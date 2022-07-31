A wheelie great idea – the first bike rental business opens in Billings

www.yourbigsky.com
What’s the Solution For This Billings Walmart Parking Lot Phenomenon?
I saw a post about something that I wanted to share. And right up front, I'll tell you that I don't know the answer or have a solution. It's concerning the homeless folks that have started camping out in the Walmart parking lots across Montana, specifically Billings as the post pointed out.
What Are These Odd, Rusty Fixtures We Found in Downtown Billings?
If you'd ask my parents, they would probably tell you that I've always been a curious person. Even as a child, I found odd things interesting. My curiosity struck again this week when I noticed this unusual old fixture thing in a downtown Billings parking lot. It's in the downtown...
40 Food Trucks, Live Bands Set for ‘Battle on the Yellowstone’ in Billings
Over 5,000 people are expected to attend an annual fundraiser for the Breakfast Exchange Club of Billings later this month that will feature dozens of food trucks. The Food Truck Battle on the Yellowstone is set for Saturday, August 27 at the Armed Forces Reserve Center on Gabel Road in Billings, and includes a full day of live entertainment.
Another Reason the Montana VA is Kicking Volunteers to the Curb
They have one driver...and he's 90 years old. Here's a crazy update to a story we first told you about last week where the VA is kicking volunteer veteran drivers to the curb over a vaccine mandate. After we shared the news on the radio from veterans in Sanders County,...
Last Alive After 5 for the summer starts Aug. 4
The final Alive After Five for the summer in downtown Billings starts August 4 from 5 – 8 pm at historic Montana Avenue and N. 23rd Street. The last venue for the event is presented by McCormick Cafe and the Downtown Billings Alliance (DBA). The press release from DBA...
yourbigsky.com
Mobile Vet Clinic helps at-risk pets
A mobile vet clinic providing free services for homeless pets in vulnerable communities is coming to Montana. The ElleVet Project is a national nonprofit that works with cities in the US to provide proper vet care for at-risk animals. The Ellevet Project travels and provides services in a 32 ft....
yourbigsky.com
No one found in drone search at Scheel’s recreational water area in Billings
It’s news as good as it gets; emergency crews searching for a suspected drowning victim in the water area behind Scheel’s in Billings didn’t find anyone. According to BPD Officer Matt Lennick, the call came in at 6:52 pm. An empty raft and keys were found abandoned in the water recreational pond behind Scheel’s on Billings West End.
Multi-Platinum Selling Country Music Star Will Perform at Billings Skate Park
The third "Summer Sounds" concert of 2022 was just announced for Downtown Billings, and this show will feature one of country music's hottest new stars performing at our skate park. Labor Day weekend will be a party in the Magic City on Saturday, September 3 when singer-songwriter Kip Moore brings...
Should These Montana Cities Give You Your Money Back?
These are some crazy numbers when you look at how much these Montana cities and counties have grown their budgets in the past few years. Look, Bozeman is growing. Billings is growing. Missoula is growing. Kalispell is growing. We get it. But why are city budgets growing even more astronomically?
Men enter 84-year-old's home in Billings in potential Airbnb scam
An 84 year old Billings woman had the shock of her life when she saw two unknown men standing in a dining room they thought was in their AIRBNB.
Helicopter rescues stranded cars for Montana residents
After 37 days, residents of the small community of Alpine at East Rosebud Lake were reunited with their stranded cars after they hired a helicopter to lift them one-by-one over the washed-out road.
It’s the Wild West in Billings. Should You Carry Your Own Gun?
Do you carry? Maybe you should. I make sure that wherever I go I have a firearm close by. It's just out of habit now. I always thought it would come in handy in case I run into a skunk or a snake. Now it's the nut jobs out there that we should be worried about.
Sheridan Media
Fire Restrictions In Effect In Three Southeast Montana Counties
As the temperature continues to climb, several counties in southeast Montana are taking preventative measures to prevent a wildland fire from breaking out. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks have placed Stage 1 fire restrictions in Big Horn, Treasure and Musselshell counties. Campfires at FWP sites are in place except for...
nomadlawyer.org
Waterparks: Splash Yourself in Top 5 Waterparks in Montana
Montana is a state in the west that is known for its varied terrain, which includes the Rocky Mountains and the Great Plains. Glacier National Park is a large wilderness preserve that stretches into Canada. Its famed Going-to-the-Sun Road stretches 50 miles and showcases the park’s numerous snow-capped peaks, lakes, and alpine hiking routes.
Benefit planned for paralyzed Billings dancer after car accident
One Billings dancer’s life turned upside down after she was in a car accident in June, leaving her in a wheelchair.
yourbigsky.com
Fun events happening at Billings Public Library
The Billings Public Library has entertaining and educational events every month. Here is what exciting things are happening at the library for August for all age groups. Hablar Conmigo is a program for adults to practice learning Spanish at Rail Line Coffee. A library staff member will be there to help others in learning Spanish words. The library program meets every Thursday from 10 am to 11 am.
yourbigsky.com
Smokey air creating hot haze in Billings
Fires burning in nearby states including the Moose fire, and the Elmo fire that is currently at zero percent contained and 13,000 acres are creating hazy skies in Billings. Our smoke season is officially here, according to the NWS. If you have breathing complications such as COPD and asthma, try...
Montana's 'Great Whites': 80 million years ago sharks roamed our area
The Western Interior Seaway occurred about 70-80 million years ago, ran through Billings and was home to several different species of sharks as well as other marine life.
As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana
We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
yourbigsky.com
Billings Symphony Exec. Director departure
Ignacio Barron Viela, Executive Director for the Billings Symphony, is leaving the position to pursue another career opportunity. The Billings Symphony press release said Barron Viela accepted a position as the new president and CEO of the Reno Philharmonic. During his time at the Billings Symphony, Barron Viela expanded programs...
