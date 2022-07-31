www.mtairynews.com
Mount Airy News
Upgrades sought at Fisher River Park
A playground at Fisher River Park in Dobson is seen. One of the goals for parks and rec director Daniel White is to replace aging playground equipment with more modern elements that incorporate the senses and engage imaginations. Daniel White made an apology for perhaps talking too much or having...
Mount Airy News
Surry County fair starts Friday
The Surry County Agricultural Fair — now in its 75th year — is starting sooner than normal, this week to be exact, but also will run for more days. Its 2022 version is scheduled to begin Friday and continue through Aug. 14 at Veterans Memorial Park in Mount Airy, its longtime venue. In addition to midway attractions such as rides and games the fair will feature the Majestik Spectacular Motorcycle Show and AIWF Mid-Atlantic Wrestling on multiple days, along with fireworks on selected evenings.
Mount Airy News
Dobson council advances water project
The Dobson Community building is in need of repairs that are keeping it from being deemed compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. A new estimated total to make the repairs was presented last week that came in significantly lower than the prior estimate. Movie night in Dobson Square park...
Mount Airy News
Rockford Elementary receives solar school grant
NC GreenPower recently announced that Rockford Elementary School was selected as one of 20 schools across the state which received matching funds to establish a 5-kilowatt solar energy system on campus. NC GreenPower plans to award each school with a solar educational package, valued at approximately $42,000. In addition to...
Mount Airy News
HSOT All-State Spotlight: Fall 2021
Elkin Lopez flicks to a Mount Airy teammate. East Surry’s Tara Martin hits a forehand in the No. 1 singles match against Mount Airy. Elkin’s Thomas McComb looks for an opening in the midfield before punting. Submitted Photo. Surry Central’s Memphis Bolatto (21) makes a goal line interception...
Mount Airy News
Small conversations make a big difference
Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County. This particular column is part of a monthly series on drug abuse prevention and treatment. Short, frequent discussions can have a real impact on your...
Mount Airy News
Recording artists Cowan, Zonn, HercuLeons in concert
The Arts Place of Stokes in Danbury will be the scene of a musical reunion of sorts on Sunday as John Cowan, Andrea Zonn and The HercuLeons “all-star” band return to the Three Sisters Stage after performing at the venue in 2021. Sunday’s performance begins at 3 p.m., with doors open for seating beginning at 2 p.m.
