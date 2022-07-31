ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Husband arrested, accused of killing his wife inside their Washington State home

By KOMO Staff
 4 days ago
q13fox.com

Inmate dies at hospital 5 days after being transferred from King County Jail

SEATTLE - Authorities are investigating after an inmate from the King County Correctional facility died five days after being taken to the hospital. On Thursday, July 28 at around 1:45 p.m., corrections and medical staff responded to an emergency involving an inmate. Staff members provided first aid until an ambulance arrived to take the 59-year-old to Harborview Medical Center.
thejoltnews.com

Oly man claims rape, allegedly attacks responding officer

Two officers who were responding to a disturbance call were allegedly assaulted by the subject of the call when they arrived at the scene. According to Olympia police, officers were dispatched to Evergreen Park on July 20 to respond to a call concerning a man who told his apartment manager that he had been raped.
OLYMPIA, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

73-year-old Edmonds man arrested for allegedly killing wife

UPDATE [10 a.m. Aug. 1, 2022] Per the latest police press release, John Shipley confessed to the murder of his wife. “During this interrogation, the suspect admitted to the crime, including how the incident unfolded and detailed specific acts he took that ended the victim’s life.“. EDMONDS, Wash.,...
EDMONDS, WA
q13fox.com

Police: 19-year-old mother accused of assaulting and killing 2-year-old son

KENT, Wash. - A 19-year-old woman is expected to face a charge of second-degree murder for the death of her 2-year-old son. Kent police launched the months long investigation back in May. Officers responded to the Hometowne Suites on Pacific Highway S back on May 23 when the woman called to report her son wasn’t breathing, and was cold and unresponsive.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Road rage suspect arrested after pointing gun at driver, officer

TUKWILA, Wash. — A road rage suspect who pointed a gun at a driver and a police officer was arrested Monday. Tukwila police said that just after 3 p.m. officers were called to the area of Boeing Access Road and East Marginal Way after a 911 caller reported a man in a bright yellow car had pointed a gun at them.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman stabbed to death in Seattle, suspect arrested

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death in Seattle’s Rainier Valley neighborhood late Monday night. Just before 10 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 6900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. South after receiving reports of a stabbing. When they...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Edmonds man arrested after admitting to murdering wife

An Edmonds man was arrested Friday for the murder of his wife, according to the Edmonds Police Department. At about 5 p.m. on July 29, a 73-year-old man called 911 and said he had attempted to murder his wife in the 23400 block of 94th Avenue West. When officers arrived,...
KOMO News

Auburn man arrested after roommate found dead with severe head trauma

AUBURN, Wash. — An argument between Auburn roommates Monday afternoon turned deadly. Auburn police say they were called to the home in the 29000 block of 118th Avenue SE where three people lived at 7:10 p.m. The caller, a woman roommate, called saying one of the men roommates killed...
AUBURN, WA
MyNorthwest

The Crime Corner: Washington State Patrol says lookout for missing person, Domino’s armed robbery

Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers the weekend and overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of August 1:. Lacey Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who hit a Domino’s Pizza at 5401 Corporate Center Loop SE. The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and black and white shoes. Police say the suspect is armed and dangerous.
LACEY, WA
KING 5

Auburn gas station clerk shoots, kills suspect trying to rob store

AUBURN, Wash. — A gas station clerk in Auburn shot and killed a suspect that was trying to rob the store late Monday night, authorities said. A spokesperson for the Auburn Police Department said an employee at the Shell station at 201 Auburn Way South shot the suspect just after 11:45 p.m. The suspect died in the parking lot, police said.
My Clallam County

Highway 112 crash sends two to hospital

JOYCE – Two people were hurt in a two-car collision west of Port Angeles. It happened late yesterday afternoon on Highway 112 near Oxenford Road. According to the State Patrol, 64-year-old Kathleen Craven of Port Angeles was driving her Subaru south on Oxenford Road and tried to make a left turn onto the highway. That’s when a Toyota Tacoma pickup driven by 63-year-old Richard Fisher of Port Angeles slammed into the Subaru.
PORT ANGELES, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Feds spotlight Aurora in human trafficking crackdown, arrest 70 in PNW

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is cracking down on human trafficking in King County, particularly in high-profile spots like Aurora Ave., while also providing resources for those victimized by sex trafficking. HSI has made 70 trafficking arrests this year in the Pacific Northwest. On average, 300 people buy sex along Aurora...
KING COUNTY, WA

