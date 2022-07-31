Husband arrested, accused of killing his wife inside their Washington State home

wvah.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kent mother faces murder charge after being accused of killing toddler
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A local mother is behind bars, suspected of killing her 2-year-old son, Jose. Prosecutors and Kent police believe that 19-year-old Sandy Fernandez hit her child multiple times, leading to his death. Fernandez is being held at the King County Correctional Facility on a $1 million...
q13fox.com
Man accused of killing wife says he was 'possessed by demons' calling it 'judgement day:' court docs
EDMONDS, Wash. - A 73-year-old Edmonds man accused of killing his wife told authorities he "was possessed by demons" and was "waiting for the police to come kill him and send him to hell." Before 5 p.m. Friday, investigators said the man called 911 and reported that he tried to...
kentreporter.com
Kent mother, 19, charged with killing her 2-year-old son
A 19-year-old Kent woman faces a second-degree murder charge for allegedly striking her 2-year-old son more than once in the abdomen and slamming him down on a hardwood floor after he wouldn’t go back to sleep. Sandy Noemi Fernandez is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Aug. 11...
Suspect in July incident at Lynnwood Pick-N-Pull arrested in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — The felony suspect who eluded police in Lynnwood and went missing for nearly a month was arrested in Yakima and booked into Snohomish County Jail early Wednesday morning. The 26-year-old was booked on two counts of first-degree assault, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm, and harassment...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myedmondsnews.com
Happening nearby: Man suspected of firing shots at Lynnwood officer July 5 now in Snohomish County Jail
A man who reportedly fired at a police officer while climbing over a fence at the Lynnwood Pick-n-Pull wrecking yard on Highway 99 July 5 is now in Snohomish County Jail. Lynnwood police said Wednesday that the suspect, 26-year-old Lane Scott Phillips, was arrested in Yakima. Lynnwood police transported him to Snohomish County Jail on Tuesday,where he was booked on two counts of first-degree assault, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm and harassment (threats to kill).
KOMO News
Renton police investigating double shooting that left 1 man dead, 1 critically hurt
RENTON, Wash. — Police in Renton were searching for clues after a double shooting Wednesday afternoon that left one man dead and another man in critical condition. Investigators said a man in his 30s was found dead inside the home located in the 300 block of Wells Avenue N.
Man suspected of killing roommate in Auburn arrested
A man suspected of killing his roommate in Auburn has been arrested. At about 7:10 p.m. on Monday, police responded to the 29000 block of 118th Avenue Southeast after a third roommate called 911 to report the incident. Officers performed lifesaving measures on the victim but the man died at...
q13fox.com
Inmate dies at hospital 5 days after being transferred from King County Jail
SEATTLE - Authorities are investigating after an inmate from the King County Correctional facility died five days after being taken to the hospital. On Thursday, July 28 at around 1:45 p.m., corrections and medical staff responded to an emergency involving an inmate. Staff members provided first aid until an ambulance arrived to take the 59-year-old to Harborview Medical Center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Seahawk appears in court, accused of removing electronic ankle monitor
Former Seahawk, Chad Wheeler, appeared in court Tuesday after prosecutors say he removed his electronic ankle monitor and went off the grid for two days. Wheeler has been on house arrest for more than a year while awaiting trial on assault charges. He’s accused of choking his then-girlfriend, Alleah Taylor.
Gas Station Clerk Shoots At Alleged Armed Robber In Auburn
Officials don't know if the suspect pulled out a weapon first.
KOMO News
Man dies days later after assault at First Hill homeless camp
SEATTLE — Police appear to have little to go on after a homeless camp fight turned fatal last week. The assault happened at a First Hill encampment in the 1300 block of Hubbel Place. Seattle officers were called July 28 to the camp around 1 p.m. and found the...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds man suspected of murdering his wife says he ‘saw demons’
A 73-year-old Edmonds man is in custody in Snohomish County Jail as the investigation continues into Friday afternoon’s apparent murder of his 66-year-old wife in their Westgate-area home. According to the police report, the suspect contacted 911 shortly before 5 p.m. July 29 and told the dispatcher that “he...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thejoltnews.com
Oly man claims rape, allegedly attacks responding officer
Two officers who were responding to a disturbance call were allegedly assaulted by the subject of the call when they arrived at the scene. According to Olympia police, officers were dispatched to Evergreen Park on July 20 to respond to a call concerning a man who told his apartment manager that he had been raped.
q13fox.com
Police: 19-year-old mother accused of assaulting and killing 2-year-old son
KENT, Wash. - A 19-year-old woman is expected to face a charge of second-degree murder for the death of her 2-year-old son. Kent police launched the months long investigation back in May. Officers responded to the Hometowne Suites on Pacific Highway S back on May 23 when the woman called to report her son wasn’t breathing, and was cold and unresponsive.
Road rage suspect arrested after pointing gun at driver, officer
TUKWILA, Wash. — A road rage suspect who pointed a gun at a driver and a police officer was arrested Monday. Tukwila police said that just after 3 p.m. officers were called to the area of Boeing Access Road and East Marginal Way after a 911 caller reported a man in a bright yellow car had pointed a gun at them.
Edmonds man arrested after admitting to murdering wife
An Edmonds man was arrested Friday for the murder of his wife, according to the Edmonds Police Department. At about 5 p.m. on July 29, a 73-year-old man called 911 and said he had attempted to murder his wife in the 23400 block of 94th Avenue West. When officers arrived,...
KOMO News
Auburn man arrested after roommate found dead with severe head trauma
AUBURN, Wash. — An argument between Auburn roommates Monday afternoon turned deadly. Auburn police say they were called to the home in the 29000 block of 118th Avenue SE where three people lived at 7:10 p.m. The caller, a woman roommate, called saying one of the men roommates killed...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: ‘Senseless’ Seattle road-rage incident leads to deadly shooting while victim’s friends grieve
What started as a routine mid-morning trip to Costco to get his morning coffee ended in death for a Seattle man 11 days ago, and now Bob Jensen’s friends are asking why the driver who shot him hasn’t been arrested. Seattle Police have confirmed that Jensen, 68, was...
Woman stabbed to death in Seattle, suspect arrested
SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death in Seattle’s Rainier Valley neighborhood late Monday night. Just before 10 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 6900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. South after receiving reports of a stabbing. When they...
lynnwoodtimes.com
73-year-old Edmonds man arrested for allegedly killing wife
UPDATE [10 a.m. Aug. 1, 2022] Per the latest police press release, John Shipley confessed to the murder of his wife. “During this interrogation, the suspect admitted to the crime, including how the incident unfolded and detailed specific acts he took that ended the victim’s life.“. EDMONDS, Wash.,...
Comments / 0