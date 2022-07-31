Asheville's Grove Arcade celebrates first 'Summer Festival'

wlos.com
Pet-Friendly Spots to Enjoy in Asheville with your DogThe Planking TravelerAsheville, NC
Chick-fil-A Location Hired “Volunteers” to Work For Chicken, Skirting U.S. Labor LawsJoel EisenbergHendersonville, NC
The Timeless Art of the Local BakeryLaura MarshallFlat Rock, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina Andras
My Asheville, North Carolina travel guideCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerAsheville, NC
Asheville pools to go to weekend-only schedule after this weekend
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville's two public pools will go to a weekends-only schedule after Sunday. Malvern Hills Pool (75 Rumbough Place) will remain open on Aug. 13-14 and Aug. 20-21. The pool had been scheduled to close for the season on Aug. 8. Recreation Park Pool (65 Gashes...
Mosaic Café hosts thank you meal for first responders, meet and greet for community
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local business said thank you Wednesday to the men and women in charge of keeping us safe. Mosaic Café & Coffee House treated police, fire and EMS personnel to free lunches to show them how much they're appreciated. Those protecting and serving believe...
Reuter Family YMCA hosting health fair for LatinX community
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For many in western North Carolina, getting access to health care and community information can be challenging. That's why the Reuter Family YMCA in South Asheville is hosting a health fair for the LatinX community. The event offers an alternative for getting records without having...
Drummers at summer camp enjoy the music and time with friends
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Some local students made music with their friends during a summer camp at Franklin School of Innovation. This summer, they've been writing and performing their original music during drum camp. They're working with artists with the LEAF in the Schools & Streets program. It's designed to inspire and educate children by using the arts.
Mountain Dance and Folk Festival hits the stage at UNCA this week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Shindig on the Green will take a break this weekend in downtown Asheville to make way for the 95th annual Mountain Dance and Folk Festival. The three-day event, the nation’s longest-running folk festival, showcases the best of the region’s traditional and old-time musicians, ballad singers, mountain dance groups and cloggers.
'Overflowing' Asheville Humane Society desperate for foster homes, waives adoption fees
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Humane Society said Monday, Aug. 1 it is "overflowing" with animals and is waiving all adoption fees currently, as well as putting out an urgent request to the community for those who are able to help, to become foster homes for animals up for adoption.
Ribbon cutting held for newly renovated Hendersonville High School
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Cheers and applause erupted in Hendersonville Wednesday morning as leaders celebrated the opening of the newly renovated Hendersonville High School. The ribbon cutting signaled the end of a four-year construction project that started back in February of 2018. The project finished 11 months earlier...
Getting back-to-school ready: Annual 'Tools for Schools' donation drive set for Aug. 10
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — News 13 is once again teaming up with Eblen Charities for the annual Tools for Schools drive, in partnership with Ingles Markets!. The event will be taking place on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at Ingles Markets, located at 151 Smoky Park Highway in Asheville from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Repairs to partially-sinking parking deck in South Slope almost finished
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For 11 months, crews working on Asheville’s largest apartment complex, The Ironwood Apartments, have focused on fixing the 1,000-space parking deck. The soil below the concrete multi-story building settled along a third of the site. The onsite manager for Tribute Construction, a company based...
Another vote cast to restore Kuwahi name to Clingmans Dome
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday night to restore the Kuwahi name to the mountain known as Clingmans Dome. The resolution shows support for the efforts of the Cherokee Tribal Council to restore the name. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names, a federal body established...
Help Desk: Concerns over nearby development dumping runoff on Asheville man's property
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Here in the mountains, it's not unusual to see a lot of runoff through your yard after a hard rain. An Asheville man says the river that pops in on his property is all because of a recent development, and he called the News 13 Help Desk for answers.
Asheville's Beverly-Hanks firm joins Allen Tate Realtors, expands services
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A longtime Asheville real estate firm has been acquired by the largest realty company in the Carolinas. Beverly-Hanks Realtors will become part of Allen Tate Realtors, which has offices in most of North Carolina's major cities, as well as in the Upstate. Allen Tate, a 65-year-old company, is the Carolinas’ leading real estate company, with 19,150 closed transactions and $6.8 billion in closed sales volume in 2021.
Asheville Regional Airport opens new cell phone lot for those picking up travelers
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Regional Airport has opened a new Cell Phone Lot. This lot is located across the street from the main entrance to the terminal, on Airport Park Rd. The lot will give those picking up passengers a complimentary place to park and wait. The Airport has also expanded the Shuttle Lot in the same area.
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A young U.S. Navy sailor from the Etowah community of Henderson County fell overboard a Navy ship on Monday, Aug. 1 in the Baltic Sea, and the search and rescue efforts have been called off. The family of David "Dee" Spearman confirmed Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, that he was the man who fell overboard Monday near Helsinki, Finland. Spearman was 19 years old.
Students at songwriting camp create music with a message
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Drums, guitars and other musical instruments came to life Monday morning as students participated in a songwriting camp. The camp is a weeklong summer program at Franklin School of Innovation that helps students put lyrics and music together to create beautiful songs with messages. "It's...
Local business owner captures nostalgic feel with handcrafted 'Buggy Pops'
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Since 2019, the popsicle stand 'Buggy Pops' has been a Western North Carolina favorite. Owner Neomi Negron tells News 13 she created the company after simply enjoying a popsicle. “I had a little hiatus in Florida where I was eating a lot of popsicles and...
Communities come together to help victims of Kentucky flooding; How you can help
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Communities across Western North Carolina are coming together to help those impacted by devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky. On July 28, 2022, Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency for Kentucky amid "massive" damage due to flooding. From there, the death toll has tragically...
Don't be alarmed: Training to be conducted at Rosman High School & Middle on Aug. 4
ROSMAN, N.C. (WLOS) — Transylvania County emergency personnel will be conducting a training exercise at two schools in Rosman on Thursday, Aug. 4. Officials say the Transylvania County Sheriff's Office, Transylvania County Schools, Rosman Fire Rescue and other Transylvania County emergency responders will be conducting the exercise at Rosman High School / Rosman Middle School.
AnchorMOMS: The Podcast, Episode 127
WLOS — If you’re trying to raise a successful kid, the AnchorMOMS have some expert advice that might surprise you. Pro tip: don’t ignore you kids’ hobbies, they might be the key to their future happiness. Also, Breaking News: you don’t have to lose yourself to...
Fighting inflation, locals offer secondhand options for back-to-school shoppers
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Kids in the mountains will head back to class in just a few weeks. Thanks to inflation and continued supply chain disruptions, families say that their back-to-school costs will be higher than ever before. According to Deloitte’s 2022 back-to-school survey, this year families will spend...
