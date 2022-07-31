Wanted fugitive Gerard Burton of Boston arrested after being caught urinating on elevator doors at MBTA station, police say

www.masslive.com
Two die on Boston’s Carson Beach in separate incidents, Massachusetts State Police say
Two people died Wednesday on a Boston beach in separate incidents, police said as they began probes into the pair of deaths two hours apart. Around 1:30 p.m., Massachusetts State Police troopers and Boston Police officers responded to reports of a body in the water near 155 William J. Day Blvd., by the center of Carson Beach in South Boston.
Lawsuit claims Arlington police pursuing white suspect detained Black man instead
A suburban Boston police officer who was pursuing a white suspect pinned a 20-year-old Black man to the ground as he was walking home and placed a knee on the man’s neck despite having no evidence that he was involved in any crime, according to a federal civil rights lawsuit filed Wednesday.
Two bodies found hours apart at Carson Beach
It is unclear if the two deaths are related. Massachusetts State Police are investigating the deaths of two men after their bodies were found on Carson Beach in South Boston Wednesday. State police first reported to Carson Beach at 1:30 p.m. for a report of a drowning. Boston firefighters removed...
2 civilians and 2 Dudley police officers who ran into burning apartment building to save elderly woman honored by Worcester DA
On March 24, shortly before 6 p.m., Jacqueline Carter stopped at a Kwik Stop convenience store to pick up a scratch ticket after work. While exiting the store, someone asked her if she called 911. She asked the person, “For what?” as she turned and noticed the apartment building across...
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Dedham Man on Firearm Charges in the South End
At about 10:24 PM, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, arrested Zaquan Martin, 34, of Dedham, on firearm charges while in the area of 616 Massachusetts Avenue in Boston. While on patrol in the area, officers observed a motor vehicle whose registration had...
I-Team: Robbery suspect's uniform, equipment stolen from police supply store
BOSTON - Police say a surveillance photo shows Anthony Miele in a ballistic vest, face mask and goggles holding up an Easton bank at gunpoint. A month later police posted a photo of Miele after allegedly attempting to rob another bank in Norton, this time he was dressed in what appeared to be a full police uniform and vest. The I-Team has learned investigators believe some of Miele's uniform and equipment was stolen in the March break-in at Andrea's Police Supply store in Weymouth. At that time, no one from the store wanted to talk to the I-Team about the theft...
Framingham Police: Woman Arrested After Kicking Officers
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman on a charge of assault & battery on a police officer yesterday, August 1. An officer “observed what appeared to be drug activity behind” a building a 160 Hollis Street at 1:18 a.m. on August 1, according to the police spokesperson.
Police Arrest Framingham Man on Charge of Indecent Assault & Battery on Child
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on a charge of indecent assault & battery on a child on Monday, August 1. Arrested at 6:40 p.m. was Rodrigo Silva, 40, of 6 Greenview Street of Framingham. He was arrested at his residence. He was charged with indecent assault...
Edward Kloucek of Worcester held without bail after dangerousness hearing, faces 30 charges related to domestic abuse, firearms offenses
A Worcester man who is facing more than 30 charges related to domestic abuse, firearms offenses and larcency over $1,200 was found dangerous Wednesday and ordered held without bail by a Worcester judge. Edward Kloucek appeared in Worcester Superior Court Wednesday before Judge Jennifer L. Ginsburg for a dangerousness hearing....
Worcester police officer arrested after probe into off-duty assignments
WORCESTER, Mass. — A Worcester police officer has been arrested after an investigation uncovered alleged criminal activity involving his off-duty assignments. Colby Turner, a five-year veteran of the Worcester Police Department, has been placed on administrative leave. He faces five felony counts of larceny over $1,200 by single scheme and a misdemeanor charge of submitting false claims for reimbursement.
A woman accidentally shot herself in a Mass. Target parking lot, police say
The woman, who was not identified, suffered a single gunshot wound to the leg. A woman reportedly accidentally shot herself in the leg in the parking lot of a Target in Stoughton on Monday night, according to police. Shortly before 7 p.m., Stoughton police responded to a report of a...
Shooting in Stoughton Target parking lot was accidental, police say after woman discharged firearm into her own leg
A shooting Monday night in the parking lot of the Stoughton Target was accidental, Stoughton Police said, after a woman accidentally discharging a firearm into her own leg. The woman was expected to survive and was cooperating with the police investigation, according to Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara. Police officers...
WCVB
Wrong-way Route 3 driver in custody after chase in Weymouth, Massachusetts
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — One person is in custody Tuesday after he was driving the wrong way on a South Shore highway, according to Massachusetts State Police. State police said troopers pursued a car going north in the southbound lanes on Route 3 in Plymouth. That car then crashed on Pleasant Street in Weymouth, where the driver eventually exited the car and ran from police.
liveboston617.org
Boston Police Arrest 14, 15, and 18 Year Olds in Dorchester on Firearm and Drug Charges
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
DA: Woman stabbed to death inside her Lowell home
LOWELL, Mass. — Police are investigating the murder of a woman inside her Lowell home. Linda Gilbert, 64, was found unresponsive in her Loring Street home around 11:19 p.m. Sunday. She was taken to Lowell General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The Middlesex District Attorney’s office said Monday...
nbcboston.com
Man Killed in Daytime Shooting in Dorchester
Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Monday. The shooting occurred shortly after noon at an address on Norwell Street, Boston police said. The man who was shot suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken by Boston EMS to a local hospital,...
Malden police, Animal Rescue League investigate emaciated, ill Chihuahua found along East Coast Greenway bike trial
Bailey, a one-year old Chihuahua, was found along the East Coast Greenway bike trail in Malden Monday “abandoned and in terrible condition,” according to a statement from the American Rescue League of Boston. ARL Law Enforcement and the Malden police are investigating the case of animal cruelty and...
Two men arrested in Boston on drug, firearms charges after police believe they attempted to steal several scooters
Two men were arrested in downtown Boston early Sunday after police believe they were attempting to steal several motor scooters. At 1:18 a.m. Sunday, officers were on patrol in the area of Oxford Place in Chinatown after receiving complaints of drug activity and loitering from the community, Boston Police Department said in a news release. Officers saw two men, later identified as Jeffrey Salvant, 35, of Roslindale and Marcus Beauchamp, 28, of Walpole, in an alleyway standing next to several scooters with heavy damage and exposed, loose wires. One of the men was holding a power drill.
Pit bull shot, killed by Lunenburg officer during mauling of 75-year-old man
LUNENBURG, Mass. — Lunenburg Police say an officer had no choice but shoot and kill a dog at the town’s animal control facility during a vicious mauling. The pit bull was dead after a single gunshot was fired Monday around noon. According to police, the dog clamped down...
whdh.com
Dog attacks man, is shot dead by Lunenburg Police
LUNENBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Lunenburg Police shot and killed a formerly stray dog after it would not let go of a man’s arm. Just before noon, officers and Lunenburg Rescue responded to the Department’s Animal Control facility for a report of a dog attacking a man. The dog reportedly had bitten the victim several times, and the dog wouldn’t let go of the victim’s arm.
