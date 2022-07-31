Update: York fire damages estimated around $200,000

YORK COUNTY – Authorities say the deaths of a woman and three children in a tractor and utility trailer crash in York County have been ruled accidental. State Police say the farm tractor driven by an adult male was pulling a utility trailer with a dozen other people, mostly children, when it went over an embankment shortly after 11 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Furnace Road in Lower Chanceford Township. The York County Coroner’s office said 36-year-old Katie Ann Stoltzfus of Brogue, her 14-year-old daughter Mary Etta, and her 7-year-old daughter Naomi were pronounced dead at the scene, as was 9-year-old Caleb Fisher of Gordonville, Lancaster County. Police said many of the other people in the trailer were taken to area hospitals.

