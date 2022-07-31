Purva Jain: Turning Dreams Into Reality

dallasexpress.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The most haunted hotel in Dallas- have you stayed there?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Opinion: CPAC in Texas will influence whether Trump runs in 2024Ash JurbergDallas, TX
NorthPoint Development Building 1 Million Square Foot Warehouse in DFWLarry LeaseDallas, TX
American Airlines Awards $300,000 in Scholarships to Children of EmployeesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Victory Park Restaurant Imoto Closed For GoodLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Mavs Moneyball
Mark Cuban wants to turn the Texas town he bought into a dinosaur destination
When Mark Cuban bought the town of Mustang, Texas to help a family friend — with the help of a disgraced ex-Mavericks employee — in 2021, he didn’t have any idea of what he would do with it. That appears to have changed. When Cuban was a...
Warning! Do NOT Swim In This Dallas Lake Considered The Most Haunted In America
Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
You & Your Besties Can Stay At This 'Instagrammable' Neon Airbnb In Dallas For Cheap
If you have been on the hunt for a place to lodge for a vacation with your besties, this Texas stay might be what you've been looking for. Just outside of downtown Dallas is this radiant two-bedroom destination on Airbnb, and the interior is decked out in vibrant colors from floor to ceiling.
An inside tour at Grapevine’s Hotel Vin
Hotel Vin plays host to events for foodies and oenophiles alike, including wine education events, live music, celebrations of international cuisine and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southlake Style
Roots + Water Opens In Southlake
A new wine club has come to Southlake. Founded in Dallas, Roots + Water is an exclusive wine club that offers a variety of sommelier tastings, special events and unique experiences all in a private setting. Located in Kimball Park, the new Southlake club features everything a wine lover could desire, including vintage wine selections, weekly offers and small-production wines that are up and coming. And with the private clubhouse, members have a special place to get away and sample their varieties in peace.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
No Cellphones Allowed in New Fort Worth Restaurant
In the historic Fort Worth Stockyards where cattle once roamed, a new Italian restaurant called Caterina's is bringing back the old days in a unique way. It’s banning cellphones. Customers must lock their cellphones in a bag that won't be unlocked -- until they walk out the door. "We...
These are the best places to get watermelons in Dallas
Summertime is here and the season of fruit, fruity drinks, and fruity foods are at top of mind as the summer heat makes it perfect to enjoy some juicy refreshing fruit.
Southlake Style
Everything Dragon Creates Custom Dragon Apparel
From elementary to high school, Southlake Carroll students are Dragons through and through. With an abundance of Dragon pride, students and their families need the perfect gear to show off — all of which can be found at Everything Dragon. Run by Southlake mom Lauren Qualls, Everything Dragon is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dallasexpress.com
Prost! Oktoberfest Tickets on Sale
As the air turns crisp and the trees’ leaves adopt the shade of pumpkins, thousands of people trade in short shorts and tank tops for Dirndls and linen pants for Lederhosen as they celebrate the official start of fall. At most Oktoberfest events, there are tons of German beer,...
Dallas Observer
Hatch Chile Season: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year
If you’ve lived in Dallas for any amount of time, you’re already familiar with Hatch chile season — a time of year when restaurants and grocery stores throughout North Texas fill their menus and shelves with everything Hatch. The season starts at the beginning of August and...
fox4news.com
Best places to swim in the Dallas-area
DALLAS - With temperatures stuck in the 100s again this week, you may be looking for a place to cool off in North Texas. Texas travel blogger Jessica Serna with My Curly Adventures shared some of her favorite places to splash out. Burger’s Lake, Fort Worth. Burger’s Lake, which...
The most haunted hotel in Dallas- have you stayed there?
The Adolphus Hotel, DallasImage from WikiCommons images. The Adolphus Hotel, located on 1321 Commerce St, Dallas, is the oldest in the city. It was built in 1912 on the former site of Dallas's original city hall and, at the time, was the tallest building in Texas. It is still considered to be one of the finest hotels in Dallas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dallasexpress.com
Armed Far-Leftists Block Dallas Homeless-Vagrant Camp Clean-up
A group of armed far-leftists drove off Dallas city officials in an effort to prevent a homeless and vagrant encampment from being cleaned up. Members of a local group called the Elm Creek John Brown Gun Club armed themselves with rifles and other weapons to stop the city’s attempt to remove a homeless and vagrant encampment under the Highway 45 overpass on Coombs Street just south of downtown Dallas.
Dallas Observer
We Tried the New StretchLab in Dallas
When it comes to self-care, Dallas offers plenty of options. Dallas has a nightclub/gym for those who need to be hella pumped up through live music. There's a tickle bar for those who find that kind of thing relaxing, plus oxygen bars, a Botox bar, naked yoga and plenty of soul-cycling, pole-dancing, rock-climbing, pilates and CrossFit studios.
flashbackdallas.com
The Fountain: “A Resort for Gentlemen” — ca. 1911
This postcard (which has a 1911 postmark) shows The Fountain, a well-appointed drinking establishment (not lacking in ceiling fans). The caption reads:. Meet me at the Fountain, a Resort for Gentlemen, 1518 Main Street, Dallas, Texas. John H. Senchal, Propr. Don’t fail to see the Greatest Fair on Earth at...
Norman Alston: What Happens Next For Marquita Court Says a Lot About Dallas
Karen Eubank: When I heard about the roof collapse at Marquita Court, a wave of dread washed over me. I rang CandysDirt.com photographer Mimi Perez, and we met at the corner of Matilda and Marquita on Tuesday to see the damage. We were worried, but determining whether or not a damaged historic building can be repaired is not in our wheelhouse.
Matthew McConaughey starring as 'Dallas Sting' coach in a true underdog soccer story
RICHARDSON, Texas — Who better to portray a historic Texas coach than Matthew McConaughey?. According to multiple reports, the Oscar award-winning actor is set to star in the upcoming film "Dallas Sting," which chronicles the story of Richardson-based girls soccer team that made history in the 1980s becoming the first American soccer team, male or female, to win a major international tournament.
This Home on Baxtershire Drive is Just What The Doctors Ordered
If the walls of 7552 Baxtershire could talk, they might ask for a scalpel. To think of it, those walls would definitely know how to administer cancer treatments and resuscitate a heart. The fabulous $1.3 million home in the trendy JanMar subdivision was built in 1984 and originally belonged to...
dmagazine.com
Two Tims, One Cave
Hey, party people, D Magazine’s “Best of Big D” party is Thursday at The Factory in Deep Ellum. Get your party tickets here. I hopped on with FOX 4’s Tim Ryan this morning to talk about crotch blowouts (read: where to get your jeans fixed) and Italian swear words (read: where to eat ice cream). Tim is one of my favorite Tims. I’ve mixed it up with him in the wild just a little bit. He’s a super approachable guy. And on the air, he is unflappable. Have a watch to see what I mean:
Furniture Today
What is new about Dallas Market Center’s 2023 markets dates?
DALLAS — Dates for Dallas Market Center’s 2023 Apparel & Accessories Markets have been set, including a new location on the tradeshow calendar for the June edition of Apparel & Accessories Market, which will take place June 27-30, adjacent to the Total Home & Gift Market, June 21-27. The move was prompted by buyer feedback and requests to access the best selection of products at a more efficient schedule. Now, the June schedule creates a series of shows over 10 days, beginning with Total Home & Gift Market and KidsWorld, followed directly by Apparel & Accessories Market. The Dallas marketplace hosts five major Apparel & Accessories Markets per year.
Comments / 0