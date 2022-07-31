LIV Golf defectors dominate Forbes’ highest-earning golfers of 2022 list

fansided.com
Blood money they are all trash do not let them play in any majors no PGA tours Events no ride or cup no president cup boo them every time you see them all of them never forget 911
GolfWRX
Why Greg Norman rejected John Daly after the 2-time major champ ‘begged Greg to join LIV’
In theory, John Daly would be a perfect fit to join LIV Golf. Although his game has obviously been on the decline, the 56-year-old is still a fan-favorite who many golf fans love to watch play. That fact was evident in his win at the PNC Championship early this season alongside his son “Little John.”
Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To Wild Tiger Woods Offer News
The LIV Tour has taken golf by storm this year. The organization has taken some of the PGA Tour's best golfers and it's led to some rifts among some of the players and fans. Tiger Woods, who's widely considered to be one of the best golfers of all time, was offered between $700-$800 million to join LIV Golf.
Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson
With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
'These suspended players have walked away from the Tour and now want back in': Jay Monahan sends memo to PGA Tour players after LIV Golf Series lawsuit
On Wednesday afternoon, the Wall Street Journal reported that 11 LIV Golf Series members, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, have filed lawsuits against the PGA Tour in response to suspensions they received after making the move to the Saudi-backed circuit. Not long after, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan sent...
Golf.com
John Daly says he ‘begged’ Greg Norman for LIV Golf spot
While the newest mulleted-major champion is not revealing his LIV Golf intentions publicly, the original is showing his cards in regards to the Saudi-backed league. Only it doesn’t look like we’ll see him tee it up on the LIV anytime soon. Two-time major winner John Daly revealed in...
Tiger Woods Creates New Event: Golf World Reacts
Tiger Woods is doing his best to pass the game of golf on to the next generation. On Tuesday, the all-time great golfer announced that he's partnered with Pebble Beach and TaylorMade to create a new junior event called the TGR JR Invitational. The three-day event is scheduled to kickoff...
'Do It For The Saudi Royal Family': Phil Mickelson Cops Brutal Heckle At Rebel LIV Golf Event
Former world number two, Phil Mickelson was hilariously heckled about his ties to the Saudi Arabian Royal Family as he teed off at the controversial LIV Golf event. Perhaps one of the most high-profile names to switch to the Saudi Arabian-backed tour, the American was set to make his first tee of the day when he was met with some choice words.
'I don't know if that was official or not': How Tiger Woods spilled the beans on Webb Simpson being a Presidents Cup assistant captain
It’s not every day Webb Simpson looks down at his phone to see a call from Tiger Woods. But that’s what happened last Tuesday at Trolley Stop, a local hot dog joint in Wilmington, North Carolina, while Simpson was out with his family. When Simpson was trying to order, his phone rang.
GolfWRX
‘We just won’t play’ – Major champ says PGA Tour pros could strike if LIV ban is overturned
There’s a potential legal battle looming with players who’ve been suspended by the PGA Tour expected to challenge their suspension in court. On Wednesday, former major champ and current Presidents Cup captain David Love III was asked by Sky Sports what he and his fellow PGA Tour players would do if they were asked to play alongside LIV players if they get their suspensions overturned.
LIV's golf tournament at Trump's Bedminster course struggles
The Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour was not up to par because tickets sold at an extraordinarily low price and there was poor attendance.
Golf.com
GOLF’s Subpar: Mike Tirico on what Tiger Woods’ LIV criticism revealed about his growth as a sports icon
— Thanks to our official sponsor Dewar’s. Make sure to check out their Reserve Bar listings today: https://www.reservebar.com/collections/house-of-dewars. This week’s episode is presented by FanDuel Sportsbook. If you’ve never tried FanDuel Sportsbook, what are you waiting for? Go to https://www.fanduel.com/subpar or download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to get started. Be sure to sign up with promo code SUBPAR so they know we sent you.
Golf.com
Phil Mickelson suspended for attempting to lure players to LIV Golf, according to lawsuit
The PGA Tour-LIV Golf drama has entered its newest phase: litigation. Eleven players, including Phil Mickelson, filed an antitrust suit against the PGA Tour on Wednesday, alleging the Tour acted unlawfully by suspending LIV Golf players. The plaintiffs seek to have their suspensions overturned and playing privileges reinstated, with a smaller group hoping for a temporary restraining order so they can participate in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
Golf legend Greg Norman dismisses criticism about LIV Golf in sit down with Tucker: 'I really don't care'
Golf legend Greg Norman, who has come under fire over his Saudi-funded LIV Golf league, brushed off criticism during an interview with Tucker Carlson on Sunday, where he outlined his plan to revolutionize the sport and revealed details of a multi-million dollar offer LIV made to Tiger Woods. Norman sat...
Golf Digest
Vin Scully's greatest call may have been when this PGA Tour pro couldn't escape a pot bunker
From Hank Aaron's record-breaking 715th home run to Kirk Gibson's heroics in the 1988 World Series, Vin Scully was on the call for some of the most famous—and impressive—moments in baseball history. But on the day after the legendary announcer passed away, we'd like to remember how he handled a not-so-impressive moment on the golf course.
Golf-Woods not named as assistant for U.S. Presidents Cup team
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Tiger Woods will not be an assistant at this year's Presidents Cup after U.S. captain Davis Love III on Tuesday named Steve Stricker and Webb Simpson as his final two assistants for the September showdown at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Tiger Woods announces new TGR JR Invitational presented by TaylorMade, which will debut in October
A new event is bound for the junior golf schedule this fall, and it’s one that players will have circled. Tiger Woods announced the inaugural TGR JR Invitational presented by TaylorMade will debut October 8-10 at The Hay and The Links at Spanish Bay in Pebble Beach, California. Sixty...
NBC Sports
11 LIV golfers file antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour
Phil Mickelson and 10 other players from LIV Golf filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour on Wednesday over their suspensions for participating in the Saudi-funded breakaway series. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news of the lawsuit. Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones, Ian Poulter,...
Golf.com
LIV gets political, world’s richest golfers, Tony Time again | Monday Finish
Welcome back to the Monday Finish, where our new league, LUV Golf, is looking for funding. Reach out for details. Let’s get to the news!. Golf has entered America’s Great Culture War. If there is an enduring image from this week’s LIV Golf event at Trump Bedminster, it’s...
Phil Mickelson among 11 golfers to file suit against PGA Tour
A cadre of golfers including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour on Wednesday.
