New Dayton food hall planning block party to celebrate opening

This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.Travel MavenYellow Springs, OH
Ohio State alum reflects on NASA career, honored to have the opportunityThe LanternTroy, OH
Anniversary of Ohio's Oregon District tragedy.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Coffee with a purpose, Ohio's Coffee Hub making an impact with delicious coffee and acts of service.Everything Kaye!Beavercreek, OH
Dayton, Ohio Art in the City! 300 plus artists!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
New Dayton tap room expected to open in September
Little Fish Brewing Co. is located at 116 Webster Street in a former railroad warehouse in downtown Dayton’s Webster Station historic district. “We had looked at other spots and frankly they didn’t have the architectural character that this does,” Stockwell said. Little Fish Brewing Co. worked with...
3 restaurants where the menus scream summer flavors
With Labor Day weekend just a month away, now is the time to savor the pool, the heat and all of the flavors of summer. Soak it all in, because it will be gone before you know it and a long, cold winter will take its place. Seasonal menus all...
Seltzer Fest returning to Austin Landing Saturday
Seltzer Fest is back at Austin Landing Saturday, Aug. 6 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with over 55 seltzers for guests to try. “Who doesn’t love the refreshing taste of a nice cold seltzer?,” noted the Miami Valley Restaurant Association. “There are so many seltzers to try we thought how about Seltzer Fest.”
Fun Places to Get a Drink in Dayton
Beautiful Dayton, Ohio, is one of the best cities in the state. It’s culturally and historically relevant, and history buffs can visit treasures like the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force and one of the Wright Brothers’ planes. There are also plenty of kid-friendly activities, museums, and...
15 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend
Two legendary British exports, “Jesus Christ Superstar” and Elvis Costello, top a diverse weekend of activities. On the visual arts front, The Contemporary Dayton celebrates the opening of “Waking Up: Biennial Member and Student Invitational” and downtown Dayton is the site of Art in the City, which features hundreds of local dancers, artists, musicians and other creatives.
Bring denim items to Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe
The Cincinnati Premium Outlet will host its back-to-school denim drive, “Do Good with Denim,” on Saturday to support sustainability and positively impact the community. The denim drive is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Green Space next to the food court. Customers can contribute any type...
Multiple events to close Main Street and other downtown Dayton streets this weekend
Multiple Downtown Dayton roads will be closed this weekend due to the RiverScape Summer Music Series and Art in the City. From 1 to 11 p.m. Friday the following will be closed:. Monument Avenue from Jefferson Street to Patterson Boulevard. St. Clair Street from First Street to Monument Avenue. Harries...
Celebrate Art in the City across downtown Dayton this weekend
Over 300 artists will be featured around downtown Dayton Saturday, Aug. 6 for Art in the City, the AES Ohio Summer in the City signature event. Slated from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., this community-minded showcase of the visual and performing arts will be celebrated through performances, demonstrations, hands-on projects, a Juried Art Show, Artisan Market and much more.
Englewood cafe offering lemonade flights for non-coffee drinkers
Cafe 19 in Englewood is taking coffee flights to the next level by offering a special flight for non-coffee drinkers 🍋. “We started our lemonade flights as an option for non-coffee drinkers,” said Cafe 19 co-owner Dillon Allen. “We have had several people who have come through with groups to try our flights, but they don’t like coffee. So, this was our solution for those who still want to be involved.”
LeSourdsville Lake items may be brought back to life in Monroe brewery
The owners of Moeller Brew Barn in Monroe have asked the city to borrow some items from LeSourdsville Lake Amusement Park in their brewery, 6550 Hamilton Lebanon Road.
3-year Oregon District anniversary event set for today: ‘They are not forgotten’
Today will mark three years since a gunman attacked patrons at the Oregon District and many survivors and community members plan to gather there to honor those who were killed. The event, which is being hosted by the FUDGE Foundation, will take place between 6 and 8 p.m. near Blind...
New pizza business proposed in Miamisburg
A new Domino’s restaurant is planned for Miamisburg. A concept layout plan submitted for the nearly 1.5-acre property at 88 S. Gebhart Church Road proposes for a 1,792-square-foot Domino’s on the site. A single-family home previously there was demolished in 2013, according to the city. The site has since remained vacant.
Chicken owners at the Greene County Fair take birds home after some perish in excessive heat
XENIA — At least a half-dozen chickens at the Greene County Fair died in Wednesday’s excessive heat and that prompted fair officials to ask “a few owners” of chickens and rabbits to take their animals home. “Due to the extreme heat conditions in our barns, some...
Dayton Potato Festival returns this month with more vendors, bands
A festival celebrating all things potatoes is returning to downtown Dayton this month with more vendors and live music. The second annual Potatoes N’ Such: Dayton Potato Festival will take place from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St., Dayton. “The attendees...
The victims in the Oregon District Shooting
Nine people were killed in a mass shooting on August 4th, 2019, in Dayton’s Oregon District. Here are brief looks at each of them. Over the next week, watch News Center 7 for extended coverage as the Miami Valley remembers the victims and the heroes, and for reports on what has changed in the past year.
InsideOut Studio’s artists create more installations around Butler County
Butler County will start seeing more and more art installations and murals around local businesses and organizations. The artists at the InsideOut Studio on High Street in downtown Hamilton have been contracted by businesses such as Kirsch CPA in Hamilton and Cohen Brothers Recycling in Middletown for art installations. They’ve also painted fire hydrants in downtown Hamilton, and the plans are to paint more in the future, along with redoing some of the original hydrants.
First-ever ‘Mac and Cheese Fest’ coming to Dayton
DAYTON — Calling all macaroni and cheese lovers!. For the first time ever, the “Dayton Mac and Cheese Fest” is taking place Saturday, September 3 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Yellow Cab Tavern. >> Dayton Air Show: High-flying action begins today!. “Having hosted food truck...
Clear the Shelters at Mont. County Animal Resource Center
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We chat with Kara Hamby, Public Information Officer for Montgomery County. She joins us with more about the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center. They are participating in Clear the Shelters, happening all month long in the Miami Valley.
Companies Are Starting & Expanding in Springfield - Ohio’s Central Location
Springfield and Clark County are centrally located in Ohio, providing easy access to the Dayton and Columbus markets. Beyond that, the city itself is growing rapidly, becoming a destination for families looking for a community that offers it all - good schools, parks, activities and affordable housing. New Businesses in...
Dayton PD reflects on the Oregon District shooting
"We looked at each and asked "Is that fireworks? Is that a drive by?' What's going on?" Retired Dayton Police Sergeant W. Chad Knight remembered. "By the time we got those words out, the second round of volley of gunfire began and it didn't stop until we stopped him."
