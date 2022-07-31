ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, NM

Missing Endangered Advisory issued for Clovis woman

By Alex Voland
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago

CLOVIS, N.M, (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a social media post from the Clovis Police Department, the New Mexico State Police has issued a Missing Endangered Adult Advisory for Samantha Mount of Clovis, New Mexico Sunday.

Officials stated that Samantha Mount, a 58-year-old-female, is 5’06”,160 lbs with short pink hair. She was last seen on approximately July 16th. Her destination, direction, and method of travel are not known.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Samantha Mount are asked to contact CPD at (575) 769-1921 or dial 911.

KRQE News 13

Juvenile charged with murder in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department has charged a juvenile in the murder of 22-year-old Victor Davila and the shootings of two other women. Just before 1 a.m. on July 9, Clovis police officers were sent to the 900 block of Connelly because of shots being fired. While they were responding, a second call came […]
CLOVIS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

