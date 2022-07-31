Putnam County judge suspended for remainder of term

www.wsmv.com
Related
wgnsradio.com
Indictment: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office / ATF and Other Agencies Investigate the Theft of 37-Firearms at Gun Stores
MIDDLE TENNESSEE - A case that involved the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and MTSU Police, among other departments working with the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms), lead to three Nashville area men being indicted Monday, August 1, 2022. The trio were indicted for conspiracy to steal firearms from a federal firearms licensee (FFL), which would be a licensed gun store. In this case, they are accused of burglarizing two licensed gun stores, one in Woodbury and the second in Greenbrier, Tennessee and allegedly stealing 37-guns, according U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin.
thunder1320.com
Two life sentences in Terry Barber murder case
Two of three suspects in the murder of Christiana resident Terry Barber have been convicted and now sentenced to prison. Barber, 68, was a long time Rutherford County resident who was well known for selling college memorabilia and SEC clothing. Barber was also a well known high school umpire, including dozens of games called in Coffee County. He was killed in June of 2019.
Three men facing conspiracy to steal firearms charges
Three Middle Tennessee men were indicted this week on various charges following two burglaries last month.
WSMV
3 Nashville men accused of stealing guns indicted on federal charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Nashville men were indicted Monday after investigators accused them of conspiring to steal firearms from a federal arms licensee, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin on Tuesday. According to a U.S. Justice Department media release, Tyler Cunningham, 22, Ryan Dillard, 36, and Corey Summers, 23,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Putnam County woman wanted for questioning in connection with homicide investigation
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman wanted for questioning in a homicide investigation.
newstalk941.com
PCSO Seeking Information In Homicide Investigation
A man shot in Western Putnam County Monday morning and the owner of the home is wanted for questioning. Brent Bogle was shot multiple times, transported to Cookeville Regional, and later Vanderbilt. He died in Nashville. Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call that a man had been shot around 10:30 a.m. Monday. They responded to a home on Dyer Long Road and found Bogle.
SROs serving at all schools across Rutherford County
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office and Rutherford County Schools are among the areas increasing security at their schools this school year.
ucbjournal.com
Putnam County June 2022 new businesses
COOKEVILLE – New business registrations were down slightly in July 2022. The following is a list of the 44 new businesses licensed in Putnam County the month of July 2022. Businesses with an “R” under type are listed as retail. List courtesy of Putnam County Clerk Wayne Nabors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man already facing murder charges in Nashville arrested for attempted murder in Gallatin
Gallatin police arrested three people allegedly involved in a targeted drive-by shooting that peppered a community with bullets.
newstalk941.com
Crossville City Manager Suspended Following Village Inn Closure
Crossville City Manager Greg Wood was suspended for three weeks Tuesday amid concerns of due process over the closure of the Village Inn. The motel on Burnett Street closed last week due to allegations of code infractions. It then reopened shortly after. City Attorney William Ridley recommended the city council to approve an outside investigation based on the actions under Wood’s leadership.
Woman in custody in connection to shooting death of Putnam County man
Putnam County Sheriff's Office deputies are still investigating Monday after the shooting death of one man.
crossvillenews1st.com
TWO SCOTT COUNTY DEPUTIES SUSPENDED AFTER TELLING WOMAN “YOU’RE SATANIC” AND “LITERALLY NO ONE IN THIS COUNTY CARES WHAT YOU HAVE TO SAY”
SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. — Scott County Sheriff Ronnie Phillips announced he has suspended two deputies as his office conducts an internal review of a video circulating through the county involving three deputies. The sheriff said he suspended two deputies pending the conclusion of a “full and complete” internal review...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
maconcountychronicle.com
Wanted Man & Property Owner Arrested
A 65-year-old man residing in Macon County was arrested last week for possession ofmethamphetamine. According to a report written by Deputy Clinton Friar of the Macon County Sheriff’s Department, he and Officer Jake Ayers arrived at a Pine Wood Trailer Park residence on July 19, 2022, in an attempt to locate David Troutt.
Two Sumner County Fugitives Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges
Metro Police – (July 29, 2022) Thursday’s surveillance of a Kia Forte sedan involved in a drive-by shooting Monday in Cheatham Place public housing that left a man wounded led to the arrests of two fugitives from Sumner County who had guns and an assortment of drugs in the car. Specialized Investigations Division TITANS detectives […] The post Two Sumner County Fugitives Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Sheriff's Office on the Lookout for a Silver Tahoe
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a silver Chevrolet Tahoe. According to Detective Ryan Huggins the driver of the Tahoe is wanted for questioning about the theft of a cement mixer. The victim reported Monday (08/01/2022) that his cement mixer was stolen from a construction...
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Police Report that Residents Continues to Leave their Vehicles Unlocked - Vehicle Break-ins Continue
Over the past 3-weeks, 22-vehicles have been reported as stolen in Murfreesboro. Making it easier on thieves, many people are leaving the keys to their car inside their rides, while others are leaving their cars unattended and running. Another concern is the number of vehicle break-ins. Public Information Officer Larry...
Man facing vehicular homicide charges in Murfreesboro crash
A man is facing vehicular homicide charges after allegedly causing a deadly crash in Murfreesboro.
newstalk941.com
Cookeville To Consider Ordinance Amending Sale Start Time For Beer
Cookeville City Council will consider the first reading of an ordinance amending the sale of alcohol. City Clerk Darian Coons said the ordinance would sync up the start time of 10 a.m. for the sale of all alcoholic beverages on Sunday. “Back in 2019, the council opted back into the...
WSMV
Wilson County Schools open with record enrollment
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A number of school districts are back in session and for the first time since spring 2020, schools are feeling a sense of normalcy. “There is a great sense and feeling of normalcy to start this school year. That’s something we really haven’t been able to say since the 2019 school year,” Wilson County public information officer Bart Barker said.
wgnsradio.com
Clear the Shelters Event at PAWS in Rutherford County
MURFREESBORO, TN – Rutherford County PAWS has joined NBCUniversal Local’s 2022 Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation event Aug. 12th-14th and Aug.19th-21st.This is the eighth consecutive year NBC and Telemundo owned stations are partnering with affiliate stations and animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption and help raise funds to support animal welfare. Since its inception in 2015, Clear The Shelters has helped more than 700,000 pets find new homes. All available pets have waived adoption fees sponsored by Team George Weeks.
Comments / 2