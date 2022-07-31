ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Suspect arrested on murder charge for Sunday homicide

By Jennifer Rodriguez, Hanna Erdmann
 4 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have identified the suspect who was taken into custody after a man was fatally shot on the South Side.

Police have arrested John Morgan, 45, on murder charges.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of E. Florida Avenue shortly after 12 p.m. Sunday.

Police were called there on a report of a shooting where the victim and suspect knew each other.

When police arrived, they found the 45-year-old man who matched the description of the suspect next to a vehicle with his hands up and a gun on the car, according to a press release.

The suspect was taken into custody. He’s currently booked at the Mahoning County Jail.

Police found the 46-year-old male victim lying on the ground outside the home with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police had one house taped off with caution tape and they were searching in and around several vehicles in the driveway. They also towed away a black Dodge that was in the driveway.

One dead in crash that closes part of I-80

One ambulance was seen leaving the scene with its lights and sirens on.

At this time it’s not clear what led up to the shooting.

