Update: York fire damages estimated around $200,000

not one home on mason ally is worth 50 grand let alone 200 grand. must've had some expensive belongings. I am very sorry it happened, fires are devastating.
abc27.com
Multi-vehicle fire in Lemoyne involving cherry-picker truck
LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was burned when multiple vehicles caught fire in Lemoyne Wednesday afternoon. Three vehicles, involving a truck with a cherry-picker caught fire on Hummel Ave around 3:30 p.m. West Shore Bureau of Fire Chief Tim Mulhollan says a contractor was working with Verizon when...
Man injured in gasoline explosion involving 3 vehicles in Cumberland County: officials
A contractor working on utility lines in Lemoyne was injured Wednesday when gasoline he was using to fill a generator exploded, according to fire officials. The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. in a utility truck that had a crew of two men working in the 100 block of Hummel Avenue, according to West Shore Bureau of Fire Chief Tim Mulhollan.
York man sentenced for starting fire that damaged Lancaster City Visitor Center
A York man was sentenced to up to four years in prison after he pleaded guilty to starting a fire that damaged the Lancaster City Visitor Center, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.
local21news.com
Early morning garage fire in York City, no one injured fire officials say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A fire was reported on the first block of Queen St. in York City around 4:15 a.m., on August 2. The fire caused damages to three garages that weren't attached to any houses, and luckily, no one was hurt in this incident according to the York City Fire Department.
Car removed from Susquehanna River months after it went in
Last month, abc27 spoke with someone who was worried that a car partially submerged in the Susquehanna River for months might be a hazard. On Aug. 3, the car was pulled out of the water.
WGAL
Fire damages home in Lancaster County
RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Lancaster County home was damaged by fire Sunday night. It happened in the 1500 block of Mastersonville Road in Rapho Township. One person who was there at the time got out safely. No other injuries were reported. It took 20 minutes to contain the...
phl17.com
40 vehicles, minor injuries in Lebanon County I-81 pileup
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Approximately 40 vehicles were involved in three separate crashes on I-81S in Lebanon County Thursday night. The highway was shut down for roughly eight hours with the crashes between mile markers 86.4 and 87.5 near Ft. Indiantown Gap. Several individuals sustained minor injuries and were treated on scene.
Hit-and-run crash in Harrisburg killed beloved musician who once opened for Earth, Wind & Fire
Carl Banks was happy to be spending an evening out with his longtime friend Tyrone Thompson last month, attending a poker night at a social club in Harrisburg. Thompson, 67, hadn’t been going out much lately because he was battling cancer. But since he overcame that obstacle, and was feeling better, he was getting back into his normal activities.
Man 'Intentionally Struck', Drove Over Motorcyclist In PA: Police
A man who "intentionally struck" a motorcyclist and drove over him in central Pennsylvania before fleeing the scene, police state in a release on Wednesday, August 3. Francisco Rivera-Montanez, 45, is wanted for attempted homicide in connection to this serious incident, police say. Harrisburg Bureau of police officers were first...
Pennsylvania man thrown from car, dies in Hagerstown
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) are investigating a deadly single-car crash that happened Tuesday in Washington County. According to the news release, at around 1:30 p.m., MSP got a call of a car crash around Downsville Pile at Rench Rd., in Hagerstown. Police said the initial investigation showed that 51-year-old […]
York’s 15th homicide victim of 2022 identified: coroner
A 37-year-old man has been identified by the York County Coroner’s office as York city’s 15th homicide victim of the year. Manchester borough resident Leonard Johnson was killed Monday afternoon, in the 100 block of Miller Lane, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Thieves target Midstate car dealerships for catalytic converters
Mechanicsburg, Pa. (WHTM)- Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise nationwide and thieves are targeting car dealerships. “I know there are several dealers in the area that have been hit,” said Mike Dorazio. Dorazio owns Platinum Central Pennsylvania. He has 6 locations in the midstate. So far, thieves have hit the Carlisle and Mechanicsburg locations […]
wdac.com
Victims Identified In York County Tractor Accident
YORK COUNTY – Authorities say the deaths of a woman and three children in a tractor and utility trailer crash in York County have been ruled accidental. State Police say the farm tractor driven by an adult male was pulling a utility trailer with a dozen other people, mostly children, when it went over an embankment shortly after 11 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Furnace Road in Lower Chanceford Township. The York County Coroner’s office said 36-year-old Katie Ann Stoltzfus of Brogue, her 14-year-old daughter Mary Etta, and her 7-year-old daughter Naomi were pronounced dead at the scene, as was 9-year-old Caleb Fisher of Gordonville, Lancaster County. Police said many of the other people in the trailer were taken to area hospitals.
Woman found dead in Florida had been linked to fire, homicide in central Pa.
A missing Shippensburg woman at the center of a double homicide and arson earlier this year has been found dead in Florida, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Investigators said 31-year-old Jasmine L. Forbes traveled to Florida after her Southampton Township home was set on fire and two of her acquaintances gunned down Feb. 23, 2022.
Town in Lancaster County is finalist for dog park contest
EPHRATA, Pa. — A local borough in Lancaster County is hoping to win a contest that would help them build a new dog park, and you can help!. Voting is now open for PetSafe's "Bark For Your Park" contest. It's a nationwide contest with 30 finalists, including Ephrata. As...
One dead in York City shooting, police investigating
YORK, Pa. — Update, 3:57 p.m.: A 37-year-old man has been confirmed dead following a York City shooting. York City Police confirmed that despite life-saving actions, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene. He was killed by an apparent gunshot wound. Detectives are currently investigating and treating...
Man Killed In Chicken House Collapse ID'd By Coroner, OSHA Investigating
A man suffocated to death and seven others were hurt when a building collapsed in Adams County on Friday, July 29, authorities say. Jose Rojas Flores, 53, of Harrisburg, died of accidental traumatic asphyxia at the scene of the chicken house collapse at Hillandale Farms in the 300 block of Spicer Road, Tyrone Township that happened just before 7:30 a.m., according to Adams County coroner Pat Felix and Pennsylvania state police.
51-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash in Hagerstown
BALTIMORE -- A 51-year-old Pennsylvania man died Tuesday afternoon after he was ejected from his SUV in a single-vehicle collision, Maryland State Police said.The victim, identified as John Thomas Green III, was ejected from his 2004 silver Toyota Highlander after his vehicle went off Downsville Pike for an unknown reason and overturned several times, police said.State troopers responded to the scene of Downsville Pike prior to Rench Road about 1:20 p.m. Green was pronounced dead at the scene.Downsville Pike was closed about 90 minutes following the crash.Investigators are still looking into the cause of the crash.
WGAL
Removal of large tree in Harrisburg is about halfway done
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Wednesday was day three of the removal of a huge 80-year-old elm tree in Harrisburg. The roots cover multiple properties around Green, Harris, Penn and Clinton streets, and city leaders said it was impacting power lines. About 25 homes lost power on Monday and Tuesday because...
300-year-old home for sale in Lebanon County
The "Tobias Bickel House" was built in 1720. It was moved to its current location in Myerstown, Lebanon County, and refurbished in 1981. And now, more than 300 years from when it was built, it's up for sale.
