Man found dead after shooting at New Hanover police

State police arrest Lehigh County man who allegedly fled on dirt bike
Pennsylvania State Police arrested a 29-year-old Allentown man Tuesday on charges of attempting to evade officers on a 2017 Suzuki motorbike in South Whitehall Township. The motorist is charged with attempting to flee from police, operating an expired vehicle, driving without eye protection and using an improper class of license, according to a statement released by state police.
Woman struck by vehicle at public storage in Whitehall, hospitalized, police say
An elderly woman was struck by a vehicle early Tuesday afternoon at public storage facility off Glenside Drive in Whitehall Township, police say. The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police Lt. Gregory Bealer told lehighvalleylive.com. The driver stopped, assisted and was cooperative with police, Bealer said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Would-be robber threatened to shoot employees
CUMRU TWP., Pa. — Police are on the hunt for the man who, they said, threatened to shoot two employees of a convenience store during an armed robbery in Berks County late Wednesday morning. The would-be robber approached the counter inside the Sunoco A-Plus at 1547 Lancaster Ave. in...
WFMZ-TV Online
State police looking for help after woman jumped and beaten at apartment complex
LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State Police are searching for two men they believe attacked a woman at her apartment complex in Lehigh County. The woman was just getting out of her car when two men in masks assaulted her. It happened Saturday night, right out in the parking lot of the Valley Ridge Apartments on Lower Macungie Road. The 41-year-old woman was getting out of her car, not far from John Townsend's apartment.
Man, teen girl who died in Lehigh County crash identified as police look for witnesses
Police are looking for witnesses to a double fatal wreck Sunday in Lehigh County that claimed a motorcycle driver and a passenger in an SUV. Police were called at 6:54 p.m. to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of MacArthur and Mechanicsville roads in Whitehall Township. Jose Estrada-Estrada, 42, of...
Woman found dead in Florida had been linked to fire, homicide in central Pa.
A missing Shippensburg woman at the center of a double homicide and arson earlier this year has been found dead in Florida, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Investigators said 31-year-old Jasmine L. Forbes traveled to Florida after her Southampton Township home was set on fire and two of her acquaintances gunned down Feb. 23, 2022.
Pennsylvania state police looking for 16-year-old and her 8-month-old
PENNSYLVANIA- The Pennsylvania state police are looking for a 16-year-old runaway and her 8-month old. State police say Aaliya Marie Diaz ran away from her foster residence with her child Nathaniel Anthony Ortega Jr. Diaz was last seen with her child on 7/31 in Loyalsock Township in Lycoming County. Diaz is described as a white, […]
Pennsylvania teen uses trampoline to help residents escape fire
Fallon O'Regan was headed for bed in his apartment when he saw the flames.
Police Locate Truck Involved In Fatal Hit-And-Run On I-95 In Upper Chichester Township; Suspect Still At Large
UPPER CHICHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania State Police say they have located the blue pickup truck involved in a deadly hit and run on Interstate-95 in Upper Chichester Township, but the driver is still at large. The vehicle was found in Delaware on Thursday. On Friday night, a vigil was held in memory of Maurice Pinkard. The 44-year-old was on the shoulder putting gas in his family’s car last Saturday when he was struck and killed.
Officials: 7-month-old baby revived with Narcan after incident in McKees Rocks
McKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Officials say a 7-month-old baby had to be revived after an incident in McKees Rocks. Police and EMS were sent to 405 Fair Oaks Street at around 8:30 p.m. for reports of an unresponsive child. First responders had to use Narcan to revive the child.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police name Five Most Wanted in Harrisburg area
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police have named the “Five Most Wanted” in the Harrisburg area. State Police Troop H Public Information Officer Trooper Megan Frazer released the information on social media Wednesday morning asking for the public’s help finding the individuals. Pictures and information...
Man Sought For Felony Home Improvement Fraud In Lehigh Valley, Police Say
Police are seeking the public’s help locating a man sought for felony home improvement fraud in the Lehigh Valley area. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Edward Daniel Barde, 59, with charges for felony home improvement fraud and misrepresenting or concealing contractor identifying information, Palmer Township Police said in a release on Monday, August 1.
foxbaltimore.com
Police say Maryland man arrested after victim finds stolen car in Pennsylvania
According to the criminal complaint filed against him, a Maryland man is facing numerous charges including several felonies after he was arrested in Westmoreland County. On July 27th, Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to Donegal Township, Westmoreland County to locate a stolen vehicle. According to state police, a victim reported...
wnewsj.com
Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed
A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
kjan.com
Iowa State Patrol issues a warning about a Missouri murder suspect
(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Iowa State Patrol has issued an alert for people to be on the lookout for a man wanted for murder in Adair County, MISSOURI. Jesse Rongey is #WANTED is considered Armed & Dangerous. If you have any information, please contact Adair County (Missouri) Sheriff’s Office at 660-665-5621 or the U.S. Marshal’s Office at 877-926-8332 or usmarshals.gov/tips. (click on the image to enlarge)
Grandmother wanted in connection to overdose of 10-month-old
Police say they responded to the 400 block of Fair Oaks Street in McKees Rocks Sunday evening and found the baby unresponsive.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pa. state troopers warn of secret shopper scam
A Somerset County woman is out $2,550 in a secret shopper scam, according to state police. Troopers said the woman on Friday was contacted by text message that asked if she would like to become a secret shopper for Walmart. She expressed interest and later received a letter and check written out to her for $2,550 in the mail.
fox29.com
Pick-up truck found in Delaware after man struck, killed on I-95 in Pennsylvania, police say
UPPER CHICHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police say the pick-up truck that fatally hit a man walking on I-95 last weekend has been located in Delaware. A 44-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene after he was reportedly struck by a blue Ford F-150 on I-95 North in Upper Chichester Township on July 23.
Tractor-trailers collide on I-78 westbound in Lehigh Valley
TRAFFIC ALERT: A crash involving two tractor-trailers has shut down part of I-78 westbound in the Lehigh Valley.
NJ police use DNA collected from every baby born in the state for investigations: lawsuit
New Jersey police used blood samples taken from babies to investigate the crimes of family members, according to a lawsuit filed by the New Jersey Office of the Public Defender and the New Jersey Monitor.
