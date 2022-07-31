ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Officers Suffer Heat Exhaustion After Altercation

 4 days ago
VIDEO: Autopsy Reveals Drugs Caused Death of Detained Woman

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed last week that a woman who passed away while in the custody of Dallas police and Dallas Fire-Rescue in May died from the combined toxic effects of cocaine, meth, and PCP. An employee called 911 on May 26 following a disturbance at...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Murder Rate up 116% in June

While the Dallas City Council was on summer recess, news of homicides more than doubling in the region in June ’22 was reported by The Dallas Express. Violent crime — a primary focus of Dallas Eric Mayor Johnson’s initiatives — was up 13% over the previous year for June.
DALLAS, TX
Woman Stabbed to Death Near Dallas Park

Dallas police found the dead body of an unidentified woman lying on the street with “deep cuts to her neck and chest” Sunday morning. Responding to a call at the corner of Hunnicut Road and St. Francis Avenue, near Lakeland Hills Park and the East Dallas Skatepark, officers located the corpse around 5:40 a.m. July 31.
DALLAS, TX
Arsonists Suspected in Three Local Grass Fires

A fire in South Kaufman was extinguished on Thursday, but another in Kaufman County was still battling fire crews on Sunday. Police suspect both were intentionally started. According to reports, the first fire was ignited near the City of Combine. It was completely contained on July 28, having only reached the size of 60 acres. That fire caused no significant property damage but reportedly came within 10 yards of a home.
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
Arsonist Confesses to Starting Numerous Local Fires

Investigators arrested a man suspected of starting more than 20 fires in recent weeks on Thursday, a particularly dangerous offense as Texas suffers from drought conditions. The Fort Worth Fire Department’s arson investigation unit arrested Julio Cesar Frausto, 32, as he left the location of a fire he allegedly set in a nearby park on July 28.
FORT WORTH, TX
Three Arrested After Local Police Chase

After leading police on a chase from Dallas to Irving on Thursday, three suspects are in custody, according to authorities. The Dallas Police Department stated that officers were attempting to stop an automobile on July 28 that was allegedly stolen on Wednesday in Lancaster when the driver began swerving through traffic at a speed of 100 mph. A Dallas Police Department supervisor ordered ground units to retreat.
DALLAS, TX
Pro golfer accused of assaulting officers after public intoxication arrest in Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas native and pro golfer Travis Wadkins is charged with assaulting two police officers after being arrested for public intoxication. According to police records, Wadkins was drunk and harassing employees at Terrelli's restaurant on Greenville Avenue Tuesday night. He was taken into custody for public intoxication, before police...
DALLAS, TX
Activists, Family of Man Killed by Dallas Police Want Unedited Videos, Charges

Civil rights activists joined family members of a man killed by Dallas police last week demanding the department release unedited videos related to the case and charge and terminate the officers involved in the fatal shooting. The Next Generation Action Network said on Tuesday that videos released by the police...
DALLAS, TX
Trial Begins for Father Accused in Daughters’ Murders

The trial got underway this week in Dallas for a North Texas man accused of killing his two teenage daughters 14 years ago. Yaser Said, 65, who eluded authorities for 12 years and was on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list, is accused of killing Amina Said, 18, and Sarah Said, 17, on New Year’s Day, 2008. If found guilty, he would receive an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole.
DALLAS, TX
Armed Far-Leftists Block Dallas Homeless-Vagrant Camp Clean-up

A group of armed far-leftists drove off Dallas city officials in an effort to prevent a homeless and vagrant encampment from being cleaned up. Members of a local group called the Elm Creek John Brown Gun Club armed themselves with rifles and other weapons to stop the city’s attempt to remove a homeless and vagrant encampment under the Highway 45 overpass on Coombs Street just south of downtown Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Crash Prompts Car Chase Through Five Local Cities

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a high-speed accident that reportedly injured three people on Wednesday. The car chase began when police officers spotted a stolen vehicle around 11 p.m. on July 27, according to police. Officers chased the car through five cities: Dallas, Richardson, Plano, Garland, and Rowlett. It ended with a wrong-way crash in Garland.
DALLAS, TX
Man Dies After Medical Emergency in County Jail

A man arrested by Dallas police died after what officers call a medical emergency at the Dallas County jail. The Dallas Morning News reports that the Dallas Police Department and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department each shifted responsibility to the other. Officials arrested Luis Angel Perez, 25, at about...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Man injured after getting shot twice in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot twice while out walking Monday night.At about 11:09 p.m. Aug. 1, police were sent to the 5400 block of East Lancaster Street in response to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim with two gunshot wounds to his abdomen. The victim told police he was walking on the sidewalk when he was approached by two suspects and later shot. The suspects fled on foot, police said.The victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There are currently no suspects in custody and this remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
Julio Frausto arrested, admits starting numerous grassfires

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Investigators from the Fort Worth Fire Department's Arson Unit arrested Julio Frausto, 32, in connection to numerous grass fires near Buck Sansom Park in northwest Fort Worth. On July 28, Frausto admitted starting at least one of 20 grass fires recently reported in the area. Two of those fires escalated to multiple alarm responses.  Investigators said the saw him traveling away from one fire location. Frausto was apprehended in the 2800 block of Prospect Avenue. Frausto was charged with one count of second-degree felony arson, one count of second-degree felony fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and one count of misdemeanor evading arrest or detention.This is still an open and active investigation. 
FORT WORTH, TX
Where Were You On August 3 When The El Paso Tragedy Occurred?

El Paso, where were you when you heard the horrific news of the August 3 Walmart shooting?. On Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 10:39 a.m., a lone gunman from Allen, TX, armed with an AK-47, entered Walmart near the Cielo Vista area in east El Paso and opened fire, killing 23 people and injuring dozens more.
EL PASO, TX

