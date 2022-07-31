ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dania Beach, FL

Brightline rail work will bring delays and train horns to Hollywood and Dania Beach this week

Drivers passing through 17 intersections in Hollywood and Dania Beach should expect delays and more train horns than usual, Brightline announced Sunday, as the rail company prepares for the opening of a station farther south.

Work began on Sunday and will continue around the clock until 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4.

The rail company is improving crossing signals — the lights and gates that warn drivers a train is coming. The work is necessary for the addition of a Brightline station in Aventura, Brightline public affairs director Katie Mitzner said. That station is under construction and expected to be complete by year’s end.

The work in Hollywood and Dania Beach requires that each of the 17 intersections be staffed with human “flaggers.” If a gate doesn’t come down, the flagger places cones in the travel lane and waves the flag.

“When you’re doing work at crossings,” Mitzner said, “the flaggers have to be there.”

The presence of workers means that even in quiet zones, where train horns are not required, the trains will blow their horns, Mitzner said. That rule also applies to the FEC freight trains that use the same tracks.

During this work, drivers may encounter extra crossing closures, Mitzner said. A gate may briefly come down even if no train is coming as the system is tested, she said.

Here are the affected intersections:

In Dania Beach: Griffin Road, Old Griffin Road, Northwest 1st Street, Dania Beach Boulevard, Stirling Road and Dixie Highway.

In Hollywood: Sheridan Street, Taft Street, Garfield Street, Johnson Street, Filmore Street, Tyler Street, Hollywood Boulevard, Harrison Street, Monroe Street, Washington Street and Pembroke Road.

