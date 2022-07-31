Police in New Jersey are searching for a white semi-truck after a bloodied woman was allegedly seen yelling from the big rig's cabin Wednesday. According to South Brunswick Police, a woman was seen shouting for help and bleeding from the cab of the truck at around 2 p.m. It was a customer at a car dealership who police said saw the woman in distress as she tried to jump from the truck when it pulled over.

SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO