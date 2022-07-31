You are a generous man. You come from my favorite State that I know well, especially Summit County

forums.theozone.net
denverite.com
Established in 1975, an oasis in the city with a devoted following got bought in 2020. What happened next was … it stayed mostly the same?
(Editor’s note: This story, intended for publication July 16, seems to have been held up by web gremlins. Please imagine having read it then. Thank you.) The Mercury Cafe in Five Points was once one of the few places in Denver that a vegetarian or vegan could not just eat, but eat well, a safe harbor of healthy, delicious comfort food for those lost in what was still a cowtown filled with steak houses. It also fed their souls with its retro/world market interior, poetry nights, swing dance lessons, rock shows – an eclectic mix that gave us a reason to gather at 22nd and California to eat, drink, dance and connect.
Changes to camping being rolled out at popular areas in Colorado
The U.S. Forest Service has announced changes to camping in some of the most visited areas around Summit County. Rather than pitching a tent anywhere they please, campers are now limited to designated spots along Boreas Pass. Starting near the end of August, that will be the case too along Peru Creek, closer to Keystone.
Colorado’s Newest Action Park Is Now Open And It’s Awesome
Colorado's newest "Action Park" full of wicked slides and adventures is now open and ready to make you laugh and scream. We got a chance to visit last week, here's what you can expect when you go. Slick City Slides And Adventure Park In Denver, Colorado, Is Now Open. When...
milehighcre.com
Aspen Grove Shopping Center to Add Mixed-Use Community
Aspen Grove Shopping Center owner Gerrity is planning to redevelop a portion of the aging 268,000-square-foot open-air retail property — located on the southeast corner adjacent to the RTD Mineral Ave Light Rail station — into a transit-oriented, mixed-use retail center. According to Getty, the project is getting an enthusiastic response from both existing and prospective new retail tenants.
boulderreportinglab.org
Ashley Stolzmann’s victory in the hotly contested race for Boulder County commissioner has officially been certified. Here’s what you need to know about the powerful elected position and why it matters.
When results began to trickle in on election night during Boulder County’s recent primary on June 28, only one race was closely contested by voters. The county commissioners’ District 3 seat came down to a razor-thin projected margin of victory decided by merely 68 votes, a small enough margin to trigger an automatic recount.
This Is Colorado's Most Famous Deli Sandwich
Cheapism found every state's most famous deli sandwich.
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 5-7
COLORADO, USA — Colorado is known for terrific festivals, concerts, sporting events and the arts, but this first weekend of August is all about fairs. There are more county fairs this weekend than any weekend of the year. Celebrate the season this weekend by enjoying a corn dog or funnel cake, under the Rocky Mountain summer sky. Check out the unique 4-H projects on which Coloradans have worked all year. Enjoy a cool night at a rodeo, concert or carnival in every corner of the state.
Timing, totals of increased monsoonal storms this weekend
The monsoon will bring wet weather and heavy rainfall to Colorado on Saturday and Sunday.
Suspect accused of murder at BoCo trailhead says 3 others helped him cover it up
A suspect accused of killing a woman whose body was found at a trailhead west of Boulder said she fired at him 1st, and that 3 others helped him cover up the homicide, according to arrest affidavits.
Aurora and Denver look to ban taxing government fees
Some call it "double taxation." Now, Denver and Aurora are taking up ordinances to exempt government fees -- such as plastic bags fees -- from taxation. While the individual fees may be small, they add up fast. The latest fee -- 27 cents on anything you get delivered -- is expected to generate $76 million in state revenue the first year alone. But, it's also a local revenue generator for some cities that are taxing the fee to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars more. Since the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, or TABOR, was passed -- requiring tax...
Downtown Denver lost its mojo. Here's 5 numbers that show why.
Downtown Denver has lost its mojo and needs reinvention.That's the unusually blunt assessment from city tourism leaders in a recent "State of the Downtown" report.What they're saying: "Perhaps the most visible reality today is the decline in the activity, energy and vibrancy Denver is known for," Downtown Denver Partnership CEO Kourtny Garrett said, according to the Denver Business Journal.By the numbers: Five figures in the new report tell the story of downtown's decline:Just 51% of workers are back in downtown offices compared with pre-pandemic 2019 numbers.In fact, 21% of Denver offices are vacant — the highest rate since 2017.Homelessness is up 13% in Denver.Downtown visitor numbers are at 89% of pre-pandemic levels.$2 billion in development projects are currently in progress, below the $3.3 billion from 2018 to 2022.
boulderreportinglab.org
Newly vacated seat at Colorado Capitol sends ripples through the Boulder City Council
Colorado state Rep. Edie Hooton, a Democrat from Boulder, announced on July 30 she is withdrawing from the race for House District 10, in part to spend more time with her family. The sudden announcement, which came a month after the Democratic primary election in June 2022, has brought on a wave of questions and implications — especially for the Boulder City Council.
MORE INFO: Colorado ski resort expansion halted after tundra damaged
KEYSTONE, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service has ordered a halt to the expansion of a Rocky Mountains ski resort after contractors mistakenly demolished protected alpine tundra to create a temporary road. The Keystone Resort project involving new trails and lifts was stopped after officials saw work crews...
Stop recount, Tina Peters, others ask Denver court, claiming 'unreliable' Dominion voting machines
A group of Republican candidates who sought a recount after losing their primary races went to Denver court on Tuesday to stop the recount and compel the Secretary of State's Office to conduct it instead, alleging the recount "has not been conducted in a fair, impartial and uniform manner.”. Specifically,...
Remembering the 1933 Castlewood Canyon Dam flood
Hikers walk near the Castlewood Canyon Dam remains.Colorado Parks and Wildlife. (Franktown, Colo.) When the Castlewood Canyon Dam burst 89 years ago, the water traveled over 40 miles into Denver, submerging the city in four feet of water.
coloradopolitics.com
How Polis' decision 77 days after taking office could mean paying more at the gas pump
A decision made by Gov. Jared Polis in 2019, only two and a half months into his tenure as governor, likely means Denver metro and northern Front Range Coloradans will be paying for more expensive gasoline — unless the governor decides to ask the federal government to reconsider a pending downgrade of the regional air quality compliance rating.
lifeoncaphill.com
Locally owned and manufactured Wad-Free is the brainchild of a Denver resident
Local inventor and businessowner Cyndi Bray has recently moved the manufacturing of her product, Wad-Free for Bed Sheets, to Englewood’s Peak Manufacturing and Fulfillment. Wad-Free by Brayniacs LLC is a laundry gadget that prevents sheets from tangling, twisting and balling-up in both the washing machine and the dryer. Bray, a resident of Denver’s University neighborhood, appeared on the TV show “Shark Tank” last fall. Her episode — season 13, episode 5 —aired on Nov. 5.
These cities have the highest rent in Colorado
The newest rent report is out from the last quarter from RentCafé and once again, rent prices have risen.
Denver Temporarily Bans Food Trucks From Operating Near Bars: Here's Why
Food truck owners are furious at city leaders over the potentially 'permanent' decision.
