ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Wanted fugitive Gerard Burton of Boston arrested after being caught urinating on elevator doors at MBTA station, police say

By Tréa Lavery
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.masslive.com

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

Two bodies found hours apart at Carson Beach

It is unclear if the two deaths are related. Massachusetts State Police are investigating the deaths of two men after their bodies were found on Carson Beach in South Boston Wednesday. State police first reported to Carson Beach at 1:30 p.m. for a report of a drowning. Boston firefighters removed...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
State
Rhode Island State
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest Dedham Man on Firearm Charges in the South End

At about 10:24 PM, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, arrested Zaquan Martin, 34, of Dedham, on firearm charges while in the area of 616 Massachusetts Avenue in Boston. While on patrol in the area, officers observed a motor vehicle whose registration had...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Robbery suspect's uniform, equipment stolen from police supply store

BOSTON - Police say a surveillance photo shows Anthony Miele in a ballistic vest, face mask and goggles holding up an Easton bank at gunpoint. A month later police posted a photo of Miele after allegedly attempting to rob another bank in Norton, this time he was dressed in what appeared to be a full police uniform and vest. The I-Team has learned investigators believe some of Miele's uniform and equipment was stolen in the March break-in at Andrea's Police Supply store in Weymouth. At that time, no one from the store wanted to talk to the I-Team about the theft...
WEYMOUTH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mbta#Fugitive#Transit Police#Ashmont Station#Middlesex Superior Court
MassLive.com

Edward Kloucek of Worcester held without bail after dangerousness hearing, faces 30 charges related to domestic abuse, firearms offenses

A Worcester man who is facing more than 30 charges related to domestic abuse, firearms offenses and larcency over $1,200 was found dangerous Wednesday and ordered held without bail by a Worcester judge. Edward Kloucek appeared in Worcester Superior Court Wednesday before Judge Jennifer L. Ginsburg for a dangerousness hearing....
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Worcester police officer arrested after probe into off-duty assignments

WORCESTER, Mass. — A Worcester police officer has been arrested after an investigation uncovered alleged criminal activity involving his off-duty assignments. Colby Turner, a five-year veteran of the Worcester Police Department, has been placed on administrative leave. He faces five felony counts of larceny over $1,200 by single scheme and a misdemeanor charge of submitting false claims for reimbursement.
WORCESTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCVB

Wrong-way Route 3 driver in custody after chase in Weymouth, Massachusetts

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — One person is in custody Tuesday after he was driving the wrong way on a South Shore highway, according to Massachusetts State Police. State police said troopers pursued a car going north in the southbound lanes on Route 3 in Plymouth. That car then crashed on Pleasant Street in Weymouth, where the driver eventually exited the car and ran from police.
WEYMOUTH, MA
liveboston617.org

Boston Police Arrest 14, 15, and 18 Year Olds in Dorchester on Firearm and Drug Charges

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: Woman stabbed to death inside her Lowell home

LOWELL, Mass. — Police are investigating the murder of a woman inside her Lowell home. Linda Gilbert, 64, was found unresponsive in her Loring Street home around 11:19 p.m. Sunday. She was taken to Lowell General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The Middlesex District Attorney’s office said Monday...
LOWELL, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Killed in Daytime Shooting in Dorchester

Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Monday. The shooting occurred shortly after noon at an address on Norwell Street, Boston police said. The man who was shot suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken by Boston EMS to a local hospital,...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Two men arrested in Boston on drug, firearms charges after police believe they attempted to steal several scooters

Two men were arrested in downtown Boston early Sunday after police believe they were attempting to steal several motor scooters. At 1:18 a.m. Sunday, officers were on patrol in the area of Oxford Place in Chinatown after receiving complaints of drug activity and loitering from the community, Boston Police Department said in a news release. Officers saw two men, later identified as Jeffrey Salvant, 35, of Roslindale and Marcus Beauchamp, 28, of Walpole, in an alleyway standing next to several scooters with heavy damage and exposed, loose wires. One of the men was holding a power drill.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Dog attacks man, is shot dead by Lunenburg Police

LUNENBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Lunenburg Police shot and killed a formerly stray dog after it would not let go of a man’s arm. Just before noon, officers and Lunenburg Rescue responded to the Department’s Animal Control facility for a report of a dog attacking a man. The dog reportedly had bitten the victim several times, and the dog wouldn’t let go of the victim’s arm.
LUNENBURG, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
79K+
Followers
59K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy