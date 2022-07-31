ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Over 12,000 Christians condemned Marjorie Taylor Greene's embrace of Christian Nationalism

By Pocharapon Neammanee
 4 days ago
GOP Ohio Senate Candidate JD Vance Campaigns With Reps Gaetz And Greene

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

  • Over 12,000 Christians signed a petition condemning Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's embrace of Christian nationalism.
  • "Christian nationalism is unchristian and unpatriotic," the petition says, slamming it as a political ideology.
  • Greene has repeatedly called for the Republican party to be one of Christian nationalism.

A faith-based organization has amassed more than 12,000 signatures rejecting Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene's embrace of Christian nationalism, calling the idea "unchristian and unpatriotic."

Faithful America, an online Christian community that works towards promoting progressive ideas and social justice, launched an online petition on Thursday condemning Greene's perspective of faith and politics.

"Christian nationalism is unchristian and unpatriotic," the petition, which had reached 12,00 signatures as of Sunday, says. "It is defined not as a religion but as a political ideology that unconstitutionally and unbiblically merges Christian and American identities, declaring that democracy does not matter because only conservative Christians are true Americans."

Last week, Greene advocated for the Republican party to be one of Christian nationalism.

"We need to be the party of nationalism and I'm a Christian, and I say it proudly, we should be Christian nationalists," Greene said in a recent interview.

Christian nationalism is defined as "the belief that the American nation is defined by Christianity, and that the government should take active steps to keep it that way," according to Christianity Today .

Rep. Adam Kinzinger likened Greene's comments to the "American Taliban."

"There is no difference between this and the Taliban. We must opposed [sic] the Christian Taliban. I say this as a Christian," Kinzinger tweeted Friday.

An Oregon minister also slammed the Georgia lawmaker for pushing Christian nationalism in her political comments, calling it "a racist ideology incompatible with Christianity."

"Jesus was for all the world, not one nation," Minister Rev. Chuck Currie tweeted. "Beware false teachers like Greene. She dances with the devil."

The petition by Faithful America charged Greene and Christian nationalist leaders with worshiping "the false idol of power with the ultimate goal of seizing all authority for themselves and those like them."

"Time and time again, Rep. Greene has shown herself to be an antisemitic white supremacist who opposes religious freedom for everyone but herself and her fellow right-wing Christians," Faithful America said in a statement.

Craig Hearn
4d ago

This country was NOT founded in nor on Christianity! The founders were of many different faiths and included an atheist. Jefferson wrote his own Bible. Several of the founders changed religions and they went to great pains to prevent religion from being a controlling entity. Hence the comment Jefferson made to a Baptist minister when questioned about his beliefs on government and religion to which Jefferson replied “… a separation of church and state.” As someone whose is not a Believer but most certainly solidly ROC, I don’t want Believers of any religion or religious level fiction governing by such beliefs.

James Johnson
3d ago

It's about time true Christians stood up to this buffoon. No where in the Bible does it say that Christians should try to establish a Christian government. As Christians we are called to evangelize. Being a Christian is not about dominating people.

Carol Bronson
3d ago

I am Christian white born citizen and this woman embarrasses me.She does not speak for me or anyone I aquatinted with

