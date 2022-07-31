ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Hawk makes surprise cameo at London gig where a band was playing songs from his video games

By Greg Evans
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

The legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk made a surprise appearance at a gig in East London on Saturday night and got on stage to sing two songs with a band who perform tracks from his videogames.

54-year-old Hawk was due to host an 'evening with' event at the London Palladium which was unfortunately cancelled. Prior to the cancellation, a band called The 900, in honour of the trick that Hawk had made famous had booked a pre-show gig at the Signature Brew bar in Haggerston.

With Hawk unable to do his own show at the Palladium he instead got in touch with the band and asked if he could make an appearance as he was going to be in London anyway, which was a no-brainer.

Footage has since gone viral of Hawk singing along to the Goldfinger track 'Superman' arguably the song that is most associated with the Tony Hawk Pro Skater video games.


Hawk himself posted footage of him and the band performing a cover of 'Bloodstains' by Agent Orange.

Speaking to MyLondon , Paul Smith, who organised the event said: "Two songs into the second set, the band introduced Tony, and the place went wild before he performed the quintessential THPS song, Superman by Goldfinger. It was something special."

Smith added that they had to keep Hawk's cameo a secret otherwise it would have been "chaos" and that they couldn't even tell the venue that he was gonna be there, something which the band admitted on Twitter.

If only iconic sporting legends could turn up at every gig...

