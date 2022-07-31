ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago
alerts.weather.gov

news3lv.com

Silverado Ranch, Decatur intersection reopens following days of clean up due to storm

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One busy southwest valley intersection has reopened following cleanup efforts, which came from various days of active weather. On Monday, the Clark County Nevada Twitter page updated commuters on the intersection's status, which was closed one week ago when storms began to develop, and the streets were too flooded for motorists to get through safely.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
nypressnews.com

Las Vegas braces for 4th straight night of severe thunderstorms

Las Vegas braced for its fourth straight night of monsoonal wind and rain on Saturday after severe thunderstorms and heavy gusts pummeled the region Thursday and Friday, meteorologists said. Storms consumed casinos, airports and parking lots Thursday night and continued again on Friday night when at least 16,000 people suffered...
8newsnow.com

Woman swept away by flood waters in North Las Vegas rescued

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS)– A woman who was swept away by flood waters was rescued in a wash in North Las Vegas, police said. The rescue was made on July 28, after reports came in of a woman who was being carried away by flood waters near Craig Ranch Park, police said Monday.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

How monsoons affect Lake Mead’s water level

Even with some areas of the Las Vegas Valley and the other regions around the lake receiving 1 to 2 inches of rain over the last couple of days, Lake Mead's water level has barely budged. It has not risen or dropped any more than in the previous days.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Person hospitalized after single-car crash in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person has been hospitalized with critical injuries after apparently crashing their car into a gate. Metro detectives are investigating the single-vehicle crash that happened just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday near Washington Avenue and Pecos Road. Washington will be closed in both directions between Mojave and Pecos roads while the crash […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Harry Reid International Airport reports numerous flight cancellations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Airports across the country are experiencing flight complications due to weather, and Las Vegas is no exception. Multiple flights have either been canceled or delayed, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. You can click here to view the canceled arrivals and click here for the canceled...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Authorities find backpack full of cocaine at Las Vegas park

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County park police on Monday located a backpack filled with cocaine at a Las Vegas park. According to a Facebook post from the Clark County Park Police Department, on Aug. 1 at about 6 p.m., park police officers were notified of a vehicle that was stolen at Lewis Family Park, 1970 Tree Line Drive. The vehicle was ultimately located blocks away from the original theft.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Deadly hit-and-run crash leaves 1 dead in central Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in a deadly hit and run crash on Saturday evening, according to Metro police. The incident occurred around 9:40 p.m. on West Charleston Boulevard, at the intersection of Essex Drive. According to police and witness statements, a pedestrian was walking northbound across all lanes of West Charleston Boulevard, outside of a marked crosswalk.
LAS VEGAS, NV

