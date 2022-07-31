Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark by NWS

alerts.weather.gov
Related
news3lv.com
Silverado Ranch, Decatur intersection reopens following days of clean up due to storm
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One busy southwest valley intersection has reopened following cleanup efforts, which came from various days of active weather. On Monday, the Clark County Nevada Twitter page updated commuters on the intersection's status, which was closed one week ago when storms began to develop, and the streets were too flooded for motorists to get through safely.
Monsoon weather continues throughout Las Vegas
Since Thursday the Las Vegas valley has been plagued with severe weather. So far the severe thunderstorms have caused thousands to lose power, knocked over trees, and flooded roadways.
nypressnews.com
Las Vegas braces for 4th straight night of severe thunderstorms
Las Vegas braced for its fourth straight night of monsoonal wind and rain on Saturday after severe thunderstorms and heavy gusts pummeled the region Thursday and Friday, meteorologists said. Storms consumed casinos, airports and parking lots Thursday night and continued again on Friday night when at least 16,000 people suffered...
news3lv.com
Heavy road damage reported at Mojave National Preserve following Sundays storm
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Parts across Nevada and California report major damage as storms continue hitting the area on Sunday. The Mojave National Preserve, about 70 miles south of Las Vegas, reported significant damage to some roads across the National park. The park shared a photo on Sunday of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coroner reveals new details about skeletal remains discovered at Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Skeletal remains discovered at Lake Mead in May are believed to be from a person who was in their 20s or 30s when he or she died, a spokesperson for the Clark County coroner told 8 News Now on Wednesday.
Bureau of Reclamation sets deadline for 7 states, including Nevada, to make plan to cut water use
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Concerns over low water levels at Lake Mead have made headlines today. There has been a lot of discussion about the Colorado River. The Colorado River stretches among seven states including Nevada. One non-profit claims the source of our water problems came from antique plumbing at the Glen Canyon Dam near […]
Bicyclist found dead at Wetlands Park
Clark County Park Police and LVMPD officers responded to a call on Tuesday where an adult male was found dead at Wetlands Park, according to police.
8newsnow.com
Woman swept away by flood waters in North Las Vegas rescued
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS)– A woman who was swept away by flood waters was rescued in a wash in North Las Vegas, police said. The rescue was made on July 28, after reports came in of a woman who was being carried away by flood waters near Craig Ranch Park, police said Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
news3lv.com
Henderson converting and removing park grass in effort to control water usage
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The city of Henderson is converting grass at twelve parks this summer in compliance with AB 356, which will make watering non-essential and non-recreational grass illegal at the end of 2026. The conversion process takes a few months, during which the grass is allowed to...
Un-treatable disease detected in horses at Clark County facility
Horses at a facility in Clark County were quarantined after an un-treatable disease called equine infectious anemia was detected during routine testing, the Nevada Department of Agriculture says.
How monsoons affect Lake Mead’s water level
Even with some areas of the Las Vegas Valley and the other regions around the lake receiving 1 to 2 inches of rain over the last couple of days, Lake Mead's water level has barely budged. It has not risen or dropped any more than in the previous days.
Person hospitalized after single-car crash in northeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person has been hospitalized with critical injuries after apparently crashing their car into a gate. Metro detectives are investigating the single-vehicle crash that happened just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday near Washington Avenue and Pecos Road. Washington will be closed in both directions between Mojave and Pecos roads while the crash […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news3lv.com
Clark County park police locate bag full of cocaine at local park following theft incident
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A backpack full of drugs was recently located at a local park while park police were on the scene of a vehicle theft call. The incident happened on Monday, August 1, at around 6 p.m and was reported by the Clark County Park Police Department.
Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument topic of public meeting Thursday
A public meeting to provide input for Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument is planned for Thursday, Aug. 4, at 6 p.m. at the Clark County Shooting Complex.
8newsnow.com
Harry Reid International Airport reports numerous flight cancellations
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Airports across the country are experiencing flight complications due to weather, and Las Vegas is no exception. Multiple flights have either been canceled or delayed, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. You can click here to view the canceled arrivals and click here for the canceled...
Fox5 KVVU
Authorities find backpack full of cocaine at Las Vegas park
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County park police on Monday located a backpack filled with cocaine at a Las Vegas park. According to a Facebook post from the Clark County Park Police Department, on Aug. 1 at about 6 p.m., park police officers were notified of a vehicle that was stolen at Lewis Family Park, 1970 Tree Line Drive. The vehicle was ultimately located blocks away from the original theft.
WEB EXTRA: Clark County District Attorney candidate Timothy Treffinger (R)
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Politics Now host John Langeler interviews Clark County DA candidate Timothy Treffinger about what he is running against Steve Wolfson, what he wants to fix in family court, diversion courts, and his own run-in with the law.
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County commissioners make changes to ordinance that bans convicted criminals from the Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Strip is a popular spot for tourists to hang out and enjoy different activities. The county is now cracking down, making sure its visitors are safe while on the strip by making changes to its “order out corridor” by banning some convicted criminals.
8newsnow.com
Deadly hit-and-run crash leaves 1 dead in central Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in a deadly hit and run crash on Saturday evening, according to Metro police. The incident occurred around 9:40 p.m. on West Charleston Boulevard, at the intersection of Essex Drive. According to police and witness statements, a pedestrian was walking northbound across all lanes of West Charleston Boulevard, outside of a marked crosswalk.
Possible settlement in defunct Badlands Golf Course case falls apart
Developer of the defunct Badlands golf course agreed to terms of possible settlement with City of Las Vegas. Settlement was to be discussed in Wednesday City Council meeting.
Comments / 0