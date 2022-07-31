ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida mom missing after taking bus to Tampa, police say

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1avy1T_0gzd6SHK00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are looking for a missing Florida woman who was last seen taking a bus from Fort Myers to Tampa.

The Cape Coral Police Department said Erica Ann Johnson, 36, was reported missing on July 14.

According to NBC affiliate WBBH , finding Johnson has been difficult because she does not have a bank account, a car, or any known social media. She was also said to rarely use her phone.

WINK News also reported that Johnson’s ex-husband told police she missed an appointment to see her children, saying she had to work in a text message. Police said she got a ride from a coworker to the Cape Coral bus station on 4th Terrace.

Surveillance video first placed her at the bus station around 5:37 p.m. on July 5 and again on July 8 at 5:31 a.m. She as seen leaving with a suitcase in the second instance.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H3KGM_0gzd6SHK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D8n9H_0gzd6SHK00
Photos courtesy of the Cape Coral Police Department

Thursday, police said Johnson was seen on the morning of July 8 boarding a Greyhound bus to Tampa. The bus was supposed to be making a nonstop trip to Tampa.

Police said she was seen carrying her bags, a travel pillow, and her bunny at the time.

Johnson is described as being 130 pounds and 5 feet 8 inches tall. She has light brown hair with blonde highlights and green eyes.

If you know where she is, call the department at 239-574-3223.

Comments / 34

Judy Bennett Church
4d ago

You are all ignorance. Really ? she could be hurt or dead. it is so ugly that ppl think its ok to make FUN OF SOMEONE THAT COULD HURT OR WORSE. 😔😪

Reply(2)
25
Sophia Marie Herrick
4d ago

These comments are atrocious. You obviously didn’t read the article! She was going to visit her kids who are with her ex-husband. Why would she not show up to see her children? Why don’t buses have video cameras to show who is on them, and when they embark and debarked? You would think that this would be a safety precaution all buses would use.

Reply(2)
18
KeepTheFaith
3d ago

I hope she’s ok. I’m glad she has her bunny and I pray to God someone helps her get home to her children safely in Jesus name amen

Reply
11
