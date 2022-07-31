5 children, 2 adults killed in fiery wrong-way crash on interstate, Illinois police say

www.sanluisobispo.com
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
People
Texas Dad Allegedly Lured Teen Daughters with Promise to Take Them to Restaurant Before Murdering Them
Testimony has begun in the trial of a Texas taxicab driver, charged with murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008. Yaser Abdel Said had spent a dozen years on the run before his capture by the FBI in Justin, Texas, nearly two years ago. Said, 65, had spent six years...
TODAY.com
A co-pilot died after ‘exiting’ a small plane midflight. There’s now a mystery around what happened
Investigators are continuing to probe what exactly occurred in the skies above North Carolina to ascertain how a 23-year-old co-pilot took off for a work-related flight — and never landed. A small twin-engine plane with two co-pilots on board made an emergency landing Friday afternoon at Raleigh-Durham International Airport...
2nd arrest for state trooper
A state trooper arrested this week on assault charges in Vernon is now facing additional charges. Jaime Solis was already charged with assaulting a victim in the presence of a child.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old Ashlynn Southerland
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.Ashlynn Southerland was last seen by her family on July 30. Police said her last known potential location was at a movie theater in Bridgeville on Aug. 2.Police said she is known to spend time in Brookline, Beechview and Dormont. She also may be in Mt. Lebanon. "Her phone is turned off and she may be in the company of adult males," officials said. She is 5-foot-1 with black hair and blue eyes. She has a scar under her right eye.Anyone with information can call 412-323-7141 or 412-323-7800.
2 people killed by driver fleeing police in South L.A. were unhoused
L.A. County coroner's officials identified the victims as Alberto Leal, 44, and Lashonda Davis, 43. The driver struck what appeared to be an encampment.
Man shot, injured in Halethorpe on Tuesday night, police say
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County detectives are investigating a shooting that injured a man in Halethorpe on Tuesday night, according to authorities.Baltimore County officers detailed to the Wilkens Precinct were sent to investigate a shooting in the 400 block of Bigley Avenue around 10:20 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 41-year-old man with gunshot injuries, according to authorities. The man was taken to a local hospital where he is listed as in stable condition, police said.Anyone who has information about the shooting should contact police at 410-307-2020.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
