Missing Endangered Advisory issued for Clovis woman

CLOVIS, N.M, (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a social media post from the Clovis Police Department, the New Mexico State Police has issued a Missing Endangered Adult Advisory for Samantha Mount of Clovis, New Mexico Sunday.

Officials stated that Samantha Mount, a 58-year-old-female, is 5’06”,160 lbs with short pink hair. She was last seen on approximately July 16th. Her destination, direction, and method of travel are not known.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Samantha Mount are asked to contact CPD at (575) 769-1921 or dial 911.