USPS Worker Charged in Huge Costco Reward Checks Scheme on Long Island
A United States postal worker has been arrested for allegedly stealing Costco rewards checks from the Long Island mail facility where he worked, authorities say. Gerome Fowler is charged with stealing $7,000 in loyalty program checks but investigators say they've traced him to $70,000. According to Suffolk County officials, Fowler took the Costco rewards checks from the Bay Shore facility that employed him and went around spending them at Costcos in Holbrook, Nesconset, Commack, Melville and Riverhead.
NJ Cops Investigate Report of Hurt Woman Seen Screaming for Help in Semi-Truck
Police in New Jersey are searching for a white semi-truck after a bloodied woman was allegedly seen yelling from the big rig's cabin Wednesday. According to South Brunswick Police, a woman was seen shouting for help and bleeding from the cab of the truck at around 2 p.m. It was a customer at a car dealership who police said saw the woman in distress as she tried to jump from the truck when it pulled over.
Doorknock Leaves Long Islander Dead in Entryway to Own Home: Police
A 23-year-old Long Island man was shot to death when he answered a knock at his front door early Tuesday, authorities say. Byron Martinez answered the door at his Fifth Avenue home in Huntington Station around 1:15 a.m., according to police. He was shot immediately and pronounced dead in the entry of his own residence a short time later, officials said.
