rent in South Carolina
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition says if you rent a two-bedroom unit in South Carolina, you should be making around $20 per hour to make ends meet. “If you don’t make $20 an hour, there’s no way you could...
WYFF4.com
Family of Myrtle Beach drowning victim awarded $20 million settlement
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The family of a man who drowned in Myrtle Beach was awarded more than $20 million after filing a lawsuit against a beach service company. Zurihun Wolde drowned in August 2019 after he got caught in a rip current near the Sea Crest Resort in Myrtle Beach, according to a lawsuit filed by his family.
wpde.com
Grand Strand & Pee Dee neighborhoods, law enforcement host events for National Night Out
WPDE — Tuesday is National Night Out, which is an event designed to help communities get to know law enforcement better. The national community building event is normally held on the first Tuesday in August. Neighborhoods usually host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, or various other events. According to...
Horry County Animal Care Center saved over 30% more animals in 2021
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Animal Care Center saved 2,550 animals in 2021, raising its save rate to 83.6%, up from 63.9% in 2020. The nonprofit group Best Friends Society releases a pet lifesaving dataset each year. This year, the Horry County Animal Care Center’s ranked as the ninth most-improved shelter in […]
