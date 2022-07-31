West Sparks fire burns two apartment balconies

www.kolotv.com
2news.com
Reno Fire and NV Energy Respond to Apartment Fire on Grove Street
The Reno Fire Department believes that lightning struck near some apartment power boxes on Grove Street on Wednesday night. Fire crews responded around 8 p.m. When they arrived on scene, there was no immediate fire, but power boxes were in standing water on the ground. NV Energy was called out...
KOLO TV Reno
Lightning sparked fire reported on Peavine
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire Protection crews are on scene of a brush fire on Peavine Mountain. Officials say it appears to have been sparked by lightning. It is currently burning on the California side of Long Valley Road and Mitchell Canyon near Verdi. So far, the fire is mapped at about a quarter of an acre and crews are working to put out the flames.
2news.com
Car Rolls Away, Crashes Through Incline Village Dispensary
A car crashed through the front window of an Incline Village dispensary on Tuesday and it was caught on tape!. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office released this video of the crash which narrowly missed the clerk working at the NuLeaf Tahoe dispensary, just after 1 p.m. Deputies say a woman...
KOLO TV Reno
Man accused of prowling northeast Reno neighborhood arrested
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man accused of peeping into homes and prowling around a northeast Reno neighborhood is now in custody. According to the Reno Police Department, two similar incidents were reported in the area of E. 9th Street on July 13 and 14. Witnesses say a man attempted to contact young girls from outside their windows.
KDWN
Bat infestation forces closure of fire station south of Reno
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Fire officials have temporarily closed a small fire station between Reno and Carson City due to a bat infestation. The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District announced the temporary closure Tuesday of Fire Station 30. It’s on Old Highway 395 in the Washoe Valley next to the historic Bowers Mansion. Fire spokesman Adam Mayberry says bats have been flying in the living quarters and dead bats have been found in the apparatus bay where an ambulance is parked. The fire station dates to the 1950s. Officials thought they solved a similar problem with bats in 2015 but they’ve since returned. Two firefighters are temporarily transferring to another Washoe Valley station.
mynews4.com
Ask Joe Investigates: father demands change after delayed response to Great Clips crash
Reno, NEV — It was a frantic scene as a car slammed into the Great Clips Salon on South Meadows Parkway in early June. Emergency crews responded, but not the closest one. There is a Truckee Meadows (Washoe County) fire station is less than a mile from that Great Clips. But the salon is within city of Reno boundaries so the call went to the closest Reno fire station,
KOLO TV Reno
Suspect in northeast Reno prowling cases arrested
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -For the past two weeks, a prowler stalked a northeast Reno neighborhood peering in windows, entering one home and setting residents’ nerves on edge. But a traffic stop may have restored a sense of calm and security. It began with a pair of disturbing incidents, teenage...
Sierra Sun
Vehicle, without driver, crashes into business in Incline Village
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — An empty vehicle crashed into NuLeaf Lake Tahoe on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, a driver parked her vehicle in the Christmas Tree Village parking lot. While they aren’t sure of the details, the driver had either left her car in neutral or something went wrong in the car.
L.A. Weekly
Three Injured Two-Car Collision at Mae Anne Avenue [Reno, NV]
RENO, NV (August 3, 2022) – Sunday night, at least three people sustained injuries after a two-car collision at Mae Anne Avenue. The incident took place on July 24th, at around 8:00 p.m., near the entrance to Coit Plaza. According to reports, a collision between two vehicles happened after...
KOLO TV Reno
Crews knock down vegetation fire in south Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 5:00 P.M. UPDATE: Firefighters have stopped the fire’s forward progress at an estimated 10-12 acres. No structures were damaged. Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue says crews faced winds of about 15 mph as they worked to stop the fire, which jumped steamboat ditch in multiple spots.
2news.com
Fire Crews Respond to Garage Fire on Foley Way in Reno
An investigation is underway after an early morning garage fire on Foley Way in Reno. The fire started around 4 a.m. on Monday. When fire crews arrived, the garage was fully engulfed in flames. Fire crews quickly contained the fire to just the garage. Fire crews tell us everyone inside...
KOLO TV Reno
Fire reported in Pine Nut range east of Minden
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - East Fork Fire is responding to a fire in the Pine Nut Mountains east of Minden. The fire was reported around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Sunrise Pass Road. There’s no word yet on whether any structures are threatened, but the fire is burning...
2news.com
Man Hospitalized After Getting Trapped Under Vehicle After Hit-and-Run Crash
One man has been transported to the hospital after being trapped under the front axle of the vehicle that he is believed to have been driving. Reno Fire Department says they were called to the scene at Bennie Lane to rescue him around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to Reno Police...
KOLO TV Reno
Scooter rider hit by car in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A scooter rider was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after crashing into a car Wednesday morning. According to Reno Police, two riders on Bird scooters were going the wrong way on Kirman Avenue when a driver started to turn left on Capitol Hill. The driver reportedly didn’t see the riders before making the turn and hit one of them.
KOLO TV Reno
Teen arrested for damaging parks in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A teenager is facing felony charges for allegedly damaging two local parks. The Sparks Police Department says that it received a report of someone driving recklessly through parks in the Wingfield Springs area around 3 a.m. on July 31. Officers discovered thousands of dollars in damage at Del Cobre Park and Jacinto Park. Most of the damage was reportedly done to landscaping and sod used for recreational activities.
2news.com
Reno Fire Responds to Extraction Crash on Virginia Street and McCarran
The Reno Fire Department, REMSA, and Reno Police are on scene of an extraction traffic crash involving two vehicles. It happened at 3 p.m. on South Virginia St. near McCarran Blvd. One lane heading southbound on Virginia St. was closed until the rolled over vehicle was towed away. RPD say...
kion546.com
Bat infestation forces Nevada firehouse to shut down indefinitely
A bat infestation has caused a fire station in Nevada to close for an “undetermined amount of time,” according to a release from the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District. “Due to an infestation of bats, it has been determined that the station is a health and safety risk...
Plumas County News
Head-on collision sends five to hospital; multiple helicopters assisted
Nathanial Smotrys, 18, from Garden Grove, California, was driving a 2005 GMC Sierra on July 29 at approximately 5:28 p.m. He was traveling northbound on Highway 89, south of Sierraville, with one passenger. Stephen Reikes, 54, from Livermore, California, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, southbound on Highway 89, also...
2news.com
Man Accused of Prowling, Breaking Into Homes in Northeast Reno
Police have released a photo of a man accused of prowling around homes in a northeast Reno neighborhood. Police say the investigation began about two weeks ago. Reports started coming in of a man peering through bedroom windows of two teenage girls. Since then, police believe the same man has...
2news.com
Sparks Fire Responds to Structure Fire Involving Two Apartments
The Sparks Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 3 a.m. on Sunday July 31, 2022. Two apartments at 1855 El Rancho Drive were involved. Officials say the fire seems to have started on the balcony and spread to the second apartment's balcony. The exact cause of the fire...
