Summit County, CO

You are a generous man. You come from my favorite State that I know well, especially Summit County

theozone.net
 4 days ago
forums.theozone.net

denverite.com

Established in 1975, an oasis in the city with a devoted following got bought in 2020. What happened next was … it stayed mostly the same?

(Editor’s note: This story, intended for publication July 16, seems to have been held up by web gremlins. Please imagine having read it then. Thank you.) The Mercury Cafe in Five Points was once one of the few places in Denver that a vegetarian or vegan could not just eat, but eat well, a safe harbor of healthy, delicious comfort food for those lost in what was still a cowtown filled with steak houses. It also fed their souls with its retro/world market interior, poetry nights, swing dance lessons, rock shows – an eclectic mix that gave us a reason to gather at 22nd and California to eat, drink, dance and connect.
DENVER, CO
milehighcre.com

Aspen Grove Shopping Center to Add Mixed-Use Community

Aspen Grove Shopping Center owner Gerrity is planning to redevelop a portion of the aging 268,000-square-foot open-air retail property — located on the southeast corner adjacent to the RTD Mineral Ave Light Rail station — into a transit-oriented, mixed-use retail center. According to Getty, the project is getting an enthusiastic response from both existing and prospective new retail tenants.
LITTLETON, CO
boulderreportinglab.org

Ashley Stolzmann’s victory in the hotly contested race for Boulder County commissioner has officially been certified. Here’s what you need to know about the powerful elected position and why it matters.

When results began to trickle in on election night during Boulder County’s recent primary on June 28, only one race was closely contested by voters. The county commissioners’ District 3 seat came down to a razor-thin projected margin of victory decided by merely 68 votes, a small enough margin to trigger an automatic recount.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 5-7

COLORADO, USA — Colorado is known for terrific festivals, concerts, sporting events and the arts, but this first weekend of August is all about fairs. There are more county fairs this weekend than any weekend of the year. Celebrate the season this weekend by enjoying a corn dog or funnel cake, under the Rocky Mountain summer sky. Check out the unique 4-H projects on which Coloradans have worked all year. Enjoy a cool night at a rodeo, concert or carnival in every corner of the state.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Aurora and Denver look to ban taxing government fees

Some call it "double taxation." Now, Denver and Aurora are taking up ordinances to exempt government fees -- such as plastic bags fees -- from taxation. While the individual fees may be small, they add up fast. The latest fee -- 27 cents on anything you get delivered -- is expected to generate $76 million in state revenue the first year alone. But, it's also a local revenue generator for some cities that are taxing the fee to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars more. Since the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, or TABOR, was passed -- requiring tax...
AURORA, CO
Axios Denver

Downtown Denver lost its mojo. Here's 5 numbers that show why.

Downtown Denver has lost its mojo and needs reinvention.That's the unusually blunt assessment from city tourism leaders in a recent "State of the Downtown" report.What they're saying: "Perhaps the most visible reality today is the decline in the activity, energy and vibrancy Denver is known for," Downtown Denver Partnership CEO Kourtny Garrett said, according to the Denver Business Journal.By the numbers: Five figures in the new report tell the story of downtown's decline:Just 51% of workers are back in downtown offices compared with pre-pandemic 2019 numbers.In fact, 21% of Denver offices are vacant — the highest rate since 2017.Homelessness is up 13% in Denver.Downtown visitor numbers are at 89% of pre-pandemic levels.$2 billion in development projects are currently in progress, below the $3.3 billion from 2018 to 2022.
DENVER, CO
NewsBreak
Society
boulderreportinglab.org

Newly vacated seat at Colorado Capitol sends ripples through the Boulder City Council

Colorado state Rep. Edie Hooton, a Democrat from Boulder, announced on July 30 she is withdrawing from the race for House District 10, in part to spend more time with her family. The sudden announcement, which came a month after the Democratic primary election in June 2022, has brought on a wave of questions and implications — especially for the Boulder City Council.
BOULDER, CO
lifeoncaphill.com

Locally owned and manufactured Wad-Free is the brainchild of a Denver resident

Local inventor and businessowner Cyndi Bray has recently moved the manufacturing of her product, Wad-Free for Bed Sheets, to Englewood’s Peak Manufacturing and Fulfillment. Wad-Free by Brayniacs LLC is a laundry gadget that prevents sheets from tangling, twisting and balling-up in both the washing machine and the dryer. Bray, a resident of Denver’s University neighborhood, appeared on the TV show “Shark Tank” last fall. Her episode — season 13, episode 5 —aired on Nov. 5.
DENVER, CO

