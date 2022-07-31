ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Gary Ballance blasts 95 on return to Yorkshire action against Northumberland

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KPQqn_0gzd7ulL00

Yorkshire batter Gary Ballance blasted 95 from just 25 balls as he returned to senior action against Northumberland following his involvement in the Azeem Rafiq racism case.

The 32-year-old plundered 11 sixes and six fours at South Northumberland Cricket Club before being caught at long-on as his side set the hosts a forbidding 291 to win a match reduced to just 23 overs a side following persistent rain in the north-east.

Ballance’s explosive 30-minute innings announced his return to the first XI following a series of appearances for the seconds after he took time away from the game to prioritise his mental health.

The Zimbabwe-born player admitted using racist language towards ex-Yorkshire team-mate Rafiq, following Rafiq’s explosive claims over the discrimination he had faced during his time with the club.

The scandal prompted a major overhaul of Yorkshire’s structure and governance after they had initially been stripped of the right to host international matches at their Headingley home under sanctions imposed by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

In addition to Ballance’s eye-catching contribution, Will Fraine’s 80 and 51 from fellow opener Harry Duke helped the visitors post a formidable total of 290 for five.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Jofra Archer extends Sussex contract for another year

England fast-bowler Jofra Archer has signed a one-year contract extension with Sussex. The 27-year-old’s new deal will keep him at the LV= County Championship Division Two club until at least the end of the 2023 season. World Cup winner Archer has been sidelined for more than a year by...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Ballance
Person
Azeem Rafiq
newschain

Hartlepool without forward trio for their home clash with AFC Wimbledon

Hartlepool will be without forward trio Joe Grey, Mikael Ndjoli and Marcus Carver for the home clash with AFC Wimbledon. All three missed Pools’ opening game of the season – a 4-0 drubbing at Walsall – through injury. Grey is awaiting the results of a scan, Ndjoli is struggling with a hamstring injury and Carver had a thigh problem, although he was sold to Scunthorpe earlier this week.
SPORTS
newschain

Shrewsbury wait on Aiden O’Brien ahead of Accrington clash

Shrewsbury will be hoping Aiden O’Brien is fit enough to start their Sky Bet League One clash against Accrington. O’Brien was restricted to a substitute appearance in last week’s goalless draw against Morecambe as he nursed a hip issue. The Shrews will definitely be without winger Elliott...
SPORTS
newschain

Big-race plans on hold for Haggas stars pending rain

William Haggas is praying for rain which will allow him to return some of his stable stars to the racecourse. One Somerville Lodge inmate who has been held in her stable of late is Sense Of Duty, who took her career record to four wins from five when landing the Group Three Chipchase Stakes by an impressive four and a half lengths in June.
SPORTS
newschain

‘Charming’ Charlotte enjoys Commonwealth Games visit with William and Kate

Princess Charlotte has been described as a “charming” young girl after her first family engagement with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The seven-year-old princess joined her proud parents in Birmingham – host city of the Commonwealth Games – to learn about a programme preparing the next generation of sportsmen and women for future events.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Yorkshire#Blasts#Batter#Northumberland#Wales Cricket Board
newschain

Premier League players to no longer take the knee ahead of every match

Premier League players will no longer take the knee ahead of every match, but remain committed to fighting racism and all forms of discrimination. The gesture, which started in June 2020 in solidarity for the Black Lives Matter campaign, will now be used in specific moments throughout the forthcoming campaign in order to “amplify the message that racism has no place in football or society”.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Truss and allies launch attack on ‘attention-seeker’ Sturgeon

Liz Truss and her allies have launched personal attacks on Nicola Sturgeon, something which could further strain the relationship between Westminster and Holyrood if the Tory leadership hopeful becomes the next prime minister. The Foreign Secretary labelled the First Minister an “attention-seeker” who should be ignored, while Ms Truss’s ally,...
POLITICS
newschain

Stoke to check on Ben Wilmot ahead of Blackpool clash

Stoke will check on the fitness of Ben Wilmot ahead of the visit of Blackpool. Defender Wilmot suffered a groin strain towards the end of last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at Millwall. Nick Powell and Harry Souttar remain unavailable for selection. Powell hopes to be back from knee ligament damage...
SOCCER
newschain

Jack Marriott pushing for Peterborough start against Morecambe

Peterborough boss Grant McCann could unleash Jack Marriott from the start when they host Morecambe on Saturday. Marriott netted off the bench in last weekend’s 3-2 win at Cheltenham to help the Posh bounce back from two goals down at half-time. Joe Ward and Ben Thompson were also introduced...
SOCCER
newschain

Cardiff and Norwich charged after flashpoint in Championship clash

Cardiff and Norwich have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E.20.1 following their bad-tempered Sky Bet Championship clash on July 30. Both sides were reduced to 10 men in Cardiff’s 1-0 win, which featured a flashpoint midway through the second half when Joe Ralls brought down Teemu Pukki and Perry Ng was pushed over in the resulting melee.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
147K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy