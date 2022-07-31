Miami Dolphins day 4 recap: Where were you for “The Throw”?

The Miami Heat got about as close to the NBA Finals as a team could possibly get without actually making it last season. A Jimmy Butler pull-up 3-pointer that fell about an inch and a half short within the final 20 seconds of Game 7 against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals became the ultimate decider of the entire series. That shot goes in and JB and the Heat more than likely head to their second Finals appearance in three seasons.

