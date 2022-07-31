Major League Cricket Stadium Construction Begins in DFW

dallasexpress.com
McKinney ISD junior takes her talent from DFW to world stage
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - As Alyssa Banales makes the jump to 11th grade, she'll bring a special accomplishment back with her next week, when McKinney North High School begins class.She said "I still have a long ways to go, but I'm gonna be down this path for a long time. I'm excited to see where it takes me, but I'm proud to see how far I've gotten." To measure how much ground Banales has covered in the sport of track and field, this weekend she'll be competing in the Under 20 World Championships for Team USA, held in...
Matthew McConaughey starring as 'Dallas Sting' coach in a true underdog soccer story
RICHARDSON, Texas — Who better to portray a historic Texas coach than Matthew McConaughey?. According to multiple reports, the Oscar award-winning actor is set to star in the upcoming film "Dallas Sting," which chronicles the story of Richardson-based girls soccer team that made history in the 1980s becoming the first American soccer team, male or female, to win a major international tournament.
Texas has 3 of the top U.S. cities with serious bug problems in new report
San Antonio is not on the list, and we're okay with that.
Lakes across North Texas shrink due to drought
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - When Lake Lavon is 100% full, Woody Woodruff says the shoreline isn't visible. "I have seen a significant drop in the last three to four weeks," the owner of Woody's on the Lake said. The constant heat with little to no rainfall is affecting his boat rental business and others. "Sales are down all over the DFW area as far as people coming out and spending time on the lake and it's due to the heat and I've heard that from lots of people," he said. Across North Texas, drought conditions are continuing to expand and lakes in our area...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Miss Texas USA title goes to Asian American woman for the first time
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - R'Bonney Gabriel can proudly wear the crown - as soon as she was named Miss Texas USA, she had just opened doors for so many. She explains, "it's a very proud feeling that I am the first Asian American to win Miss Texas USA. I feel like I've been able to inspire more Asian Americans to go after pageants or whatever career field they want…. even if they didn't see someone like them in that space. It's a great example to just pave the way." Gabriel's dramatic rise to stardom comes in the midst of entering the...
Preseason Power 25 Photo Shoot: A closer look at No. 9 Westlake (Texas)
Westlake (Austin, Texas), which starts the preseason ranked No. 9 in the SBLive Sports/Sports IIIustrated Power 25, seeks a third consecutive Texas football state championship this season.
Aurora and Schneider to Autonomously Haul Freight in Texas
PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Today, Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR), a leading autonomous vehicle company, and Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation services, announced a multiphase commercial pilot to haul freight for Schneider’s customers with the Aurora Driver, Aurora’s autonomous technology. This pilot reflects an important step for Schneider toward understanding how to incorporate autonomous trucks into its fleet to improve efficiencies and address the growing demand to move goods. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005057/en/ Aurora and Schneider announce a commercial pilot to autonomously haul freight for Schneider’s customers. (Photo: Aurora)
Elon Musk to build private airport in Texas, sources say
Musk has many of his companies in Texas. The CEO would need to meet many regulations to build an airport. No location has been confirmed for the site. There are always a lot of rumors circulating around Elon Musk. The latest indicates that he may soon be building his very own airport in Texas, according to some sources who told Austonia the airport could soon be in development.
