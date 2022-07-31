ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Asheville's Grove Arcade celebrates first 'Summer Festival'

By WLOS Staff
WLOS.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wlos.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

Asheville pools to go to weekend-only schedule after this weekend

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville's two public pools will go to a weekends-only schedule after Sunday. Malvern Hills Pool (75 Rumbough Place) will remain open on Aug. 13-14 and Aug. 20-21. The pool had been scheduled to close for the season on Aug. 8. Recreation Park Pool (65 Gashes...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Reuter Family YMCA hosting health fair for LatinX community

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For many in western North Carolina, getting access to health care and community information can be challenging. That's why the Reuter Family YMCA in South Asheville is hosting a health fair for the LatinX community. The event offers an alternative for getting records without having...
WLOS.com

Drummers at summer camp enjoy the music and time with friends

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Some local students made music with their friends during a summer camp at Franklin School of Innovation. This summer, they've been writing and performing their original music during drum camp. They're working with artists with the LEAF in the Schools & Streets program. It's designed to inspire and educate children by using the arts.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Government
Asheville, NC
Society
WLOS.com

Mountain Dance and Folk Festival hits the stage at UNCA this week

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Shindig on the Green will take a break this weekend in downtown Asheville to make way for the 95th annual Mountain Dance and Folk Festival. The three-day event, the nation’s longest-running folk festival, showcases the best of the region’s traditional and old-time musicians, ballad singers, mountain dance groups and cloggers.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Ribbon cutting held for newly renovated Hendersonville High School

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Cheers and applause erupted in Hendersonville Wednesday morning as leaders celebrated the opening of the newly renovated Hendersonville High School. The ribbon cutting signaled the end of a four-year construction project that started back in February of 2018. The project finished 11 months earlier...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Festival#New Energy#The Grove Arcade Summer
WLOS.com

Repairs to partially-sinking parking deck in South Slope almost finished

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For 11 months, crews working on Asheville’s largest apartment complex, The Ironwood Apartments, have focused on fixing the 1,000-space parking deck. The soil below the concrete multi-story building settled along a third of the site. The onsite manager for Tribute Construction, a company based...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Another vote cast to restore Kuwahi name to Clingmans Dome

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday night to restore the Kuwahi name to the mountain known as Clingmans Dome. The resolution shows support for the efforts of the Cherokee Tribal Council to restore the name. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names, a federal body established...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville's Beverly-Hanks firm joins Allen Tate Realtors, expands services

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A longtime Asheville real estate firm has been acquired by the largest realty company in the Carolinas. Beverly-Hanks Realtors will become part of Allen Tate Realtors, which has offices in most of North Carolina's major cities, as well as in the Upstate. Allen Tate, a 65-year-old company, is the Carolinas’ leading real estate company, with 19,150 closed transactions and $6.8 billion in closed sales volume in 2021.
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A young U.S. Navy sailor from the Etowah community of Henderson County fell overboard a Navy ship on Monday, Aug. 1 in the Baltic Sea, and the search and rescue efforts have been called off. The family of David "Dee" Spearman confirmed Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, that he was the man who fell overboard Monday near Helsinki, Finland. Spearman was 19 years old.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Students at songwriting camp create music with a message

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Drums, guitars and other musical instruments came to life Monday morning as students participated in a songwriting camp. The camp is a weeklong summer program at Franklin School of Innovation that helps students put lyrics and music together to create beautiful songs with messages. "It's...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Don't be alarmed: Training to be conducted at Rosman High School & Middle on Aug. 4

ROSMAN, N.C. (WLOS) — Transylvania County emergency personnel will be conducting a training exercise at two schools in Rosman on Thursday, Aug. 4. Officials say the Transylvania County Sheriff's Office, Transylvania County Schools, Rosman Fire Rescue and other Transylvania County emergency responders will be conducting the exercise at Rosman High School / Rosman Middle School.
ROSMAN, NC
WLOS.com

AnchorMOMS: The Podcast, Episode 127

WLOS — If you’re trying to raise a successful kid, the AnchorMOMS have some expert advice that might surprise you. Pro tip: don’t ignore you kids’ hobbies, they might be the key to their future happiness. Also, Breaking News: you don’t have to lose yourself to...
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy