Man Dead, Another Injured in Early Morning Shooting in San Jose: Police

www.nbcbayarea.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Reasons You Need to add San Carlos, Colombia, to your Must-See ListSara BSan Carlos, CA
This Naval Petty Officer Went For An Evening Jog And Never ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSan Jose, CA
One of the most popular Food Festivals in America is back but not without much controversyJames PatrickGilroy, CA
Related
Suspect arrested for San Jose homicide after victim found in burned car
SAN JOSE -- Police in the South Bay on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of a homicide suspect in connection with a body found after a San Jose car fire over the weekend.Early Sunday morning at around 6:15 a.m., San Jose police responded to assist the San Jose Fire units with a vehicle fire near the intersection of Pomona Avenue and Barnard Avenue. After the vehicle fire was extinguished, the body of an adult male was discovered inside the car, police said.A comprehensive police investigation with assistance from a SJFD arson investigator revealed that a suspect -- identified as 50-year-old San...
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Man Arrested in Arson-Homicide After Body Found in Burned Vehicle
San Jose police arrested a 50-year-old man suspected of setting fire to a vehicle and killing the occupant, according to the police department. Martin Cabrera was arrested Sunday at a homeless encampment in San Jose after a man's body was found in a vehicle fire in the area of Pomona Avenue and Barnard Avenue, police said. He was booked into Santa Clara County jail on suspicion of homicide.
San Francisco Muni bus shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
SAN FRANCISCO -- A shooting aboard a San Francisco Muni bus Wednesday killed one passenger and injured a second, police said.Officers responded at about 3:20 p.m. to Velasco Avenue and Santos Street in the city's Sunnydale neighborhood and found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both the 8 Bayshore and 9 San Bruno routes serve the location, but it was unclear on which route the shooting happened.The officers provided first aid, including CPR, to one of the victims who was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The second victim was also hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.Members of the public were asked to avoid the area during the crime scene investigation.No one was arrested and no suspect information was available.Anyone with information was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
Suspect arrested in connection with multiple South Bay air-rifle shootings
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose on Wednesday confirmed the recent arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with seven pellet-gun shootings in the South Bay since mid-April.San Jose police were investigating three separate assault with a deadly weapon incidents that happened on June 10, 2022, in three separate San Jose locations, All three victims were struck by a lead pellet fired from a high-powered air rifle in the span of about 45 minutes. The following day, a fourth victim was struck by a pellet. During the ensuing investigation, detectives determined there were three additional incidents between April 14th,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on SF bus Wednesday
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting on a San Francisco bus Wednesday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed. Officers responded to Velasco Avenue and Santos Street, near the border of Daly City, at 3:20 p.m. for the incident. They provided medical aid to the victims, […]
Shooting injures man in Union City neighborhood; 3 suspects arrested in Oakland
UNION CITY -- Three suspects were arrested in Oakland following a shooting in a Union City residential neighborhood Wednesday afternoon that left one man injured.The shooting happened in the area of 8th and H Streets between Mission Blvd. and Railroad Ave. at about 12:36 p.m., Union City police said. The area is adjacent to Pathfinder Academy school, along with adult and preschool facilities. Police said the shooting was an isolated incident, no lockdowns were needed, and there were no known threats to the community. Arriving officers learned that a 44-year-old man was shot once in the leg. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. police said.Three suspects were later taken into custody in Oakland; Union City detectives responded and took over the investigation, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Detective Nicolas Perry at NicolasP@unioncity.org or (510) 675-5266. Anonymous tips can be left at (510) 675-5207 or at tips@unioncity.org.
NBC Bay Area
Suspected San Jose Serial Pellet Gun Shooter Arrested: Police
Police arrested a man on Tuesday suspected of a series of shootings from a pellet gun at seemingly random victims, which are being classified as assaults with a deadly weapon and assaults causing great bodily injury, San Jose Police said on Wednesday. Nicholas Montoya, 38, of Campbell, is accused of...
NBC Bay Area
3 Arrested in Union City Shooting
Officials are investigating a shooting that took place in Union City Wednesday. According to the police department, the shooting happened in the area of 8th and H streets. At the scene, they found a 44-year-old man who was shot in the leg. The man had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 suspects related to Union City shooting taken into custody
Police are investigating a shooting near the area of Eighth and H Streets, according to a tweet from the Union City Police Department (UCPD).
Fire crews respond to two-alarm structure fire, San Jose
San Jose Fire Department is responding to two-alarm a commercial structure fire, according to a tweet from SJFD.
NBC Bay Area
Crews Battle 2-Alarm Commercial Structure Fire in San Jose
Crews are responding to a second-alarm fire at a commercial building in San Jose, fire officials said. According to the San Jose Fire Department, the fire happened in the 400 block of Perrymont Avenue. No other details have been releeased at this time. This story is developing. Check back for...
Suspected arsonist detained after 10 fires are found in South Bay hills
A suspected arsonist has been detained in the South Bay after 10 fires were found in the Los Altos Hills. On Saturday, the Santa Clara County Fire Department responded to reports of a vegetation fire near Josefa Lane.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Stabbing on BART Train in South Hayward
Police are investigating a stabbing that happened on a BART train in South Hayward Wednesday night. The incident happened at around 8 p.m. Officials said an altercation happened inside the train, when a victim was stabbed. According to BART officials, the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The South Hayward BART station...
KSBW.com
3 people shot in Salinas early Monday morning, investigation on-going
SALINAS, Calif. — The Salinas Police Department is investigating a shooting that hospitalized three people, early Monday morning. According to police, around 1:35 a.m. on Sunday, police were alerted of a shooting by ShotSpotter in the area of Salinas Street and West Gabilan Street, near city hall. Three men,...
2 arrested in connection to December 2021 deadly shooting in Stockton
STOCKTON – Two people have been arrested in connection to a December 2021 shooting that left a 23-year-old man dead in Stockton. Stockton police announced on Tuesday that Elizabeth Gomez, 23, and Juwan Potter, 24, were arrested by detectives. The pair have been linked by detectives to the Dec. 18 shooting at Van Busirk Park. That night, a man was found with a gunshot wound inside a car. Medics soon pronounced him dead at the scene. Detectives still have not released any other information about a possible motive for the shooting. Both Gomez and Potter have been booked into San Joaquin County Jail.
NBC Bay Area
Police Release Photos of Vehicles Involved in Little Saigon Robberies
The Oakland Police Department has released photos of the cars connected to the ransacking of Little Saigon businesses Monday. A total of seven shops were robbed and burglarized leaving business owners fed up with the ongoing crime in the neighborhood. The police department hopes these photos help identify the people responsible for the damage.
Another Rolex robbery reported in the East Bay
(KRON) — Police confirmed a man was held up at gunpoint and robbed of his Rolex watch after getting a bite to eat at the restaurant, Bounty Hunter in Walnut Creek on Saturday night. The restaurant’s general manager said there were three suspects involved and that the victim’s wallet was also taken. The theft occurred […]
L.A. Weekly
Motorcyclist Fatally Struck in 2-Vehicle Crash on Curtner Avenue [San Jose, CA]
SAN JOSE, CA (August 1, 2022) – Thursday morning, a motorcyclist was pronounced dead following a 2-vehicle crash on Curtner Avenue. The incident happened just after 8:00 a.m., at the intersection of Curtner Avenue and Briarwood Drive. Investigators said a 2009 Toyota sedan made a left turn onto westbound...
Salinas Police investigating attempted triple homicide on Salinas Street
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police are investigating an attempted triple homicide on the 200 block of Salinas Street that occurred Monday morning. At around 1:37 a.m., police went to the corner of Salinas Street and Howard Street for a ShotSpotter activation that showed multiple rounds had been fired, said police. They found evidence of a The post Salinas Police investigating attempted triple homicide on Salinas Street appeared first on KION546.
Vallejo man hit by car at sideshow is recovering, family says
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A Vallejo man is “doing wonderful” after he was hit by a car and seriously injured at a sideshow in July, his mother told KRON4. Tyler Ingersoll, 19, suffered traumatic brain injuries from the crash. “Tyler is doing wonderful, amazing even. He is in rehabilitation in San Francisco doing so good, […]
Comments / 0