New Dayton food hall planning block party to celebrate opening

Cafe 19 in Englewood is taking coffee flights to the next level by offering a special flight for non-coffee drinkers 🍋. “We started our lemonade flights as an option for non-coffee drinkers,” said Cafe 19 co-owner Dillon Allen. “We have had several people who have come through with groups to try our flights, but they don’t like coffee. So, this was our solution for those who still want to be involved.”

ENGLEWOOD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO